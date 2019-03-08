Latest The New European

MITCH BENN: The Remain pledge we should all commit to

PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 November 2019

Mitch Benn

Mitch Benn says Brexit has become more a faith movement than a political movement. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Mitch Benn says Brexit has become more a faith movement than a political movement. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

The welfare of the country should not be forgotten amid Brexit, writes MITCH BENN.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Before I became active in the Remain campaign I was active for many years in the sceptical (and indeed Skeptical) community, which is a rather self-congratulatory way of saying that before I started wasting precious hours out of every day getting into pointless Twitter arguments with Europhobes I used to waste precious hours out of every day getting into pointless Twitter arguments with religious fundamentalists.

It's actually turned out to be quite useful training; as I've pointed out before, Brexit has become more of a faith position than a political movement. As every rational justification it might ever have had has disintegrated, its adherents have stopped trying to justify it and retreated instead into simple repeated assertions of belief.

There is of course a big difference: Religions, or at least the ones which survive through the ages, cannily restrict themselves to promising great rewards in the next life, the undiscover'd country from whose bourn no traveller comes looking for his money back. Protestations of faith can suffice to justify a belief as long as that belief never has to bump into reality. Brexit has been bumping into reality for more than three years now, and has the bruises to prove it.

There's another difference; during the aforementioned arguments with religious fundamentalists I noticed that they would nearly always end up retreating to one of four distinct fallback positions.

First, there was "You just have to have faith..." (ie. if you stop arguing and just accept what I'm saying is true, you'll see that what I'm saying is true); next came "You wouldn't understand" (ie. I can't explain what I mean so I'll just pretend it's pointless to try), then as things got testy we'd get to "How dare you!" (I'm going to feign outrage and log off in an affected huff, thus terminating the discussion while simultaneously laying claim to the moral high ground), then when all else failed we'd arrive at "you'll be sorry when you're dead" (self-explanatory).

Seriously, every time, we'd end up at one of those four outcomes.

Brexiteers, by contrast, have just the one standard fallback position, and all Remainer versus Brexiteer arguments lead inexorably towards it: "You're just sore because you lost."

You may also want to watch:

I've been pondering this meme lately and trying to put my finger on what it is about it that irks me so. I mean on the one hand, obviously we're sore that we lost and had we won, they'd be the sore ones now, although hopefully we'd have been less hatefully smug about it than they've been.

It was just a few days ago that I figured it out: Yes, we're sore that we lost, but we're not sore because we lost.

It's not the losing that's depressing and annoying us, it's what's likely to happen as a result of us losing. I think I can speak for a comfortable majority of Remainers when I say that for us, it's not about winning or losing, it's about what becomes of the country.

I don't give a rat's knacker about "losing". I'd happily wear a T-shirts saying "Loser" and tape a DayGlo cardboard L to my forehead for the rest of my days if it meant my kids could keep their freedom of movement and we didn't have to sell the NHS to Walmart.

And that, I think, is the difference. For many, if not most, Brexiteers, it is about winning and losing and it always has been. The referendum wasn't so much about determining the course of the country's future as it was a chance to "own the libs" and thumb their collective nose at the political establishment and the smug intellectuals.

And I can't say I blame them; the majority of people in this country have been ignored and forgotten for years, calculatedly so, and there is much in the UK that needs addressing and fixing. The trouble is that leaving the EU addresses and fixes precisely none of it; in fact it makes it all worse.

If Brexit had ever been about the welfare of the country, it patently isn't any more. It's just about "honouring the result" and "respecting the 17.4 million", even if this hobbles the nation for decades to come. It's about preserving the victory.

That's why there's such panic in the Brexiteer community as the last wheels on the Brexit bandwagon loosen; it's not about the future of Britain, as nobody is even pretending any more that averting Brexit wouldn't bring massive benefits. It's just the horror of the prospect of having that victory taken away from them, of watching the smug liberal intellectuals win again.

If we do; if we pull this off, if we turn this around, if we manage to stop this lunatic Brexit train before it derails, we must all pinky-swear something now: that we will devote all that freed-up  spare energy to fixing the problems that fuelled the Leave vote in the first place, and that we will never - ever - say to disappointed Brexiteers: "We won, you lost, get over it."

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

The election gamble that will make or break the Remain cause

Liberal Democrat politicians (from left to right) Chuka Umunna, Luciana Berger, Ed Davey, Siobhan Benita, Tom Brake, Sam Gyimah, after Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson. Photograph: Liberal Democrats/PA Wire.

MITCH BENN: The Remain pledge we should all commit to

Mitch Benn says Brexit has become more a faith movement than a political movement. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

Hawaii provides another drama to grip America

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 01: Democratic presidential cadidate U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI) speaks during the California Democrats 2019 State Convention at the Moscone Center on June 01, 2019 in San Francisco, California. Several Democratic presidential cadidates are speaking at the California Democratic Convention that runs through Sunday. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

ZOE WILLIAMS: The truth is the Tories can't promise 'to get Brexit done'

Recieved wisdom will not be enough to get the Tories back into power, says Zoe Williams. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Johnson has already faced 11 defeats - could his 12th be the most significant?

Boris Johnson during a visit to Metropolitan Police training college. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA

GAVIN ESLER: The last time stupidity destroyed parliament

Protestors demonstrate in Guy Fawkes masks. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA.

Creepy guy - the sinister work of France's true master of the macabre

Guy de Maupassant was life-long friends with Gustave Flaubert. Picture: Wikimedia

ANDREW ADONIS: Sorry Lib Dems, an orange surge will only help the Tories

A general election is set to be held on 12 December. Picture: Ken Mears

Why an election is the best bet to stop Brexit

Anti-Brexit activists' EU flags are pictured alongside the union flags of pro-Brexit activists as they demonstrate outside of the Houses of Parliament. (Photo by Tolga Akmen / AFP)

MICHAEL WHITE: Boris Johnson's last-ditch effort to deliver Brexit

Michael White says the election is another last ditch attempt by Boris Johnson. Picture: Martin Rowson

Why the People's Vote campaign needs a rethink

The People's Vote group has struggled to agree on a strategy, says James Ball. Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images

Review: Translations shows 'love conquers all'

Dermot Crowley and Judith Roddy in Brian Friel's Translations. Photo: Catherine Ashmore

Google's searching questions about Ann Widdecombe

Brexit Party MEP Ann Widdecombe - unsurprisingly - has no relation to Josh Widdicombe. Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

MANDRAKE: Boris Johnson loves Oswald Mosley's club

In June, Boris Johnson was reported to have had a secret meeting with David Cameron. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire.

Calls for Keith Vaz to step down as a Labour candidate

Keith Vaz. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Nicky Morgan will not fight next election

Nicky Morgan. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Twitter bans political adverts piling pressure on Facebook to act

A mobile phone user loads up the Twitter app. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA.

The Remain camp's week of own goals

Crowds march through central London to demand a People's Vote on the government's new Brexit deal. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Colonial baggage is not the only take away from western depictions of the east

Ludwig Deutsch's 'In the Madrasa', 1890. Photo: Google

Sinn Fein plans to unseat DUP deputy and Brexit 'architect' Nigel Dodds

Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle ONeill with party colleagues John Finucane (left) and Chris Hazzard (right). Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire.

Social media giants must tackle disinformation before general election

A Mark Zuckerberg figure with people in angry emoji masks outside Portcullis House in Westminster ahead of DCMS inquiry into fake news. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Newspapers fear a general election will be scuppered by the weather

The Daily Mirror's front cover. Photograph: Twitter.

How centuries of creative freedom made the chanson city a musical mecca

French singer and songwriter Gilbert Becaud (1927 - 2001) among the audience at the Olympia Theatre, Paris, 20th March 1973, during a concert to celebrate his twenty-year career. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Great European Lives: Georges Carpentier

Georges Carpentier and his manager Francis Descamps greeting the crowd on their arrival on the liner 'La Savoie' in the port of New York City, United States. (Photo by KEYSTONE-FRANCE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)

Mark Francois teases John Bercow about his height as he wishes him happy retirement

Brexiteer Mark Francois in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Lib Dem MP Heidi Allen will not stand for re-election

Heidi Allen MP. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

People's Vote staff tell chairman to quit over fears he is holding back campaign

People's Vote campaigner. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

How literature's awards season descended into squabbling

Joint winners Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo during 2019 Booker Prize Winner Announcement . (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

MPs deny Boris Johnson a general election after his third attempt to force one

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his advisor Dominic Cummings, left, leave 10 Downing Street. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

WILL SELF on the two sides of Brighton

England, East Sussex, Brighton, Brighton Pier (Photo by: Prisma by Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Threat of Brexit could mean no pigs in blankets this Christmas

A traditional Christmas Dinner on Christmas Day . Photograph: David Davies/PA.

Apocalypse novel: The bizarre tale of Brando's book

Marlon Brando in a military uniform with a lei around his neck and relaxing with topless, Tarita on the beach in a scene from the film 'Mutiny on the Bounty', 1962. (Photo by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer/Getty Images)

December election would be 'Christmas and birthday present for PM', warns SNP MP

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his speech during the Conservative Party Conference. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Little Britain to be updated for Brexit era on October 31st

One of the many Little Britain memes doing the rounds on social media. Photograph: Twitter.

David Cameron's memoirs: a disappointing book about a failed leader

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 11: British Prime Minister David Cameron leaves Number 10 Downing Street before making a statement on July 11, 2016 in London, England. Mr Cameron has announced he will stand aside as Prime Minister after Andrea Leadsom's decision to pull out of the Conservative leadership contest now leaves Home Secretary Theresa May as the sole contender for the position of Prime Minister. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

Chairman at People's Vote accused of launching 'wrecking ball' through campaign

Roland Rudd appears on the radio. Photograph: LBC.

Is Twitter censoring its pro-Remain users?

A mobile phone user loads up the Twitter app. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA.

The political debate is about to get bigger than Brexit

James Ball says a Conservative majority will spell Game Over for those wanting to stop Brexit. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

How a freewheeling faction from the Spectator magazine took the levers of power

Then editor of The Spectator magazine Boris Johnson poses at Albert Dock during his visit on October 20, 2004 to the city of Liverpool, England. (Photo by Christopher Furlong /Getty Images)

Most Read

MP opposes giving 16-year-olds a vote because it doesn’t benefit the Tories

Tobias Ellwood appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

‘You have wrecked my dreams’ - European student’s letter to Boris Johnson over Brexit

Prime minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Rui Vieira/PA.

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce. Photograph: BBC.

How would you vote in a December general election?

Sian Berry for the Greens, Jeremy Corbyn for Labour, Jo Swinson for the Lib Dems, Nigel Farage for the Brexit Party, Boris Johnson for the Conservatives, Anna Soubry for Change UK, Nicola Sturgeon for SNP and Adam Price for Plaid Cymru. Photograph: TNE/PA.

‘This is all your fault!’ - Presenter hits out at Iain Duncan-Smith

Iain Duncan-Smith on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: GMB/ITV.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy