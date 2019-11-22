Spoof website gets very sweary about the Tory manifesto
PUBLISHED: 10:05 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 10:09 22 November 2019
thetorymanifesto.com
A prankster has bought the domain name 'thetorymanifesto.com' and has made a remarkably profane 'alternative' election platform for the Conservatives.
After Boris Johnson's party bought the url for 'labourmanifesto.co.uk' in order to make a political attack site, an anonymous activist has retaliated "in protest", says the website.
Visitors to the landing page are quickly greeted with the Conservatives' logo and a picture of Boris Johnson mid-grimace, before a list of "our policies".
That gets very sweary, very quickly.
It begins: "FUCK THE POOR / FUCK THE HOMELESS" through various themes, and continues into a crescendo of "fuck you"s, before signing off in small letters: "On behalf of the Conservative Party, Fuck Off."
In case any visitor might be confused about the site's intentions, a note at the bottom reads: "Please note, this website is not the real Conservative political manifesto, but a parody made in protest against the recent actions of the Conservative party and their blatant use of propaganda in the buildup to this election."
The genuine Tory manifesto is not yet released, but is estimated to be launched by Sunday.
The Conservatives have been heavily criticised for misleading media tactics such as rebranding its press office Twitter account as a seemingly independent "fact check" service.
Twitter stated that this was misleading and broke its terms of service, while BBC Newsnight's Emily Maitlis called it "dystopian".
Michael Gove defended his party's actions saying that his party was "absolutely right" to have changed the Twitter account and that scrutinising his false claims was "not objective".
