Video

Theresa May compared to 'demented Gollum' in speech in House of Commons

Andy Serkis portrays Theresa May as Gollum. Photograph: People's Vote. Archant

The comparison between the Tories and Lord of the Rings irritant Gollum has entered the debate again as the SNP referenced him in the House of Commons.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The People's Vote campaign first mocked up Theresa May as Gollum as the prime minister continued to obsess about her Withdrawal Agreement during her final year in the role.

But now the SNP's Pete Wishart drew upon the catchphrase as he mocked May's latest pronouncement on her party's desire to protect the relationship between the four nations of the United Kingdom.

Addressing MPs, the SNP Commons leader said: "Can we have a debate about the precious, precious, precious union because the Tories are beginning to sound like a demented Gollum about to throw the ring that unites them all into Mount Doom, which is probably quite apt.

"The prime minister is in Scotland today with yet another devolution plan, and no of course it's not another desperate attempt to salvage the precious.

"This is the problem, and they just don't get it, because for the Tories it's all about doing things to Scotland - it's never about listening to what Scotland actually wants, the type of nation we want to be.

You may also want to watch:

"Scotland will never accept their buffoon's Brexit. For them, Scotland is probably already lost.

"The precious is already beginning to melt in the pyre."

Gollum in the Lord of the Rings Gollum in the Lord of the Rings

In reply, Commons leader Mel Stride noted both Wishart's love fir the Rolling Stones.

He joked: "I once believe (Mr Wishart) recorded a cover of a Rolling Stones classic for charity.

"A song that, given the Scottish people's firm rejection of independence, has served as the Scottish National Party anthem, I feel - You Can't Always Get What You Want.

"His love of the Stones might explain when it comes to the government's record he always paints it black, and why even after 18 years as the longest current serving member for a Scottish seat he still can't get no satisfaction.

"I know it's unbearably cheesy but that, after all, is the whole point of these jokes on these occasions."