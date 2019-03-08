Video

These were the two most sensible voices on Question Time

Young audience members of the latest episode of BBC Question Time. Photograph: BBC. Archant

Two young audience members on Question Time have been praised by Remainers for having the most sensible perspectives on the Brexit crisis.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

In an episode full of confusion, bickering and arguments around Brexit and a general election, it was down to the audience to provide the clarity.

One gentleman told the panel, which featured the Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice MEP and Tory Brexiteer Kwasi Kwarteng, told the panel to stop blaming immigrants for the problems in the United Kingdom.

He said: "We've just had a big discussion on Brexit but no-one's focused on the root cause which is what caused Brexit in the first place.

"Unless you discuss the root cause which is austerity, there's no moving forward. What does that does is scapegoat immigrants, it's extremely unfair.

"I immigrated to the UK at the age of 17, by myself, I've given 15 years of my life to the UK economy, and I'm not the exception, I'm the norm.

"Study after study have shown the economic benefits that immigrants bring to this country, but none of that matters if the government does not spend adequately on important issues like education, healthcare, police, housing.

"Disaffected citizens then see all around them people coming in and their quality of their life going down, and unfortunately it is easier to blame marganisalised groups, that society considers outsiders rather than people holding the people in power accountable."

Another young audience member explained how they could not vote when the Brexit happened.

MORE: Presenter claims Question Time is 'more watchable' since Fiona Bruce took over

MORE: Wetherspoon's boss told he is backing no-deal Brexit to 'line your own pockets'

"For me, the pieces information I remember from the campaign were, we'll have more money for the NHS, and the big billboards that showed Syrian refugees and refugees, who let's say it politely, had a different skin tone to the majority of English people... which therefore fed the fears about immigration that many people have.

"I think really Brexit comes down to the unique problem of class in our country. Many people feel that Westminster and us in the south aren't listening to their views in the north, or in towns that are underinvested into by this government.

"Brexit, I feel, people voted for with their hearts. People voted for change. But unfortunately it won't benefit them. I think we really need a second referendum, because now we know more things. It's not an insult to people's intelligence, it's just fact. We know more things, we know the economic hardships that will come if we crash out of the EU with a deal, and people my age would like a voice."