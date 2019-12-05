Video

'Boris Johnson is a danger': The Thick of It creator calls for tactical voting

The creator of hit BBC political comedy-drama The Thick of It has weighed in on the general election, urging voters to vote tactically to prevent Boris Johnson becoming prime minister again.

The creator of hit BBC political comedy-drama The Thick of It has weighed in on the general election, urging voters to vote tactically to prevent Boris Johnson becoming prime minister again.

"I think Boris Johnson with any kind of working majority is a danger to the country," Armando Iannucci said.

"I think he'll do enormous damage, particularly through his Brexit deal. Don't believe him when he says he's got Brexit done. I think the only way to stop him is to come together. I'm urging people to vote tactically."

A number of celebrities, including Konnie Huq have issued a fresh plea for people to vote tactically on December 12th, to stop Boris and secure a People's Vote on Brexit.

Iannucci made the comments in a new People's Vote video released on social media.

You may also want to watch:

Also appearing in the video, presenter, writer and supporter of People's Vote, Konnie Huq, said: "If you're worried about the dodgy Brexit deal on the table and you want your vote to count on December the 12th then make sure you vote tactically."

Human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell, also appears, saying: "If you're worried about Boris Johnson's Brexit deal and think that the final say should be put back to the people, make your vote count on the 12th of December and vote tactically."

Also featured is writer, actor and Celebrity Masterchef winner, Emma Kennedy, who said: "Boris and the Tories have promised not to extend transition in June next year, that means one thing: it's no deal Brexit in December 2020. If you want to do something about that, you can. Use your vote wisely on December 12th and tactically vote."

Actor and presenter Tony Robinson closes the video, saying: "Please vote tactically at the election and please, please, please try and persuade your friends, your neighbours, your loved ones and your colleagues to do the same.

"This is so important. You can get all the information that you need on www.tactical-vote.uk "