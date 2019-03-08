The New European poll of the week on conferences, clampdowns and Commons debate
PUBLISHED: 14:54 27 September 2019 | UPDATED: 14:57 27 September 2019
UK Parliament
What's your take on the events of the week? Give us your views on the key questions that arose for Remainers this week, on everything from the Labour party's stance to questions of BBC impartiality.
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism
- Got other views? Email us at letters@theneweuropean.co.uk
Become a Supporter
The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.Become a supporter