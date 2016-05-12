Latest The New European

How five rookie MPs set out their vision for Britain - and rose to the top

PUBLISHED: 12:00 09 May 2020

Home Secretary Priti Patel pictured leaving 10 Downing Street. Picture: Getty Images

Home Secretary Priti Patel pictured leaving 10 Downing Street. Picture: Getty Images

2020 Getty Images

A decade ago, five new Tory MPs wrote a book outlining their vision for how to improve the country. Now they are in senior roles, putting their proposals into action.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Dominic Raab in the House of Commons. Picture: UK Parliament/Jessica TaylorDominic Raab in the House of Commons. Picture: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Behold the taxi driver from central casting. He keeps his car clean and works 60 hours a week. Proud and patriotic, he loves the Queen, Margaret Thatcher and Lord Sugar. He is contemptuous of “lazy, feckless, benefits cheats”, “talentless celebrities”, public sector pensions and green taxes.

“You’ve probably guessed, I’m no socialist… I believe in a work ethic… not a great one for the Nanny State. I think where we’ve got to in helping people is over the top.”

This unnamed ‘everydriver’ – a composite from a wide survey of fellow cabbies – is the kind of old-fashioned, no-nonsense grafter beloved of middling soaps and hackneyed social analyses.

He is presented as a model character in Britannia Unchained, a self-declared optimistic tome setting out how Britain could improve its lot, written by five rookie Conservative MPs in the early years of David Cameron’s government.

But why should we care? This is an old book from old times – before coronavirus, before Brexit, before, even, single-party Conservative rule.

Those glory days where the front pages were graced by Pippa Middleton’s bottom and Boris Johnson dangling on a zipwire. Why would the musings of a handful of inexperienced MPs be of any interest?

International trade secretary Liz Truss. Picture: Getty ImagesInternational trade secretary Liz Truss. Picture: Getty Images

Well, they are, because Dominic Raab is now foreign secretary, called in to take the reins of government during prime minister Boris Johnson’s illness; Priti Patel is home secretary; Liz Truss is the international trade secretary and longest-serving member of the cabinet; Kwasi Kwarteng is a business minister; and Chris Skidmore a former education minister.

Among those inspired by ideas contained within the book is Rishi Sunak, an even newer MP (2015) who before his astonishingly quick elevation to the job of coronavirus-bashing chancellor vocally championed at least one idea pushed by the publication – the controversial tax- and regulation-lite freeports.

These MPs, whose ideal citizen includes a cheerfully overworked, right-wing taxi driver on an uncertain income, are now at the helm of a country going through the biggest peacetime crisis in living memory.

They represent the libertarian-style thinking that seems to have become the norm at the top of the government. The vision they have for Britain matters, and so it seems like a good time to revisit the book in which they set this out.

All I can say is that it doesn’t withstand much scrutiny.

The premise of the thin volume is to outline the lessons that can be learned from international attitudes to work, financial structures and prosperity in order to enhance the prospects of Great Britain and stem an “inevitable slide into mediocrity”. There is a good book to be written about that. This isn’t it.

Government business minister Kwasi Karteng. Picture: SkyGovernment business minister Kwasi Karteng. Picture: Sky

From the start, the writers’ uncompromising, dare I say simplistic good-versus-evil attitude permeates the text. The opening pages present us with Ashraf Rossli – a Malaysian accountancy student who was badly assaulted during the 2011 London riots but later said that he still thought Britain was fantastic (we like) – versus his 17-year-old assailant Beau Isagba, who punched him and stole his bike, and had previous for possessing a knife at 14 and cannabis at 16 (we definitely don’t like).

All of modern Britain’s ills are laid at the feet of Isagba who was imprisoned for seven years and whose early life and the context of his path to crime is not examined. He is just bad: “Sadly, Beau Isagba represents the worst of what some elements of Britain have become.”

Later comes Tuggy Tug, a young gang leader from Brixton, very much in the Isagba mould, pitched against Jessie Tang, a British-Chinese A-level student with high academic ambitions. And so the narrative goes on – blinkered, self-satisfied, dismissive, full of clichés.

The general premise is that the Britain of the early 2010s was in a terrible crisis, mostly, it seems, because this was no longer the 1980s under Margaret Thatcher. What with its welfare-driven “dependency culture”, “bloated” economic structures – somewhat incredibly put on a par with southern Europe – terrible education, idle population and lack of imaginative risk-taking, the country that was about to enjoy those heady days around the London Olympics was accorded a loss of confidence that could only be solved by removing the chains holding it back.

The remedies can be found in a highly selective tour of countries and issues: Canada’s prudent deficit reduction, which insulated it during the global financial crisis; the constantly working Singaporean children’s mathematical prowess; optimistic risk-taking in Brazil; the perceived competitive advantages of regulation-hating Australia; Silicon Valley’s love of instructive failure; the “chutzpah” of Israeli techies and investors; with STEM education as the answer to everything.

Written and published before the EU referendum debate proper had begun, Britannia Unchained has little time for Europe, but the authors became Brexiteers, and the language of Leavers peppers the pages.

Former education minister Chris Skidmore. Picture: Channel 4Former education minister Chris Skidmore. Picture: Channel 4

So, red tape – bad, hard working Asians – good; health and safety – bad, risk-taking and entrepreneurs – good. Bureaucracy is always “bloated” or “entrenched”; Brits are lazy, apart from the City, Silicon roundabout, and salt-of-the-earth cabbies. We are invited to admire buccaneers, essentially pirates, and even – oh, go on, it’s a guilty pleasure – the enterprising black market and the American Frontier Spirit. Typical words and phrases include “primordial”, “raw”, “the purest level of entrepreneurialism untouched by law, regulation or tax”, and again, “freedom from regulation or tax”.

Chapter One, “The Chains”, does the job of ‘talking down the country’ much more effectively than any so-called Remoaner. We are reminded that Britain “once ruled the empire on which the sun never set”, but that today, its parlous state is comparable to the 1970s – Winter of Discontent, IMF loan etc. Because of laziness, a lack of pizazz and a feeble need for welfare, greater bureaucracy and a propensity to question economic gospel on markets and growth, we are falling behind emerging markets which, throughout the book, are presented with a rose-tinted view that ignores more than it notices.

Nevertheless, “for much of the post-war era, there has been a damaging belief that economic growth is not really determined by effort,” we are told. We just have to get on our bikes and try harder.

You may also want to watch:

Chapter Two, “A Tale of Two Nations”, by way of trashing Britain’s economy under New Labour, recounts how Canada reduced its financial deficit to make the country more resilient. This included firing civil servants, reducing the rates and eligibility for unemployment insurance and a 50% slashing of spending on transport.

The next chapter, “The Revenge of the Geeks”, takes on the pre-Gove/Cummings education establishment and is a paean to the marvels of science education. Arguing that British students are too idle for hard subjects, it goes on to trash not just the dreaded media studies, but anything, really, that isn’t science (or maths).

The implication being that anyone with intelligence and drive would study the sciences and that subjects such as history, languages, English and classics are for the dim or indolent. Degree subjects taken by the authors include classics, history and politics, while none has a maths or science degree. But contradiction and double standards do not seem to trouble anyone here.

Crammers and burnout-level studying are routinely praised. “(In South Korea) Many students go straight from long days at school to studying all evening and weekend. In Seoul, as much as 16% of the family’s income is spent on private tuition on top of the state education system.” British parents are “unwilling” to fund extra study and at university, their children feel no need to study hard either, preferring the pub and lie-ins.

The authors predictably highlight the pushy ‘Tiger Mother’ attitude, which rather demonstrates that perhaps they – like many commentators at the time – didn’t really read Amy Chua’s book properly. Yes, she pursued an uncompromisingly ambitious educational plan for her children and noted that in the West parents didn’t have such high expectations of their offspring.

However, after an unsettling rebellion by her younger daughter, Chua detailed how she had to learn to compromise. Similarly, the Chinese pianist Lang Lang, known as much for his tough childhood with a pushy father as his musical talents, maintains success can be achieved in gentler ways.

As Chinese parents are exposed increasingly to other cultures, they often change their thinking – many send their children to school in the UK for a less rigid, more rounded education. And for those readers looking at how and why people from certain cultures achieve success, another Amy Chua book, The Triple Package, is a much more comprehensive and thoughtful choice.

The idea of lazy, feckless students segues neatly into Chapter 4, where we meet lazy, feckless adults. This chapter has an intro that is so bad it reads like an example of ‘how not to write an intro’, and includes our cabbie, pitted against those puffed up Tube drivers who dare to have salaries and join unions.

The whole section reads like Rod Liddle rant. Here we find many of the quotes that made the headlines during the book’s original publication. Eg: “Once they enter the workplace, the British are among the worst idlers of the world.”

On the issue of work ethic, there is an off-key, condescending quote about how Brazilians’ love of dancing and football makes them softer workers than the Chinese by the chief executive of Foxconn, the Taiwanese maker of iPads and iPhones. That’s Foxconn, part of Apple’s controversial supply chain, which, according to reports, had to put literal safety nets around its factories to catch potential suicides after a spate of self-inflicted deaths by young men working themselves to the bone in near slave conditions.

As elsewhere, the authors might be looking, but are they seeing? Where is the depth? Where is the analysis? Might the cabbie be working 60 hours a week because he isn’t paid enough for a more sensible workload. Could this in the long run make him ill and a burden on the state? Who knows? And no doubt, a few years after this article, Mr Cabbie would be sidelined by Uber, whose drivers face even less certain work without the benefit of The Knowledge and its relatively improved pay. And are the free-market authors oblivious of the fact that it is the libertarians who celebrate these hard working characters who are more likely to endorse the risk-taking and innovation that leads to cheap, less regulated Uber against black cabs and later encourage driverless cars versus Uber drivers?

As you progress through the book, the countries used as examples are starting to look like a map of the locations in McMafia – India, Brazil, Israel. Places where issues such as poverty, the lack of a safety net, relative international isolation, corruption and crime combine variously with the influence of international spivs and wide boys to create a flourishing black economy, crime and exploitative work conditions.

We are shown how people set up businesses from favelas or slums – some of them legal. Similar rags to riches stories in the book are piled on to supposedly justify deregulation and Darwinian competition.

There is no sense that there might be other conclusions. Yet, to pick the example of one media heroine from the present pandemic: Rosena Allin-Khan, the Cambridge-educated medic whose father was a Pakistani TV repairman and whose Polish mother worked in a garage and as a cleaner, clearly thought differently or she would not have become a Labour MP.

Since this book was written nearly 10 years ago, it could be that it is in essence mere juvenilia. Have the writers become more rigorous and pragmatic with time? Yet to look at attitudes and pronouncements today, it seems that the spirit of Britannia Unchained has shifted from niche to mainstream. Including the slipshod attitude to knowledge, facts and rules.

You can see this reflected in Priti Patel’s uncompromising, black-and-white stance towards the punishment of criminals. You can see it in her reductive points-based immigration plans; in her erroneous claim that EU workers could be replaced by 8.5 million economically inactive Britons (fact-checkers quickly revealed that a vast majority of these comprised students, the sick, family carers, retirees, those awaiting job application results or in no need of a job); her reportedly brash attitude to staff, whom she allegedly derided as lazy and stupid; and the bullying allegations against her. It also lurks beneath Patel’s apparent disdain for rules when she took on the freelance diplomacy while on holiday in Israel in 2017 that led to her forced resignation as international development secretary and accusations by Home Office sources that she encourages behaviour outside the rule of law.

It is evident, too, in the comments by Dominic Raab, as Brexit secretary, when he expressed surprise at the importance to trade of the Dover-Calais crossing. His disastrous, short tenure in that job was subsequently blasted by diplomats in Brussels as unhinged, inconsistent and naïve. In a cutting Telegraph article, EU sources criticised him as “pompous”, “disinterested” and “unprepared”, a “Darwinian disaster capitalist” with “stupid” negotiation tactics and a tendency for “dangerous flights of improvisation”, quite unlike “the fully-briefed details man or tough negotiator meting out home truths to the EU he claims to be,” the newspaper wrote.

Among the others, Kwasi Kwarteng has been accused by the legal profession of undermining the rule of law by implying that judges were biased. Liz Truss had to apologise last year for her department breaching several times a court order against arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

The easy , hollow slogans of “Take Back Control” and “Get Brexit Done”, come from the soul of Britannia Unchained, even if they were not conjured up by its writers.

Boris Johnson’s ideology appears more malleable than that of the five authors, but they have a lot of power in his government, and his creative view of facts and disinclination to study detail are well known. At the same time, the coronavirus crisis and Brexit have broken the bonds of the past and handed ministers unprecedented potential for innovation, as Britain makes her way forward in uncertain times.

In Britannia Unchained, much is made of Britain’s need to break from its existing ways and forge a bright new future. But while the book does include admirable examples of fortitude, the writers are not really giving us a recipe for how Britain could emulate these – apart from general pluck – that doesn’t involve grinding poverty, slave labour, cut-throat competition, war, or ‘effective’ authoritarians.

It all seems a bit rushed, and full of broad brush sweep, bravado, unsubstantiated statements (are Brits really working fewer hours than ever? Are school standards really at rock bottom compared to some halcyon past?) and clichés masquerading as sage observations. Were they – hush – not scientifically methodical enough to get everything straight first? They didn’t – heaven forbid – sacrifice clear scientific evidence to slipshod ideology?

The ideas and methods of this book could drive the government for years to come. And that doesn’t augur well. Britannia Unchained is not completely empty of content or ideas – these students of international economic driving forces have clearly skim-read the source matter. But it doesn’t disguise the fact that they basically did their homework on the bus.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

How five rookie MPs set out their vision for Britain - and rose to the top

Home Secretary Priti Patel pictured leaving 10 Downing Street. Picture: Getty Images

How Boris Johnson’s book for children became another schoolboy error

Boris Johnson (left) joins Peter Andre to read to children at Botwell Green Library, London while he is mayor of London. Photograph: Lewis Whyld/PA.

How the BBC bounced back during the coronavirus crisis

File photo dated 12/05/16 of the BBC Broadcasting House in Portland Place, London, as the broadcaster has said that it is working to ensure there it has an equal number of male and female experts across its programmes by April 2019.

Our future lies within Europe, not outside of it

A young fan in the stands during the Guinness Six Nations match at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh holds up a European flag. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

BONNIE GREER: England’s television is the myth it wants the world to see

Neil Dudgeon in Midsomer Murders. Picture: ITV

Nigel Farage sends police letter of complaint after being cautioned for ignoring coronavirus lockdown rules

Nigel Farage was visited by police after flouting coronavirus lockdown guidelines to film rants about migrants at Dover; Twitter

Stranded: The keyworkers with no end to their shift in sight

A freight vessel anchored in the Aegean Sea off the coast of Greece in April. The ship was forced to wait for COVID-19 restrictions to be eased before its cargo could be unloaded at the Port of Thessaloniki. Picture: Getty Images

New NHS coronavirus tracking app plagued with major technical issues

Privacy International have claimed the new NHS coronavirus tracking app does not work on older devices

Lib Dem acting leader Ed Davey on the art of opposition homeworking

Liberal Democrat acting leader Sir Ed Davey takes part in the first virtual Prime Minister's Questions from his home in Surbiton, south London. Picture: PA

Met Police drop investigation into Vote Leave over EU referendum spend

BeLeave's Darren Grimes was fined £20,000 for allegedly making false declarations over a £680,000 donation from Vote Leave. Photo: PA / Stefan Rousseau

JAMES BALL: Trump’s coronavirus culture war is one we’re all going to lose

US President Donald Trump speaks with news anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. Picture: Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images

MITCH BENN: The shared partisan tendencies of the UK and US

Protestors take part in a

Brexiteer calls for transition period to end saying it will be ‘minor disruption’ compared to coronavirus

Former Brexit Party MEP John Longworth claims Brexit is 'minor concern' for businesses, uring Boris Johnson to exit the transition period by December. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

CHRISTINA LAMB: The untold stories of life in lockdown

People applaud the NHS from their balconies and gardens across the road from Wythenshawe Hospital, Manchester, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Senior Labour minister says ‘no surprise’ NHS struggled with coronavirus after decade of Tory health cuts

Prime minister Boris Johnson, former chancellor Sajid Javid and home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: House of Commons/PA.

No 10 issues warning to those flouting lockdown rules after reports of easing of measures

People relax and exercise in Primrose Hill park in central London, as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Keira Knightley’s new film evokes memories from another world

Miss United Kingdom Sarah-Jane Hutt (centre) wins the Miss World 1983 pageant at the Royal Albert Hall in London. She is posing with runners-up Rocio Isabel Luna (Miss Colombia) and Catia Pedrosa (Miss Brazil). Picture: Getty Images

Keir Starmer says Jeremy Corbyn key issue on doorsteps at election

Sir Keir Starmer during a Labour Party press conference in central London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

The vultures vying for our NHS at a time when we need it the most

A banner in support of the NHS opposite King's College Hospital in south London as the UK continues in lockdown to help curb the spread of the coronavirus. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

MICHAEL WHITE: Coronavirus has exposed incompetence across the globe

The coronavirus crisis exposed the incompetence of world leaders including Boris Johnson and Donald Trump, according to Michael White. Picture: Saul Leob/Getty Images

NHS chief slams ministers for ‘making promises when you can’t be sure you can keep them’

NHS Confederation chief executive Niall Dickson (left) and communities secretary Robert Jenrick (right)

ANDREW ADONIS: Crashing out of Europe looks worse with each passing week

Pro EU activists fly flags of the European Union and Great Britain together whilst stood near the Palace of Westminster. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

This should be our 1945 moment... but we may only get 1918 instead

Jubilant nurses celebrate VE Day in Liverpool in May 1945, while troops celebrate Armistice Day in London in November 1918. Photograph: Getty Images.

Labour MP joins calls for Boris Johnson to make coronavirus lockdown statement in parliament

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Jacob Rees-Mogg rules out health secretary apologising to Labour MP and serving A&E doctor

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Alastair Campbell fears things could go from ‘bad to worse’ with government’s coronavirus response

Alastair Campbell said the government made 'terrible mistakes' in its handling of the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: PA / Danny Lawson

Police will take ‘no further action’ over professor who ignored lockdown guidelines

Professor Neil Ferguson, director of the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London, appearing on The Andrew Marr Show. Photograph: BBC/PA.

How Britain turned its back on Churchill’s vision for Europe soon after celebrating VE Day

(Original Caption) Sir Winston Churchill makes the Victory Sign as he greets well-wishers from his automobile. Photograph: Bettmann Archive/Getty.

Boris Johnson pledges 200,000 tests a day by end of May despite falling behind previous target

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Rory Stewart quits as independent London mayor candidate

Rory Stewart asks for people to let him sleep on their sofa ahead of mayoral race. Photograph: Twitter.

Calls for health secretary Matt Hancock to apologise to Labour MP and serving A&E doctor

Jonathan Ashworth calls for an apology from Matt Hancock for his response to Rosena Allin-Khan. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Committee of MPs calls on government to be more ‘transparent’ on Brexit negotiations

Michel Barnier, EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Boris Johnson and former Brexit secretary Steve Barclay. Photograph: PA.

Boris Johnson to face Keir Starmer at PMQs as UK coronavirus deaths reach highest in Europe

Keir Starmer in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

Chancellor considers winding down furlough scheme as source claims people are ‘addicted’ to it

Chancellor Rishi Sunak. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA

Tony Blair think tank urges government to follow Australian and New Zealand lockdown exit strategies

The Tony Blair Institute has provided a 'roadmap' for exiting the coronavirus lockdown. Photograph: Sky News.

100-year-old raises more than £60,000 for coronavirus victims while fasting for Ramadan

100-year old Dabirul Islam Choudhury who has taken to his garden to fundraise for Covid-19 victims amid lockdown restrictions and while fasting for the religious festival of Ramadan. Photograph: Ramadan Family Commitment (RFC)/PA Wire.

NHS coronavirus tracking app could face legal challenges over privacy concerns

Health minister Matt Hancock said privacy concerns over the NHSX app were 'completely wrong'. Photograph: Andrew Parsons/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire .

Government chief scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance says coronavirus testing ‘should have been expanded sooner’

Sir Patrick Vallance admits

SAGE scientists considered explaining ‘herd immunity’ to public to explain why government was acting slowly

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for a press conference with Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty, (centre), and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, to brief the media on the government's coronavirus action plan, at Downing Street. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA.

Commons speaker ‘regrets’ Boris Johnson decision to update media on lockdown exit plan ahead of parliament

Prime Minister Boris Johnson makes a statement outside 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Most Read

PM and Dominic Cummings use messaging service that permanently deletes texts

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (Photo by Simon Dawson-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Hancock criticised after telling MP and A&E doctor to reconsider ‘tone’ over coronavirus questions

Matt Hancock and Dr Rosena Allin-Khan clash at the despatch box over coronavirus testing. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Senior Tory MP claims public have been ‘too willing’ to stay at home over coronavirus

Graham Brady in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Michael Gove and wife criticised for showcasing bookshelf which includes Holocaust denier’s book

Michael Gove's bookshelf (left) and Michael Gove (right)

Jacob Rees-Mogg rules out health secretary apologising to Labour MP and serving A&E doctor

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.