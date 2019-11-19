Latest The New European

Study demonstrates newspapers' bias in favour of Tories during the election campaign

PUBLISHED: 15:09 19 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:09 19 November 2019

Researchers found it was the Labour party who were most overwhelmingly targeted with negative coverage, while particular publications almost exclusively reserved positive stories for the Conservatives. Photo: Dominic Lipinski / PA

Researchers found it was the Labour party who were most overwhelmingly targeted with negative coverage, while particular publications almost exclusively reserved positive stories for the Conservatives. Photo: Dominic Lipinski / PA

PA Wire/PA Images

A study has proven the suspicions of many pundits, demonstrating how British newspapers consistently report negative stories about opposition parties while heaping positive reports on the Conservatives.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Academics from Loughborough University examined the amount different print outlets ran positive and negative stories about each political party in the first week of the 2019 general election campaign.

In a week which was particularly disastrous for the Tories, the researchers found it was the Labour party who were most overwhelmingly targeted with negative coverage, while particular publications almost exclusively reserved positive stories for the Conservatives.

READ MORE: Commentator claims BBC executives think 'it's wrong to expose PM's lies'



"The unweighted results show that only the Conservative Party received more positive than negative coverage across all newspapers," the academics said in a summary of their research.

You may also want to watch:

"In contrast, Labour had a substantial deficit of positive to negative news reports in the first formal week of the campaign."

The study suggested it was The Sun and The Daily Mail who gave the most positive coverage of the Tories, with The Independent reporting these papers' journalists were "relied upon to write deferential, pro-government stories".

The results gave an "important context" for studying the election, according to the academics who said while Labour had more coverage in the first week of the election, "a large proportion of this was negative".

READ MORE: Former Tory minister says Corbyn is more sincere than 'childlike' PM

READ MORE: Expert pollster says Brexit provides a 'binary choice' at this election



The study of the first week weighted each news item about the election based on whether it contained a negative or positive implication for each party, scoring either -1 or +1 respectively, while balanced news items produced a 0 score.

The Tories average a score of +4 while Labour received -91.

Other opposition parties scored less extreme negative coverage: the Liberal Democrats -14, the SNP -8 and the Brexit party -2. The researchers said this "largely reflected their marginality in newspaper coverage".

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

BBC to air new Brexit documentary looking at the rise (and possible fall) of Boris Johnson

Laura Kuenssberg is interviewed by Boris Johnson. Photograph: BBC.

Study demonstrates newspapers' bias in favour of Tories during the election campaign

Researchers found it was the Labour party who were most overwhelmingly targeted with negative coverage, while particular publications almost exclusively reserved positive stories for the Conservatives. Photo: Dominic Lipinski / PA

Brexit Party under investigation for slow response on data requests

The Brexit Party bus. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

Former Tory minister says Corbyn is more sincere than 'childlike' PM

The former Conservative minister for women, Anne Milton, has said Jeremy Corbyn is more sincere than Boris Johnson - who she compared to a child.

As the EU increases investment in Erasmus+, our future in the scheme looks less than certain

Judith Bunting MEP with young apprentices. Photograph: Judith Bunting.

Nigel Farage is trolled after telling Leavers 'not to waste their vote'

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Jo Swinson warns of 'fake news' after viral squirrel abuse story

Leader of the Lib Dems, Jo Swinson, on LBC Radio. Photograph: Global.

Brexit Party MEP quits saying the LGBT community has been 'betrayed'

Louis Stedman-Bryce has stood down from the Brexit Party over homophobic comments made by another former candidate. Picture: Louis Stedman-Bryce

Commentator claims BBC executives think 'it's wrong to expose PM's lies'

A former Brexiteer and Conservative political commentator has claimed the media is to blame for letting Boris Johnson get away with deceit with such ease. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Boris Johnson set to dodge title of shortest-serving prime minister

Boris Johnson. Photograph: PA.

Tory candidate says he will force 'nuisance tenants' into tents and make them work

Tory candidate Lee Anderson said:

Leavers three times more likely to believe Prince Andrew on Epstein accusation

Just 6% of the country believes Prince Andrew's explanation in response to allegations that he slept with a 17-year-old girl at the home of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Picture: Robert Perry/PA Wire/PA Images

Brexit Party candidate says he had milkshake thrown at him in election campaign

A Brexit Party candidate has had a milkshake thrown at him. Photograph: Twitter.

'A lie every day' - Radio caller slams ex-minister over PM's lies

A furious caller proved the Conservative's Damian Green wrong on Boris Johnson's

All the moments of Boris Johnson being booed, edited into one showreel

Boris Johnson is heckled in Morley, Yorkshire. Photograph: BBC.

When are the election TV debates and who will be appearing on them?

Sian Berry for the Greens, Jeremy Corbyn for Labour, Jo Swinson for the Lib Dems, Nigel Farage for the Brexit Party, Boris Johnson for the Conservatives, Anna Soubry for Change UK, Nicola Sturgeon for SNP and Adam Price for Plaid Cymru. Photograph: TNE/PA.

High court rules ITV leaders' debate can go ahead without Lib Dems or SNP

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson with Lib Dem candidate for St Albans Daisy Cooper in St Albans whilst on the General Election campaign trail. Photo: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Tory peer backs Lib Dem in London after slamming 'a posh boy's Brexit'

Liberal Democrat politicians (from left to right) Chuka Umunna, Luciana Berger, Ed Davey, Siobhan Benita, Tom Brake, Sam Gyimah, after Leader of the Liberal Democrats Jo Swinson. Photograph: Liberal Democrats/PA Wire.

Ex-Tory minister makes 'substantial' donation to Lib Dem candidate

A former Conservative minister has made a “substantial”, undiscolsed donation to the Liberal Democrats - supporting Sam Gyimah in Kensington. Photo: Jonathan Brady / PA

More than half of public believe there should be no billionaires in the UK, polling finds

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Dominc Lipinski/PA Wire.

Leaders' TV debate could be cancelled if judges rule Lib Dems and SNP should be included

An advertising van showing Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson, outside the Royal Courts of Justice, London, where the Liberal Democrat party are challenging ITV over the broadcaster's exclusion of their leader Jo Swinson from a televised debate. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

Grassroots campaign aims to help the 'unheard third' to vote

A polling station for local council elections. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

'You'd need a heart of stone not to laugh': Katie Hopkins forced out of £1m home for losing libel case

Katie Hopkins was forced to sell off her £1million Devon home and now rents after a humiliating libel court casefrom the writer Jack Monroe wiped out her finances. Photo: PA / Philip Toscano

BBC dismisses complaints that Have I Got News For You is biased against the Tories

This episode of Have I Got News For You received 140 complaints. Photograph: BBC.

Michael Gove accused of lying about EU citizens' NHS access

Michael Gove has been criticised for misrepresenting EU citizens' access to the NHS. Picture: BBC

Pro-Remain farmer who 'shocked' reporter delivers another anti-Brexit speech

John, the

Leaked report says Russian interference may have affected Brexit referendum result

A leaked document examining the impact of Russian interference on UK elections suggests the 2016 referendum into leaving the EU was impacted by foreign agents. Photo: Jacob King / PA

Political parties are not offering an 'honest conversation' on Brexit, say business leaders

Business leaders at the Conferation of British Industry (CBI) called on all parties to have an honest conversation about Brexit. Picture: CBI

Arcuri says she was convinced PM was 'man of his word' as she addresses rumours

Jennifer Arcuri has said she believed Boris Johnson was a man of his word as well as a ‘charismatic’ person. Photo: BBc

Expert pollster says Brexit provides a 'binary choice' at this election

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Curtice said Labour has made “a bit of ground at the expense of the Liberal Democrats amongst Remain voters”. Photo: BBC

'What's the point?': TV presenter criticises Jennifer Arcuri for tight-lipped interview

Jennifer Arcuri was surprised by Lorraine Kelly's intervention on ITV. Picture: ITV

Anti-Brexit youth campaigners announce split from People's Vote campaign

They can't decide - let us. People's Vote campaigners from Our Future Our Choice and For our Future's Sake outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Our Future Our Choice.

What will Brexit's endgame look like?

Anti-Brexit campaigner Steve Bray (L) during a cross-party rally organized by the People's Vote, campaigning for a second EU referendum. (Photo by Isabel Infantes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

ZOE WILLIAMS: Taking the conversation away from Brexit is boosting Labour

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visits flood hit Conisbrough. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Gary Lineker: the political footballer

Gary Lineker speaks during a pro-Remain rally rejecting Brexit. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

The BBC's War Of The Worlds reboot has arrived at the right time

An illustration of Martians attacking from a 1906 edition of The War of the Worlds by H.G. Wells.

Boris Johnson has cast me aside like a gremlin, Jennifer Arcuri claims

Boris Johnson with Jennifer Arcuri at an Innotech summit in July 2013. Photograph: Innotech Network/YouTube.

Lib Dems send BBC legal letter saying leaders' debate needs a Remain voice

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Lib Dems demand Tories launch independent inquiry into electoral fraud allegations

Conservative chairman James Cleverly. Picture: BBC.

Electoral fraud allegations 'could be political corruption of highest order'

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the unveiling of the Conservative Party battlebus in Greater Manchester. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Most Read

Expert pollster says Brexit provides a ‘binary choice’ at this election

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, Curtice said Labour has made “a bit of ground at the expense of the Liberal Democrats amongst Remain voters”. Photo: BBC

‘You’d need a heart of stone not to laugh’: Katie Hopkins forced out of £1m home for losing libel case

Katie Hopkins was forced to sell off her £1million Devon home and now rents after a humiliating libel court casefrom the writer Jack Monroe wiped out her finances. Photo: PA / Philip Toscano

Leaked report says Russian interference may have affected Brexit referendum result

A leaked document examining the impact of Russian interference on UK elections suggests the 2016 referendum into leaving the EU was impacted by foreign agents. Photo: Jacob King / PA

This woman just ‘perfectly’ summed up Britain’s global reputation right now

This elderly lady delivered a zinger put down of Brexit. Photograph: Sky News.

Nigel Farage is trolled after telling Leavers ‘not to waste their vote’

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.