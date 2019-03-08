Wetherspoon's boss could become peer as Boris Johnson plans to 'flood' Lords with Brexiteers

Boris Johnson is planning to 'flood' the House of Lords with Brexiteers in attempt to tip the balance on Brexit in the upper house.

The Express reports the prime minister is keen to repay those business leaders that bankrolled the Vote Leave campaign during the 2016 EU referendum.

By giving peerages to Brexiteers the government hopes to secure more support in crucial votes, after a number of defeats on the Brexit issue.

It is said that Johnson's adviser Dominic Cummings favours altering the political composition of the chamber - but these plans remain at an early stage and would likely not develop until after a general election.

One name touted includes Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin, who has reportedly donated more than £200,000 to the cause, and is loyal to Boris Johnson.

Others could include billionaire Peter Hargreaves and hedge fund chiefs Sir Michael Hintze and Crispin Odey.

A Number 10 insider told the newspaper: "There are many unsung heroes of Brexit whose contribution to the country's decision to leave the EU deserves recognition and who have more to contribute to the national debate about the country's future.

"The prime minister believes we have to address the overwhelming domination of the House of Lords by Remainers who are out of step with millions of ordinary voters."

But a source also made clear that Nigel Farage would not receive one, despite suggestions it could be part of a general election deal to keep Brexiteers on side.

"We're not going anywhere near Farage," the insider said.