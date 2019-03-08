Wetherspoon's boss could become peer as Boris Johnson plans to 'flood' Lords with Brexiteers

PUBLISHED: 10:54 27 August 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 27 August 2019

Tim Martin and Boris Johnson at a drinks reception during the EU referendum campaign. Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tim Martin and Boris Johnson at a drinks reception during the EU referendum campaign. Photographer: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Ôø?Ôø? 2016 Bloomberg Finance LP

Boris Johnson is planning to 'flood' the House of Lords with Brexiteers in attempt to tip the balance on Brexit in the upper house.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The Express reports the prime minister is keen to repay those business leaders that bankrolled the Vote Leave campaign during the 2016 EU referendum.

By giving peerages to Brexiteers the government hopes to secure more support in crucial votes, after a number of defeats on the Brexit issue.

It is said that Johnson's adviser Dominic Cummings favours altering the political composition of the chamber - but these plans remain at an early stage and would likely not develop until after a general election.

You may also want to watch:

One name touted includes Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin, who has reportedly donated more than £200,000 to the cause, and is loyal to Boris Johnson.

Others could include billionaire Peter Hargreaves and hedge fund chiefs Sir Michael Hintze and Crispin Odey.

A Number 10 insider told the newspaper: "There are many unsung heroes of Brexit whose contribution to the country's decision to leave the EU deserves recognition and who have more to contribute to the national debate about the country's future.

"The prime minister believes we have to address the overwhelming domination of the House of Lords by Remainers who are out of step with millions of ordinary voters."

But a source also made clear that Nigel Farage would not receive one, despite suggestions it could be part of a general election deal to keep Brexiteers on side.

"We're not going anywhere near Farage," the insider said.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Banksy's iconic Brexit mural disappears from the side of a Dover building

A Brexit-themed Banksy mural in Dover. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA.

STAGE REVIEW: The stairway to heaven

Stage performance of Evita at Regents Park Theatre. Photograph: Marc Brenner.

BREX FACTOR: Crowning the Brexiteers of the Week

Ian Holloway, Andrew Doyle, Dick Braine and Lance Forman. Photograph: TNE.

Hammond demands prime minister apologises to former ministers over Yellowhammer leaks

Philip Hammond on ITV's Peston programme. Photograph: ITV.

How Karadzic is becoming the new hero of the global far-right

On March 20, 2019 Karadzic stood motionless and grim-faced in the dock as judges in The Hague said they had upheld his 2016 convictions for genocide in the Srebrenica massacre and war crimes in the 1990s. Picture: ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP/Getty Images

'The Home Office put our marriage on hold' - The ordeal of obtaining a UK spouse visa

James Harris and wife entered a Kafkaesque world when they applied for UK settlement, and the Home Office offices. Pictures: Contributed/Home Office.

CHARLIE CONNELLY: The Europhilia of Herman Melville

(Eingeschränkte Rechte für bestimmte redaktionelle Kunden in Deutschland. Limited rights for specific editorial clients in Germany.) Peck, Gregory - Actor, USA - *05.04.1916-12.06.2003+ Scene from the movie 'Moby Dick'' Directed by: John Huston USA 1956 Vintage property of ullstein bild (Photo by ullstein bild/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

People's Vote campaigners criticise 'embarrassing' and 'arrogant' prime minister at Edinburgh rally

People's Vote campaigners in Edinburgh. Photograph: People's Vote.

WILL SELF: Multicultural man... on an edgy encounter

Will Self says that Paris is an inversion of London. Photo: JOEL SAGET/AFP/Getty Images

SOPHIA DEBOICK: The sounds of freedom in Iran

Iranian singer and actress Faegheh Atashin. Picture: Jack Vartoogian/Getty Images

Don't hold your breath for a deal with the EU, says Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/PA

'We will send you back': Boris Johnson's warning to migrants attempting illegal channel crossing

Prime Minister Boris Johnson with Home Secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Kirsty Wigglewsorth/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson ally accused of 'cosying up' to Brazilian government as the Amazon burns

Conor Burns has been accused of 'cosying up' to Jair Bolsonaro's hard-right government as the Amazon rainforest burns. Picture: Hannah Kay/PA Archive/PA Images

Candide by Voltaire: The 18th century classic captures modern day life

Leonard Bernstein's Candide is staged at Toulouse's Capitole theatre in 2016. Picture: ERIC CABANIS/AFP/Getty Images

Tory MP optimistic about Boris Johnson getting a Brexit deal because of 'body language'

Tobias Ellwood has said he feels more optimistic about getting a Brexit deal because of

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Gear up for the next People's Vote march

The next People's Vote march will take place in October in London . Photograph: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media via Getty Images.

ALEXANDRA PHILLIPS: Job creation is key to fighting climate change

Extinction rebellion were part of 'climate spring' where environmental issues have taken centre stage. Picture: Gareth Morris.

Opposition leaders to meet Jeremy Corbyn in bid to block a no-deal Brexit

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

A climate change expert travelled from the UK to China by train to avoid flying

Roger Tyers had 21 train connections from the UK to China. Picture: Getty Images

MANDRAKE: 'Kippergate' editor exposed

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson brandishes a kipper during the final Tory leadership hustings. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images

MICHAEL WHITE: Brexit strategy is no clearer as time ticks on

Michael White believes Boris Johnson may lose a vote of no confidence in September. Illustration: Michael Rowson

EU citizens' rights hang by a thread if Priti Patel ends freedom of movement overnight

Priti Patel has suggested that freedom of movement could end 'overnight' in the event of a no-deal Brexit. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

Dutch sign up in their thousands to wave goodbye to UK in Brexit beach party

A Dutch beach party to wave goodbye to the UK on October 31 has attracted massive attention on Facebook. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Archive/PA Images

'It's a sham': campaigner takes apart Boris Johnson's 'fake negotiation' on Brexit

Will Dry from anti-Brexit youth campaign Our Future, Our Choice argued that Boris Johnson's attempts to get a Brexit deal with the EU is a

Brexit preparation funds branded 'far too little, far too late' by council leader

Hundreds of trucks wait their turn to enter the port of Dover on the M20 at Folkestone, Kent. Photograph: David Giles/PA.

Verhofstadt slams Johnson's 'bluster and political blame games' on the backstop

Guy Verhofstadt has called Boris Johnson out on his 'bluster' on the backstop: Brian Lawless/PA Images / Foreign and Commonwealth Office

Brexiteers write poems to leaving the EU after getting offended that poet laureate won't

Annunziata Rees-Mogg is one of the Brexiteers who started writing poetry when she learned that the Poet Laureate has no plans to comemmorate Brexit on October 31. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

The rise and tragic fall of Thin Lizzy frontman Phil Lynott

Phil Lynott performing on stage. (Photograph by Pete Cronin/Redferns).

Today is the last day to sign the Revoke Article 50 petition

The biggest petition presented to parliament of all time, asking the government to revoke Article 50, closes today. Picture: Parliament.uk

Yellowhammer report deemed a 'realistic assessment' not 'worst case' as Gove claims

Michael Gove has attempted to downplay the Yellowhammer report as a 'worst case scenario' despite civil servants saying it is a 'likely scenario'. Picture: Ken Mears

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

Neil Hamilton at the Embassy club. Photograph: EMPICS.

Test your knowledge of the irreverent news stories surrounding Brexit with this quiz

Carrie Symonds with Boris Johnson's father Stanley at an anti-whaling protest outside the Japanese Embassy in central London. John Stillwell/PA.

'What have the Romans ever done for us?': viral video gives Brexit the Monty Python treatment

New UKIP leader's Twitter account reveals views on climate change, Obama, and much more

Richard Braine. Photogaph: Twitter.

Johnson accuses Remain MPs of 'collaboration' with the EU to stop Brexit

Boris Johnson appears in his People's PMQs. Picture: Facebook.

Brexit Party MEP tweets bizarre suggestion for the UK's climate scientists

Brexit Party MEP Lance Forman has tweeted an interesting response to the climate change discussion. Picture: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire/PA Images

UK-US trade deals will be 'long, complicated, difficult process' despite John Bolton claims

A diplomat has said US national security adviser John Bolton was 'oversimplifying' the issue of trade deals between the US and the UK after Brexit. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Come and watch The New European podcast live

The New European Podcast is taking part in Podcast Live

The Lord of the Lies: How Germany's view of Britain is shifting with Boris Johnson at Number 10

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

A City in Music: Nashville

Dolly Parton - the queen of country music - pictured in 1970. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

‘The Home Office put our marriage on hold’ - The ordeal of obtaining a UK spouse visa

James Harris and wife entered a Kafkaesque world when they applied for UK settlement, and the Home Office offices. Pictures: Contributed/Home Office.

Jo Swinson sets out her demands for Jeremy Corbyn ahead of meeting of opposition parties

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson. Photograph: PA/Sky.

Lib Dem MP announces he will step down and says he’s frustrated opposition parties won’t work together

The Lib Dem MP Norman Lamb. Picture: Jamie Honeywood/Eastern Daily Press.

BREX FACTOR: The surreal political debate taking place on daytime Channel 5

Jeremy Vine on his Channel 5 show. Photograph: Channel 5.

Did Boris Johnson skip history lessons at school?

Boris Johnson ahead of the 2017 general election. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Our pick of the anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather in Parliament Square, as they take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy