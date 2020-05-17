Video

Brexiteer Roger Daltrey blames scientists for government confusion over coronavirus

Singer Roger Daltrey of The Who performs on the first night of the band's residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) 2017 Getty Images

Roger Daltrey, frontman of The Who, has blamed experts for creating confusion in Britain over the coronavirus rather than the government.

The Brexiteer and veteran rocker has said he will not be told to stay inside during the lockdown, saying people should not wrap themselves “in cotton wool” while the outbreak persists.

“I live in the countryside so it’s a lot easier, I cannot imagine what it must be like stuck in London in a flat with a couple of kids,” he told the PA news agency.

“I’m not moaning about anything but equally as a 76-year-old, I’m not going to be told by anybody to stay in.

“Go f*** yourselves. We can’t wrap ourselves in cotton wool.

“I don’t know, I find the whole thing... For every academic that’s telling us one thing on the science, there’s any equally academic scientist on the other side of the fence saying: ‘No, you’re wrong and this what we should do.’

“No wonder the public’s confused, no wonder the government’s confused and no wonder that, all around the world, there are different results on how we’re getting through it.

“To compare our country with any other one will be like comparing apples and oranges - they’re different.”

Last year Daltery insisted Brexit would have no impact on his band touring in Europe, comments seized on by anti-Brussels campaigners.

“As if we didn’t tour in Europe before the f**king EU. Oh, give it up. Give it up,” he told a reporter.

But in 1966 - before the UK joined the EU - work permit issues and the absence of freedom of movement for Brits on the continent meant The Who were stopped from touring in Europe.