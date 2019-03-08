Wetherspoons boss dangles promises of cheap beer after a no-deal Brexit

Tim Martin earlier this year. Photograph: TalkRADIO. Archant

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin has promised Brexiteers that he will bring beer prices to an "unbelievable low" if the UK leaves the EU without a deal on October 31.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

The vocal Brexiteer publican said it's a "guarantee" as long as there is "no messing around with customs unions or any of that funny stuff".

Martin told the Sun: "If we leave the customs union on October 31, Wetherspoon will bring the price of beer to an unbelievable low ... that's a guarantee, you heard it first here.

"But we have to leave properly, Boris Johnson, on October 31. No messing around with customs unions or any of that funny stuff."

He said he believes he'll be able to bring the prices down by buying low- or no-tariff goods from outside the EU. The Confederation of British Industry, which has made stark warnings of the effects of a no-deal Brexit on business, has simply been "seduced by Remain", he said.

WATCH: Britain's biggest business lobby group warns Tories about no-deal Brexit

"They've often been seduced by Remain - the CBI for example has been rabidly pro the UK joining the Euro and pro Remain - so I think it's perceived opinion and 'can't be arsed' would be the two main issues," said the publican.

Wetherspoons has already ditched its Champagne and German beer range in favour of UK and Australian brands in anticipation of Brexit.

Punters may well be looking forward to a drop in prices as Wetherspoons has had to raise the cost of a pint at least five times in two years as profits tumble.

WATCH: Profits at Brexiteer's pub chain knocked as prices rise for fifth time in two years

Asked what he thinks Boris Johnson needs to do to be a success in his first year as prime minister, Martin said he needs to leave the EU and then win an election. ... I think he is a winner."

He suggested that he could drop his previous support of the Brexit Party because the Conservatives have "worked extremely hard to correct the imbalance".

You may also want to watch: