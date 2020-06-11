Latest The New European

The right are suffering virtue-signalling failure

PUBLISHED: 12:12 11 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:12 11 June 2020

EMPATHY: Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion take a knee in solidarity with the worldwide Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd. Photo: Getty Images

EMPATHY: Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion take a knee in solidarity with the worldwide Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd. Photo: Getty Images

Gav Goulder

The right try to lambast the left as calculated phonies, but fail to see the hypocrisy in their adoration of ‘silently’ held beliefs, argues STEVE ANGLESEY

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

What do Little Mix, Fern Britton, the staff of a St Ives’ Co-Op, a couple of policemen outside Downing Street and the CEO of Yorkshire Tea all have in common? They’re not (yet) the latest team of “weirdos and misfits with odd skills” hired by Dominic Cummings at No.10, but all have been vilified in the last few days after taking a knee, posting a view, sharing a meme or somehow otherwise indicating that they are not OK with the murder of George Floyd.

We snowflakes might regard a few moments taken to express disgust at the killing of yet another black American in police custody, or to register opposition to the institutional racism, social inequality and police brutality which echo worldwide, as moments well spent. So thank goodness we have Richard Littlejohn, Sarah Vine, ‘Tommy Robinson’ and other leading thinkers of our times on hand to explain that, rather than expressing empathy for fellow human beings in whatever small way we can simply because that just feels right, what we are actually doing is indulging ourselves in the morally repugnant act of co-opting a cause to demonstrate our perceived superiority to everyone else. Or, as it’s known, virtue-signalling.

For a brief period, long ago, it was still possible to have worthwhile debates about virtue-signalling. Does a famous actor have to march for a cause to be a ‘real’ supporter of it, or is it enough if they merely share footage to their millions of followers? Can opponents of gun control ever be considered genuine when they send “thoughts and prayers’’ to the families of school shooting victims, even though those NRA members might be devoutly Christian?

Those nuanced days are gone, and the phrase – like “chattering classes”, “politically correct” and “champagne socialist” – has become another blunt instrument with which right-wingers beat the left as calculated phonies.

It all seems to stem from a 2015 Spectator column in which future Brexit Party candidate James Bartholomew gave us a ready reckoner of what he considered genuinely virtuous (“staying in a not-wholly-perfect marriage for the sake of the children”) and what mere virtue-signalling (Mishal Husain being “particularly aggressive to Nigel Farage on the Today programme”, posters in Whole Foods supermarkets, people who find Page 3 of the Sun degrading, Russell Brand).

He went on to rail against comedians who “make use of virtue-signalling of the vituperative kind. With the right audience they can get laughs scorning the usual suspects: UKIP, the Daily Mail, Eton, bankers… The audience enjoys the caricaturing of all of these, sneering at them and, in the process, joining together as a congregation of the righteously contemptuous. What a delight to display your virtue, feel confirmed in your views, enjoy a sense of community, let off some anger and have a laugh all at the same time!” There was nothing, alas, about right-wing columnists who get laughs from scorning the usual suspects: (Mishal Husain, posters in Whole Foods supermarkets, people who don’t like Page 3 of the Sun, Russell Brand) for the benefit of their own congregations.

“No-one actually has to do anything,” concluded Bartholomew, which leads you to wonder whether wearing poppies or clapping for the NHS are virtue-signalling. He’s in favour instead of “silently held beliefs” (that’s why, of course, he’s writing about his beliefs in a magazine column).

So when Sarah Vine explains that she won’t write about race in the Daily Mail because “virtue-signalling is pointless”, but tweets her concern that “BAME lives will now be lost as a result of ‘protesters’ breaking social distancing”, is she then pointlessly virtue-signalling herself?

When her colleague Littlejohn writes about police who “never miss an opportunity to burnish their ‘anti-racist’ credentials… sniffing the wind, they thought they’d get their virtue-signalling in first”, but then he goes on to talk about the lessons he learned about racism after visiting Detroit as a schoolboy in the wake of rioting in 1967 and 1968, is he for real or just sniffing the wind?

Questions, questions. Does the war on expressing an opinion only count for left-wing opinion, or only for celebrity left-wing opinion, or are all publicly-expressed opinions merely virtue-signalling and to be cancelled? Do we need to convene a panel of experts (dread word!) like Littlejohn, Vine, Wee Tommy and James Bartholomew to tell us what is acceptable and what is not?

Is it still OK to have opinions in public places where you might be overheard, or is it better if opinions are now only expressed by a single person in locked rooms with no means of recording them? What if the opinion is mumbled through a mask at a distance of two metres from the person who might hear it?

In short, if Dominic Cummings is walking alone in the bluebell woods of Durham when he starts ranting about metropolitan elites who don’t understand anything beyond London, does he make a sound?

Now that’s a joke James Bartholomew would hate but I do hope the congregation of the righteously contemptuous reading this will display your virtue, feel confirmed in your views, enjoy a sense of community, let off some anger and have a laugh all at the same time!

Steve’s top five virtue signal failures:

You may also want to watch:

PETER SHILTON‌

The former England goalkeeper and fervent Brexiteer tweeted: “All you people who are not happy with a government democratically voted by the people with an 80-seat majority (and our great country) please go and live somewhere run by dictators and see where your actions (like pulling down statues) gets you!” He added: “You wouldn’t get the right to oppose or protest in some countries” - presumably the same countries he was just telling us to go to as he was sick of us protesting! Shilts went on, “Two off my heroes are Tiger Woods and Mohamed Ali work that one out!” Well, simply naming famous black people you like isn’t really a basis for claiming to understand racism. And you can’t even get Muhammad Ali’s name right!

DIGBY JONES

The Brexit-loving former CBI chairman, briefly a trade minister in Gordon Brown’s government of – ahem – “all the talents”, has relaunched the idea of spending £100 million on a new royal yacht. This would be funded by the government together with small and large businesses, all of whom, let’s face it, have got lots of spare cash burning holes in their pockets at the moment.

Why on earth this, and why on earth now? Baron Jones explained: “Because we have a damn good chance in this country and a royal yacht at this moment would be one of those good quality messages”. Conclusive stuff, and if the first voyage is to pop Prince Andrew across the Atlantic for a cosy chat with the FBI, Diggers might just swing it.

JACOB‌ ‌REES-MOGG‌ ‌

The Covid‌ ‌conga‌ ‌king‌ ‌is‌ ‌still‌ ‌selecting‌ ‌historical‌ ‌quotes‌ for ‌the‌ ‌Sunday‌ ‌Express‌ ‌under‌ ‌the‌ ‌title‌ ‌“Jacob’s‌ ‌weekly‌ ‌wisdom”.‌ ‌His‌ ‌latest,‌ ‌typically‌ ‌pompous,‌ ‌effort‌ ‌was‌ ‌“‘England‌ ‌is‌ ‌a‌ ‌nation‌ ‌of‌ ‌shopkeepers’‌ ‌–‌ ‌Napoleon‌ ‌Bonaparte.‌ ‌I‌ ‌would‌ ‌not‌ ‌normally‌ ‌pick‌ ‌a‌ ‌quotation‌ ‌from‌ ‌Bonaparte‌ ‌but‌ ‌in‌ ‌this‌ ‌instance‌ ‌he‌ ‌understood‌ ‌our‌ ‌nation’s‌ ‌entrepreneurial‌ ‌spirit”.‌ ‌

Alas‌ ‌for‌ ‌Jake,‌ ‌there‌ ‌is‌ ‌no‌ ‌credible‌ ‌evidence‌ ‌that‌ ‌Napoleon‌ ‌ever‌ ‌said‌ ‌this.‌ ‌French‌ ‌revolutionary‌ ‌Bertrand‌ ‌Barère‌ ‌de‌ ‌Vieuzac‌ ‌certainly‌ ‌did say it,‌ but ‌he‌ ‌was‌ ‌deriding‌ ‌the‌ ‌English‌ ‌for‌ ‌their‌ ‌lack‌ ‌of‌ ‌ambition.‌

Another‌ ‌triumph‌ ‌for‌ ‌the‌ ‌brilliant‌ ‌scholar‌ ‌who‌se privilege still ‌failed‌ ‌to‌ secure him‌ a‌ ‌first-class‌ ‌history‌ ‌degree‌ ‌at‌ ‌Oxford!‌ ‌

BORIS‌ ‌JOHNSON‌ ‌

“Boris‌ ‌wants‌ ‌to‌ ‌fix‌ ‌unfair‌ ‌Brexit‌ ‌deal”‌ ‌trumpeted‌ ‌June‌ ‌7’s‌ ‌Sunday‌ ‌Express,‌ with‌ ‌the‌ ‌prime‌ ‌minister’s‌ ‌men‌ sighing of ‌the‌ ‌“defective” Withdrawal‌ ‌Agreement‌: “We’ll‌ ‌now‌ ‌have‌ ‌to‌ ‌do‌ ‌our‌ ‌best‌ ‌to‌ ‌fix‌ ‌it‌ ‌but‌ ‌we’re‌ ‌starting‌ ‌with‌ ‌a‌ ‌clear‌ ‌disadvantage.”‌ ‌

What‌ ‌idiot‌ ‌could‌ ‌have‌ ‌prepared‌ ‌such‌ ‌a‌ ‌defective,‌ ‌disadvantageous‌ ‌pact‌ ‌in‌ ‌the‌ ‌first‌ ‌place?‌ ‌

And‌ ‌could‌ ‌he‌ ‌be‌ ‌related‌ ‌to‌ ‌the‌ ‌halfwit‌ ‌who‌ ‌went‌ ‌on‌ ‌to‌ ‌label‌ ‌it‌ ‌“an‌ ‌excellent‌ ‌deal”‌ ‌before‌ ‌tweeting‌ ‌on‌ ‌December‌ ‌11:‌ ‌“We’ve‌ ‌got‌ ‌the‌ ‌deal.‌ ‌It’s‌ ‌oven-ready.‌ ‌Vote‌ ‌Conservative‌ ‌tomorrow‌ ‌to‌ ‌get‌ ‌Brexit‌ ‌done”?‌ ‌

Of‌ ‌course,‌ ‌the‌ ‌oven-ready‌ ‌turkey‌ ‌in‌ ‌question‌ ‌was‌ ‌stuffed,‌ ‌hyped‌ ‌and‌ ‌

is‌ ‌now‌ ‌being‌ ‌roasted‌ ‌by‌ ‌Boris‌ ‌Johnson.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Rory Stewart ‘proven right’ as video re-emerges claiming Boris Johnson was making wrong judgements on coronavirus

Former Tory leadership hopeful Rory Stewart said the government was pursuing a strategy of herd immunity back in March; Twitter

The right are suffering virtue-signalling failure

EMPATHY: Climate change activists from Extinction Rebellion take a knee in solidarity with the worldwide Black Lives Matter protest following the death of George Floyd. Photo: Getty Images

‘This is not about statues’: Why Britain is yet again failing to engage meaningfully on race

A Bristol protestor places her dedication on the empty plinth where the statue of Edward Colston in Bristol once stood after it was taken down during a Black Lives Matter protest.

Why Europe needs Joe Biden as much as America does

Beware the Very Online activists who spread false Covid-19 narratives

Ignore

JAMES BALL: Tories are using Black Lives Matter protests to distract from their own failures

The government are looking for a culture war and for any scapegoat to distract from its own failings.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Ten failures which show Johnson is gaslighting us with coronavirus

Boris Johnson at PMQs in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament.

Why the Lib Dems still matter in the fight to topple Boris Johnson

Former Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson during general election campaigning in 2019. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Tory peer criticised for ‘unacceptable’ comments about same-sex marriage

Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne; Youtube

James O’Brien says Boris Johnson comments ‘most remarkable thing ever heard in the Commons’

James O'Brien described Boris Johnson's PMQs performance as the most 'remarkable thing' he'd ever heard; LBC

My charity is supporting 18,000 children every day - here’s why schools must re-open now

Children social distancing at school after some primary schools partly reopened. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA.

Customs expert warns Britain’s borders are unprepared for Brexit transition cutoff

Trade expert Dr Anna Jerzewska giving evidence at a Brexit select committee; ParliamentLive

PMQs: Boris Johnson accused of lying over Labour involvement in return to school plan

Opposition leader Sir Keir Starmer and prime minister Boris Johnson during Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs); ParliamentLive.com

PMQs: Starmer demands action on ‘haunting’ coronavirus death toll as Johnson says international comparisons must wait

Boris Johnson speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Labour presses cabinet minister to explain how a Tory donor was granted a lucrative property deal

Housing minister Robert Jenrick arrives in Downing Street, London. PA photo; Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

James O’Brien questions ‘believability’ of PM’s Black Lives Matter message

James O'Brien said Boris Johnson had a 'track record' of using racist language; LBC

Doctors use European law to take government to court over lack of PPE during coronavirus outbreak

Health secretary Matt Hancock updates MPs in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire.

Labour MP accuses Priti Patel of ‘silencing’ BAME colleague over racism claims

Home secretary Priti Patel and Labour MP Florence Eshalomi (R) during a debate in the Commons; ParliamentLive

How Putin’s downfall could come sooner than many expect

Russia's Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu (L) and Russia's President Vladimir Putin (on the screen) during a video conference meeting on opening medical facilities for COVID-19 patients built (Photo by Alexei Yereshko\TASS via Getty Images)

We are being fattened up for a one-way trade deal with Trump

A cargo ship keeps trade going during the Covid-19 lockdown. The government is preparing to complete a trade deal with this US that will hit food standards and British farmers. Photo: Burak Kara/Getty Images

Boris Johnson: Britain is not a racist country

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Tory politician readmitted to the party after claims holocaust was ‘fabricated’

Ryan Houghton, a Tory councillor in Aberdeen. Photograph: YouTube.

Brexiteer provokes fury after claiming Dominic Cummings could receive an honour

Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Heart of smartness – DR Congo’s city united in music

Adherents of La Sape (an abbreviation of The Society for the Advancement of Elegant People pose in Kinshasa) . Photo: Junior D. Kannah/AFP via Getty Images

Great European Lives: Joseph Bologne, Chavalier de Saint-Georges

Monsieur de St. George, April 4, 1788. Artist William Ward. (Photo by Heritage Art/Heritage Images via Getty Images)

Now is a big moment for a new women’s equality movement

Mandu Reid's Women's Equality Party remains firmly anti-Brexit, but the party's leader wants to emulate Nigel Farage's ability to create a groundswell of support for a cause. Picture: George Torode

Donald Trump’s Disunited States threaten the free world

Police hold a perimeter near the White House as demonstrators gather to protest the killing of George Floyd in the morning hours on May 31, 2020 in Washington, DC. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

How Boris Johnson’s book on driving was a warning to the public

Boris Johnson MP emerges from a sports car after it performed 'donuts' during a visit to Ginetta Sports cars as part of the Brexit Battle Bus tour in 2016. Photo: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The death of Charles Dickens and its curious aftermath

(Original Caption) Photograph of Charles Dickens (1812-1870) seated. Photo: Bettmann Archive

How the press turned the tide at Dunkirk

Children rush up to a train carrying Troops of the British Expeditionary Force (BEF), who have been repatriated in the Dunkirk evacuation, 26th May - 4th June 1940. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Coronavirus pandemic has reversed progress made in women’s equality

PICTURE POSED BY MODEL. Mary Honeyball says women's equality has suffered due to measures implemented to stop the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive

The ultimate endurance of Steve McQueen’s masterpiece Le Mans

American actor Steve McQueen (1930 - 1980) as racing driver Michael Delaney in 'Le Mans', directed by Lee H. Katzin, 1971. (Photo by Silver Screen Collection/Getty Images)

The recovery option that compounds the coronavirus crisis

Extinction Rebellion Hackney on the silent protest. Pictures: Vincenzo Lullo

Could Donald Trump delay the election to save himself?

US President Donald Trump holds up a Bible outside of St John's Episcopal church across Lafayette Park in Washington DC. Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

How the UK’s independence parties came to embrace Europe

Saltires and European Union flags flutter in the breeze during a protest by anti-Brexit activists in Edinburgh, Scotland on January 31, 2020. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

WILL SELF: Interpretations of art, and why artists tend to resist them

Bulgarian artist Christo Vladimirov Javacheff, better known as 'Christo', unveils his artwork 'Mastaba' on the Serpentine lake in Hyde Park in London on June 18, 2018. (Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images

STAR TURN: Running marathons in instalments – the life and career of Michael Hordern

English actor Michael Hordern (1911 - 1995) as Christopher Williams, head of the National Atomic Board, in the stage adaptation of the television play 'Party Manners', by Val Gielgud, October 1950. Photo: George Konig/Keystone Features/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Tearing up the rule on split infinitives

Peter Trudgill advises you to boldly go and continue to use split infititives. Photo: Getty Images

Scotland reports no coronavirus deaths for the first time since lockdown

Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks during a coronavirus update briefing. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Why Boris Johnson is the prime minister who can’t ‘Get Covid Done’

Boris Johnson makes a speech to Conservative Party supporters. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA.

Most Read

The British people are being played for fools

Doctors hold a silent protest during a national 'clap for carers' as they battle with the novel coronavirus pandemic, outside Downing Street. Photo: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Public backlash after footage of Tory MPs laughing at slavery joke resurfaces

Tory MP Lucy Frazer joking that Scots should be sent to the 'colonies' as slaves, a comment she later apologised for. (Photograph: Twitter)

UK government’s ‘world-beating’ coronavirus response ranked the worst globally

Boris Johnson poses for a photo at the Wight Shipyard Company at Venture Quay during a visit to the Isle of Wight. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Brexiteer provokes fury after claiming Dominic Cummings could receive an honour

Boris Johnson's senior adviser Dominic Cummings. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Leave doesn’t mean leave as Nigel Lawson plans UK return after failing to gain French residency

Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Nigel Lawson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.