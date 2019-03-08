How Remain can win this election against the odds

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

For weeks Remain has felt like the underdogs - but now the election provides a big opportunity. Readers believe it can win.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

We are the underdogs but with a series of big ifs this general election is winnable for Remain.

If… Labour, the Liberal Democrats and the SNP agree

not to campaign in seats where they are not the main challenger to the Tories; and…

If… The People's Vote campaign stop squabbling and produce an excellent guide to tactical voting which we all follow; and…

If… The Brexit Party force themselves into the conversation and split the Leave vote; and…

If… Corbyn, Swinson and Sturgeon stay on-message for Remain and don't get distracted by slagging each other off; and...

If… Boris Johnson does something stupid or has a skeleton escape from his closet and continues to prove toxic in Scotland and the northern cities; then…

We might just pull this off!

Jack Mendoza

The Lib Dems and the SNP committed a strategic and political error by asking for an election in December. They have walked right into Boris Johnson's trap.

In general elections, people base their votes on multiple issues like schools, the NHS and law and order. Brexit could potentially rank very low on voters' list of priorities.

With Johnson now also adopting Corbynomics (i.e. higher public spending) and the electorate suffering from Brexit fatigue, it is very likely that he may win the vote of every electoral group apart from that of the hardcore Remainers and loyal Corbyn supporters.

While the Lib Dems are polling

high in opinion polls, the party's leadership should remember that these are the exact same figures as of 2010,

in which they achieved only a mere 59 seats.

If the above scenario does materialise then the Conservatives would be the largest party in parliament, Johnson would have the mandate to ram through his destructive deal or even push for a no-deal Brexit.

Muhammed Raza Hussain, Morden

Unlike 'cojones' Clegg, Swinson isn't going to wait until she is in a coalition before trying to shaft the country.

Has Swinson failed to notice that Corbyn is unelectable? She is ensuring that the bloodletting that the Brexiters want will finally happen, Brexit will happen, the next Scottish indy ref will happen and what has seemed like hell since June 23, 2016, will begin to feel like a spring stroll on the beach.

Amanda Baker, Edinburgh

- Send your letters for publication to letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and read more by buying Thursday's newspaper each week.