Cressida Dick, Olly Robins and Kim Darroch listed in Theresa May's resignation honours

Theresa May issues a statement outside 10 Downing Street as she hands in her resignation to Queen Elizabeth II. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Theresa May has recognised some of her key political aides in her resignation honours list.

The former prime minister's chief EU negotiator Olly Robbins - blamed by many Tory MPs for her three times rejected Brexit deal - receives a knighthood.

Her controversial former joint chiefs of staff Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill - who were forced to quit Downing Street in the wake of the 2017 general election debacle - are made CBEs.

Sir Kim Darroch, who was forced to resign as ambassador to the United States after falling out with the Trump administration, is made a life peer. He will sit as a non-party crossbencher.

Gavin Barwell - who succeeded Timothy and Hill as her chief of staff - becomes a life peer while David Lidington, seen as her de facto deputy, and ex-No 10 communications chief and former BBC employee Robbie Gibb are knighted.

Former chief whip Julian Smith - who has since been made Northern Ireland secretary by Boris Johnson - is made a CBE.

Another close ally, the former trade minister George Hollingbery - who served as May's parliamentary private secretary in both Downing Street and the Home Office - receives a knighthood.

May's former political secretary Stephen Parkinson and special advisers Joanna Penn and Elizabeth Sanderson are to become life peers.

Tory Party treasurer Ehud Sheleg, who has donated hundreds of thousands of pounds to Conservative coffers, receives a knighthood.

There are CBEs for the former Conservative Party chairman Brandon Lewis, No 10 political aides Paul Harrison and Kirsty Buchanan, as well as May's official spokesman, James Slack, who continues in the same role with Johnson.

The former joint acting chairman of the Conservative backbench 1922 committee Charles Walker is knighted while ex-party chairman Sir Patrick McLoughlin is upgraded to a Companion of Honour.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Cressida Dick becomes a dame while Lady Justice Hallett, the vice president of the Court of Appeal Criminal Division becomes a life peer.

Theresa May has also awarded knighthoods for services to sport to Geoffrey Boycott, along with former England cricket captain Andrew Strauss, both receive.

Sir Simon Woolley, the founder of operation Black Vote, and Ruth Hunt, the ex-chief executive of Stonewall, are made crossbench life peers.

Jeremy Corbyn has nominated three new Labour life peers - ex-National Union of Teachers general secretary Christine Blower, Newport City Council leader Debbie Wilcox, and the employment rights lawyer John Hendy QC.

MP John Mann, who announced at the weekend he was quitting Labour to become a government anti-Semitism "tsar" has been nominated for a non-affiliated life peerage while the Green Party have nominated former leader Natalie Bennett for a peerage.