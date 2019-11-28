Latest The New European

MANDRAKE Theresa May's keeps her funding secrets

PUBLISHED: 13:07 28 November 2019

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to supporters at a campaign event at Shine Centre on April 27, 2017 in Leeds, United Kingdom. The Prime Minister is campaigning in the seat of Leeds East which has a 12,000 Labour majority before the General Election in June. (Photo by Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to supporters at a campaign event at Shine Centre on April 27, 2017 in Leeds, United Kingdom. The Prime Minister is campaigning in the seat of Leeds East which has a 12,000 Labour majority before the General Election in June. (Photo by Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

2017 Getty Images

Tories secretive about key funders, John Sweeney challenges BBC about why it dropped Arron Banks investigation and more hot air from Charles Moore.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

After eyebrows were raised when it turned out that the largest single donation the Tories received in the first week of the election campaign had come from Russia with love - £200,000 from Lubov Chernukhin, wife of Russian oligarch Vladimir Chernukhin - the party appears reluctant to divulge much more about its funders any time soon.

Mandrake can disclose that although it admitted that it had received £5.7 million, the party has still to get around to naming the major donors to the Leader's Group who paid to socialise with Theresa May, during her last months in office. It costs a basic £50,000 a year to belong to this fundraising outfit.

As the party's own website makes clear, it's essentially cash for access: "Members are invited to join the Leader and other senior figures from the Conservative Party at dinners, post-PMQ lunches, drinks receptions, election result events and important campaign launches."

Last updated in June 2018, the list revealed a host of Brexit backers had met with May, including Jacob Rees-Mogg's business partner Dominic Johnson and the Vote Leave donor Hardy McLain. The Leader's Group is one of eight donor clubs run by the party, and is the only one to reveal the sources of its funds. None of them are registered with the Electoral Commission.

Nemesis

Whether it's Boris Johnson laying a wreath at the Cenotaph, a vicar on Newsnight or now an audience member on Question Time, nothing is ever quite what it seems on the BBC these days.

The latest jaw-dropping incident involves the man who was involved in a heated exchange with Jeremy Corbyn on anti-Semitism in a special edition of the programme last week. He turns out to have been a Tory activist named Ryan Jacobsz, who had been on the show three times before at various locations around the country, which makes him something of a pro.

Mandrake expects a lot of what has gone wrong at the BBC on Lord Hall's watch to be laid bare when its former journalist John Sweeney's complaint to Ofcom is heard. He alleges how investigations into, among others, Arron Banks, Roman Abramovich and Tommy Robinson were all dropped by the powers-that-be.

You may also want to watch:

I worked for a while with Sweeney and I found him difficult, fearless and totally oblivious to the powerful people he was annoying, who included Sir David Barclay, the Telegraph co-owner. If only there were more like Sweeney still in journalism.

Hot air

In order to be a fully-paid up JCB man - Journalists and Columnists for Brexit - it's necessary to write pieces critical of those who show too much concern for climate change.

Over the weekend, Charles Moore was holding forth to the Daily Telegraph's remaining readers about how awful it was that Labour had acknowledged climate change in its manifesto. "Politicians think there are lots of votes in green panic," he wrote. "They will learn too late that they are exaggerating."

Moore fails to mention he sits on the board of Lord Lawson's climate change-sceptical Global Warming Policy Foundation, an organisation that receives generous donations from America and which was allegedly coordinating with eight other right-wing think tanks - based in and around offices at 55 Tufton Street - to push for a hard Brexit.

Odd one

It's all change at the Catholic Herald whose senior executives - under its former editor Damian Thompson - met with Steve Bannon exactly a year ago.

The newspaper - now owned by William Cash and the disgraced former Tory MP Brooks Newmark - has just reported the departure of Cristina Odone, who has lately ceased, too, to be involved with the Legatum Institute. The businessman Peter Sheppard is also departing.

Lord Conrad Black - its former owner - remains a director of the ailing paper, along with the hotelier Rocco Forte, which its latest accounts show is carrying accumulated trading losses at £131,131.

Newmark and Forte are among those who attended the meeting with Bannon at the so-called Breitbart embassy in Washington, DC. Bannon is reportedly interested in acquiring the Daily Telegraph, once owned by Black's Hollinger group.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Farage becomes the butt of his own joke with Corbyn trolling attempt

Nigel Farage walked right into his own joke when he tweeted this picture with a scathing comment. Picture: Nigel Farage

David Bowie: The final bow

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 03: Michael C Hall as Newton and Sophie Anne Caruso as Girl in David Bowie and Enda Walsh's Lazarus directed by Ivo van Hove at the Kings Cross Theatre on November 3, 2016 in London, England. (Photo by Robbie Jack/Corbis via Getty Images)

Tories fail to show up for climate hustings in numerous seats nationwide

Extinction Rebellion protesters outside the Ministry of Justice in Westminster. Numerous Tory candidates have turned down offers to attend climate change-themed hustings. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: The wooden wonder that makes me worry even more for my country

Financial Park. Picture: Submitted

MANDRAKE Theresa May's keeps her funding secrets

LEEDS, ENGLAND - APRIL 27: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to supporters at a campaign event at Shine Centre on April 27, 2017 in Leeds, United Kingdom. The Prime Minister is campaigning in the seat of Leeds East which has a 12,000 Labour majority before the General Election in June. (Photo by Anthony Devlin - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Romney's revenge: Trump is now relying on the rival he once snubbed

OGDEN, UT - FEBRUARY 16: Candidate for senate Mitt Romney tours Gibson's Green Acres Dairy on February 16, 2018 in Ogden, Utah. Mr. Romney is running for a U.S. Senate seat from Utah, currently held by Sen. Orrin Hatch, who announced his retirement after the current term expires. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr./Getty Images)

GAVIN ESLER: We must reclaim the People's Vote campaign

A protester holds a placard of Boris Johnson with the words

Tory pressured to step down over 'disgusting, racist remark' towards Sikh election challenger

There have been calls for Tory candidate for Ludlow to step down over a racist comment towards a Sikh Labour candidate. Picture: Chris Radburn/PA Archive/PA Images

Why anti-Semitism means it's not 'the Brexit election' for everyone

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

Politics approaches meltdown as parties skirt round the existential threat facing us all

Martin Rowson illustrates Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn

ANDREW ADONIS: How I learned to love hung parliaments

Speaker John Bercow in the House of Commons as they debate Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire.

The peculiar leafleting antics of IDS... and what it says about Tory tactics

Former Work and Pensions Secretary Iain Duncan Smith canvassing on behalf of Vote Leave on May 28, 2016 in Maidstone, England. (Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

IFS says both Tory and Labour spending plans lack credibility

Neither Labour's nor the Tories' spending plans are credible, said the IFS. Picture: Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA Wire/PA Images

#BorisTheCoward trends as prime minister chickens out of climate debate

Boris Johnson visits flood hit Derbyshire. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA.

TOM BRAKE: Why Corbyn must come clean over Brexit stance

Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Jeff Overs/PA Wire.

JAMES BALL: How Johnson has given us Britain's first post-truth election

Boris Johnson in Cornwall. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

STEVE RICHARDS: Corbyn's gamble gives Remain its best hope

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn at the launch of the Labour Party race and faith manifesto at the Bernie Grant Arts Centre, north London. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Nigel Farage 'concerned' about 'extreme cult' in Labour

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage meets locals in Barnsley. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Leave-voting union leader says Tory Brexit puts UK in Trump's hands

Ken Capstick talking to Jon Trickett. Picture: Jon Trickett

Newspaper says it will stop printing Lib Dem stories if it does not pull leaflet

The Basingstoke Gazette have criticised the Lib Dems for this leaflet called the Mid Hampshire Gazette. Photograph: Newsquest.

Boris Johnson apologises for 'hurt and offence' caused by Islamophobia in Tory party

Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Goonhilly Earth Station, near Helston in Cornwall. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Scotland will pay 'heavy price' for Tories' Brexit obsession, says Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon at the SNP general election manifesto launch. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Record-breaking numbers apply to register to vote ahead of deadline

A dog at the polling station during a UK election. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Former Tory speechwriter says he cannot support 'racist, Islamophobic' Boris Johnson

Ex-Conservative speechwriter Ian Birrell told James Brokenshire he “could not back Boris Johnson” because he has “played with Islamophobic tropes” and “expressed racist language” in his writing. Photos: BBC

Ex-EU ambassador warns the worst is yet to come for Boris Johnson's Brexit

Former UK permanent representative to the EU Sir Ivan Rogers, shown here in 2017, says that the worst is yet to come for Boris Johnson's Brexit. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive/PA Images

Stalin's daughter: The story behind a stunning defection

(Original Caption) Say Cheese. New York: Svetlana Alliluyeva, daughter of the late Russian dictator, Josef Stalin, smiles for photographers at her press conference here April 26.

Sydney and the Old Girl stage review

Miriam Margolyes and Mark Hadfield in Sydney & the Old Girl. Photo: Pete Le May

Brexit Party drops out of TV leaders' debate claiming broadcaster is unfair

Nigel Farages party claimed they stepped back out of concern that the broadcaster will not conduct the debate in a fair and objective way. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Brexit Party MEP makes himself laughing stock in EU parliament challenge

Robert Rowland attempted to challenge Molly Scott-Cato in EU parliament, to his immediate regret. Picture: EU Parliament

Bulldozer brought to Boris Johnson's constituency for PM to fulfil his Heathrow vow

Boris Johnson has been given the chance to make good on his word and lay in front of a bulldozer in opposition to the Heathrow expansion in his constituency. Photo: Twitter

Whither 'woke': What does the future hold for word that became a weapon?

TOPSHOT - Demonstrators from the Black Lives Matter movement march through central London on July 10, 2016, during a demonstration against the killing of black men by police in the US. Police arrested scores of people in demonstrations overnight Saturday to Sunday in several US cities, as racial tensions simmer over the killing of black men by police. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS (Photo credit should read DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

'We probably didn't need to go full-on revoke': Lib Dem source

Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson. Picture: DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

YouGov polls show Labour 'resisting Tory challenge' in Wales

Labour activists and voters have been encouraged by new polling which shows Labour taking a six-point lead over the Conservative Party in Wales. Welsh Labour Leader Mark Drakeford AM. Photo: Ben Birchall / PM

Led By Donkeys reveal brilliant campaign reminder about Jacob Rees-Mogg 'while he hides'

Led by Donkeys campaigners have unveiled a brilliant new campaign to remind the public of Jacob Rees-Mogg, while the Tory MP hides from the public eye. Photo: Twitter

'It was advisory' - Andy Murray points out EU referendum wasn't binding

The Scottish tennis legend Andy Murray has said that the Brexit referendum shouldn’t be binding and added he expects a second vote on Scottish independence. Photos: PA

Child poverty would reach record highs under Tory government, says think tank

Child poverty could soar to 34% under a Tory government, a think tank has predicted. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive/PA Images

Lib Dems 'scale back' ambitions to focus on unseating Tories in marginal seats

Liberal Democrat candidate Chuka Umunna out canvassing whilst on the General Election campaign trail in Watford. PA Photo. Picture date: Monday November 25, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Former deputy PM slams leave lies as he says Brexit will permanently ruin the UK

Lord Heseltine has lambasted Brexit yet again calling for a second referendum with the former depuity PM saying he cannot support people who are going to make the country “poorer and less influential”. Photos: ITV

'It will destabilise Northern Ireland' - Chief DUP whip slams Johnson's Brexit deal

The chief DUP whip has pulled apart Boris Johnson’s Brexit deal, stating that there isn’t a single party in Northen Ireland that supports the deal. Photo: Liam McBurney / PA

The plot hatched in Connecticut to dethrone Donald Trump

TOPSHOT - US President Donald Trump leaves after a Hispanic Heritage Month event in the East Room of the White House October 6, 2017 in Washington, DC. President Trump invited over 200 Hispanic business, community, and faith leaders, and guests from across the country to join in the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month. / AFP PHOTO / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Most Read

Brexit Party MEP makes himself laughing stock in EU parliament challenge

Robert Rowland attempted to challenge Molly Scott-Cato in EU parliament, to his immediate regret. Picture: EU Parliament

BBC ‘unable to fix a date’ with Boris Johnson for Andrew Neil interview

Boris Johnson is interviewed by Andrew Neil. Photograph: BBC.

Nicky Morgan laughed at as presenters slam 50,000 more nurses Tory manifesto ‘deceit’

Nicky Morgan was grilled over her government's claim to provide the NHS with 50,000 more nurses after it emerged the figure includes19,000 nurses already employed. Photo: ITV

Led By Donkeys reveal brilliant campaign reminder about Jacob Rees-Mogg ‘while he hides’

Led by Donkeys campaigners have unveiled a brilliant new campaign to remind the public of Jacob Rees-Mogg, while the Tory MP hides from the public eye. Photo: Twitter

Police force campaigner to remove ‘bollocks to Brexit’ sticker from car

The police officer initially wanted them to remove the 'bollocks to Brexit' stickers while pulled over on the hard shoulder of the M25, claims Peter Cook. Picture: Peter Cook

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.