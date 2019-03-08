Video

Wetherspoon's pub boss thinks Boris Johnson would be a 'good PM' - but not all punters agree

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson during a visit to Wetherspoons Metropolitan Bar in London with Tim Martin, Chairman of JD Wetherspoon. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Wednesday July 10, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Tories. Photo credit should read: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire

Boris Johnson has received the backing of the Brexiteer boss of Wetherspoon's - but not all of the punters agreed.

During his visit to the Metropolitan Bar in London, Johnson posed for selfies and signed autographs with some enthusiastic lunchtime drinkers.

But one customer, finishing a late breakfast, banged the table and chanted "People's Vote" in a call for a second Brexit referendum.

Johnson was forced to walk on, muttering "we've already had one".

But as he pulled pints behind the bar, Johnson got the endorsement he needed, from the Brexiteer pub chain boss Tim Martin.

Martin said a Johnson premiership "could be a useful string to the Brexit bow".

Speaking to the PA news agency, he said: "I think that the reality is that the next prime minister is going to come from the Tory party and Boris has a very close association with Brexit having led the campaign to leave during the referendum.

"I have known him since then and I think he could be a useful string in the Brexit bow."

The pub firm's chairman said he was impressed with Mr Johnson's record as Spectator editor, mayor of London and Vote Leave chair.

"I think he can be a good prime minister because he has had another job, he has been a magazine editor for a long time which is a tough gig, he has been mayor of London and he was very successful in leading the referendum campaign.

"So I think he's a winner. Can he deliver Brexit? I hope that he can."

He claimed to succeed he "has got to overcome the Oxbridge Remainers who dominate all the political parties in parliament and that's not easy", somewhat ignoring that Johnson would be the 20th Eton college graduate to become prime minister if he wins."

But, despite the enthusiasm, Martin indicated that he was not about to start donating some of his cash to the Tories if Johnson did become the next prime minister.

"I've donated money to the Leave campaign but that's a good question. I have no plans to dip my hand in my pocket just at the moment," he said.