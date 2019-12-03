Video

'This is really hopeful': Three-way coalition still possible, says Gina Miller

The business owner and activist Gina Miller has said another Conservative government can be prevented with a three-way coaltion, so long as voters cast their ballot tactically. Photo: Sky News Archant

The business owner and activist Gina Miller has said another Conservative government can be prevented with a three-way coaltion, as long as voters cast their ballot tactically.

After the exclusive this morning on @SophyRidgeSky @SkyNews - here is our latest https://t.co/bHd6n1fMy5 #TacticalVoting #GE2019 'live predictions' press release. Website now updated to reflect new data. Please check your constituency if you want to #StopBoris @remainutd pic.twitter.com/7zfZBU4677 — Gina Miller (@thatginamiller) December 1, 2019

Miller, who took the government to court over the prorogation of parliament, had said earlier in November that tactical voting could wipe out a Conservative majority, as it did in the 2017 general election.

However, in response to the newest polls which suggest the Tories are on track for a majority government, Miller has suggested Labour can form a government with the assistance of the SNP and Lib Dems.

"Both sides are tactically voting, and it is about making sure your vote counts," Miller said. "The news from our poll is for Remain voters or soft leavers - because it is both - is that this is really hopeful for you.

"Don't be disheartened because you can actually create a hung parliament and stop a [Tory] majority."

Miller was speaking to Sky News' Sophy Ridge, who asked the business owner whether tactical voting was an attempt "to stitch up this election to stop Brexit".

Miller replied: "Tactically voting is actually not something new on the political arena in the UK, I mean all the way back to 1997 we had tactical voting, and tactical voting makes up for the deficit of the first past the post system.

"It's happening on both sides, which is unusual from 2017 to this election."

The latest poll by her tactical voting guide Remain United suggests the Conservatives are on track to get 318 seats, holding an 8% lead of the vote, meanwhile Labour will receive 242, seats the SNP will receive 50, and the Liberal Democrats will receive 18, bringing the three non-Conservative parties to 310 seats and resulting in a hung parliament.

Miller added that a further 2% swing on Remain United's tactical voting recommendations could put the Tories down to 302 seats.

"We've never seen voter volatility as we're seeing this election," Miller said. "The sentiments locally are very different but people are really picking up on the fact that the first past the post system doesn't really represent them - so they're going to lend their vote to the party where they know in the system that the outcome is likely to be in favour of what they want."