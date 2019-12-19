Latest The New European

Why did Theresa May's adviser drop out of TV election coverage?

PUBLISHED: 13:48 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 19 December 2019

Theresa May's former chief of staff Nick Timothy and joint-chief of staff Fiona Hill after the 2017 general election. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA.

Theresa May's former chief of staff Nick Timothy and joint-chief of staff Fiona Hill after the 2017 general election. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

Fiona Hill withdraws from ITV's election night coverage, Guardian staff dread Seumas Milne's return... and why can't journalists be banned from going into politics?

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Shunning the limelight since she quit as Theresa May's joint chief of staff following the 2017 election, Fiona Hill was due to make a high profile comeback as a pundit on ITV's election night coverage. "We'd been thrilled to get her, but, at the last minute, she pulled out," whispers my man at the news organisation. "No explanation was given."

There was speculation that the exit poll showing a clear majority for Boris Johnson spooked Hill. Although now no longer May's number one fan - she recently admitted that she could be "surly and not particularly pleasant" - she understandably still harbours resentment against Johnson for endlessly plotting against her old boss and making her role all the more taxing.

"They are hardly best mates and I would imagine Fiona had agreed to appear on the basis she could have buried Johnson, not praised him," one of her friends tells me. "Sadly, that turned out not to be possible."

Oddly enough, Johnson had phoned Hill after the disastrous 2017 election campaign and urged her not to resign for her part in it, but, then again, he may well have done that because he knew her continued presence beside May would have been embarrassing for her.

Bad odour

 Although Brextremists aren't known for their concern for the environment - climate change necessarily has to be tackled across borders - Stanley Johnson is attempting to make out that his son Boris will be the greenest prime minister ever.

"Johnson senior is a strange old buffer, yearning all the time for approval, but not entirely trusted by anyone after he changed sides in the Brexit debate when it suited him," one environmental campaigner tells me. "He doesn't get that keeping in with Donald Trump is all that matters to his son and that doesn't bode well for anyone with any concern at all for the environment."

Meanwhile, Tom Burke, co-founder of the climate change think tank E3G, says that the prime minister has made "an awful lot of promises," but whether he keeps them remains to be seen. The excellent DeSmogUK website points out that he's actually "rejected climate science a number of times over the years."

Trading places

In a speech at the Press Gazette British Journalism Awards last week, I ruefully called for a law to be enforced - retrospectively, where necessary - that would prohibit journalists from becoming politicians.

George Osborne makes me think there should also be a law banning politicians from becoming journalists. Last year, the Evening Standard, which he edits, had to deny allegations it was blurring the line between journalism and advertising after offering 'money can't buy' news coverage to brands such as Google and Uber.

Ahead of the election, Osborne ran an editorial telling a city that has always been resolutely pro-Remain to vote for Boris Johnson's Conservatives and extolled his virtues on television during election night. Mandrake wouldn't bet against Johnson giving Osborne a sinecure before too long or even helping to facilitate his return to frontline politics.

Homecoming

When Seumas Milne finally quit the Guardian almost three years ago after a long period on unpaid leave working as Jeremy Corbyn's communications chief, Katharine Viner, the newspaper's editor wished him well and expressed the hope that he would one day return.

Now I hear there's a sense of dread among staff on the paper that Viner's hope may yet be realised after Milne helped to engineer Labour's annihilation at the polls. "Clearly Milne's current position is untenable, but Kath has to ask herself if giving him a job here now will be a good look for the Guardian," says my mole on the paper. "The staff emphatically don't want him back."

Milne was known for his posh, booming voice in the newsroom and was once heard to say, at the top of his voice: "I mean to say he didn't even know that someone who was educated at Winchester is called a Wykehamist." Milne is himself, of course, a Wykehamist.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Rest, Recharge, Return - A message for anti-Brexit campaigners

Crowds march through central London to fight against Brexit. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

Why did Theresa May's adviser drop out of TV election coverage?

Theresa May's former chief of staff Nick Timothy and joint-chief of staff Fiona Hill after the 2017 general election. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA.

Brexiteers of the year

Steve Anglesey names his Brexiteers of the Year. Photograph: PA/TNE.

Lessons from history that Labour needs to learn

Jeremy Corbyn will stand down as Labour leader. Picture: JONATHAN BRADY/PA IMAGES

Remembering Frank Dobson: A sombre moment for a party in peril

The coffin holding the body of Frank Dobson is carried from St Pancras Church in London following his funeral service.

Time for reality after 'fantasy politics', argues health chief

Boris Johnson during the election campaign. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

The New European's alternative Christmas carols

David Cameron celebrates Christmas in his shed. Illustration: TNE.

How much does Boris Johnson care about winning an election, but losing Scotland?

Nicola Sturgeon leader of the SNP. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

How boomers created the magic of Christmas childhoods

It's A Wonderful life (1946) Photo: Contributed

Grave errors from all sides in the election let Boris Johnson get away with it

Grave errors. Illustration by Martin Rowson.

That's life: The story of the classic photo journalism magazine

Children at Puppet Theatre, Paris, 1963. Photo: Alfred Eisenstaedt

Romania remembers its bloody 1989 revolution

A crowd of civilians hide after the overthrow of Romanian dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. Photo: David Turnley/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

The fascinating history of space stations

International Space Station: Photo by NASA via Getty Images

Agatha Christie: A very modern mystery writer

1946 in Devonshire, England- Agatha Christie at typewriter in her home.

Our books of the year

A worker organises and straightens books in a bookstore. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

How panto is a European creation

Mark Hudson, aged 37, has been playing the role of a pantomime dame every year for the last 16 years. This year he is playing the role of Cynthia Trott in a production of Jack and the Beanstalk at the Gorleston Pavilion Theatre, near Great Yarmouth. The venue is a remarkable old Edwardian seaside

Tory review into Islamophobia 'doesn't bode well' says Baroness Warsi

Baroness Warsi at Tory Party conference. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Muslim council accuses Tories of 'denial and deceit' as party launches review into discrimination

Boris Johnson during the swearing in of Parliament. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire .

The Simpson's greatest European excursions

The Simpsons on one of their many visits to Europe. Photograph: Fox.

Two Tory MPs facing sexual misconduct claims replaced by their wives in election

Boris Johnson alongside the newly elected Conservative MPs at the Houses of Parliament in Westminster. Photograph: Leon Neal/PA Wire.

Jacob Rees-Mogg keeps his job in cabinet reshuffle despite Grenfell Tower remarks

Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives at Number 10, Downing Street. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Brexiteer election candidate who harassed Anna Soubry jailed

Amy Beth Dalla Mura outside Westminster Magistrates' Court. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Nicola Sturgeon says Scotland cannot be 'imprisoned in the UK against its will'

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon on BBC's Andrew Marr show. Picture: BBC

Michael Gove says Tories will not allow SNP to 'overturn referendum result' on independence

Michael Gove appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Caroline Flint blames 'ardent Remainers' for Labour's loss in general election

Caroline Flint speaking on Sky's Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Picture: Sky

The 20th century's forgotten monster: Erich Mielke

Erich Mielke, the 20th century's forgotten moster. Photo: Thonfeld/ullstein bild via Getty Images

There is a way back from this... if we can resist the trap that lies ahead

Boris Johnson during a visit to see newly elected Conservative party MP for Sedgefield, Paul Howell during a visit to Sedgefield Cricket Club in County Durham. Photograph: Lindsey Parnaby/PA Wire.

Can communities on remote islands survive in the modern age?

Lundy Light House near the Atlantic Ocean. Picture: Josef F. Stuefer

How an attempt to reform the voting system failed but remains ever relevant

British playwright Harold Pinter on October 30, 1983. Photo: Express/Getty Images

The Roman artists who championed the ornate style

Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio, David with the Head of Goliath. Picture: KHM-Museumsverband

The best and worst books of 2019

Booker Prize winners Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. Picture: Getty Images

Death camps and the scourge of selfie tourism

The Nazi camp at Auschqitz-Birkenau. Picture: Ullstein bild/Getty Images

Britain's second referendum turned out to be one on Jeremy Corbyn

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn waves to supporters after speaking at a rally outside Bristol City Council in Bristol. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson's election win means we're all heading off a cliff

Martin Rowson's cartoon for The New European.

Voting expert John Curtice apologises for predicting more damage to Tories

While Curtice says that the polls and predictions made throughout the campaign were broadly accurate, “a lot of the commentary focussed disproportionately on the potential downside risks,” for which he has apologised. Photo: BBC

Referendum on Irish unity 'almost inevitable' following hard Brexit

Pressure for an Irish unity referendum is almost inevitable if prime minister Boris Johnson pursues a hard Brexit, the Alliance Party leader has said. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Voter fraud allegations being investigated by police

Cases of suspected voter fraud in several constituencies have been reported to police. Photo: PA

Dominic Cummings goaded by journalists after he tells media and Remainers 'you f**ked it up'

The prime ministers special adviser was goaded by journalists and Downing Street photographers as he returned to Number 10 after telling the UK media they f**ked up the general election. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Massive surge in Google searches for moving abroad after general election result

There has been a massive surge in searches from the UK for how to move overseas after the general election result. Photos: PA / Google Trends

John McDonnell called 'liar' and 'terrorist' as fight breaks out during vote count

The shadow chancellor John McDonnell was called a liar and a terrorist at his constituencys vote count as he was re-elected. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Most Read

Dropped Brexit Party candidate ‘from a distant star’ to sue Nigel Farage after claiming she’d have won

Jill Hughes was selected by the Brexit Party as its general election candidate for Batley and Spen. Picture: The Brexit Party

Tory MP calls for social care insurance for ‘those who can afford it’

Former work and pensions minister Damian Green has called for an insurance-based system of social care. Picture: Carl Court/Getty Images

Brexit Party staff made redundant days after election result

Nigel Farage has pulled out of speaking at a Brexit Party rally 24 hours after four members of his party resigned and gave their support to the Tories. Photo: Jeff OVers / BBC

Jo Swinson could make return to Houses of Parliament

Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson canvassing door to door during a visit to Sheffield, while on the General Election campaign trail. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 8, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Jacob Rees-Mogg keeps his job in cabinet reshuffle despite Grenfell Tower remarks

Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives at Number 10, Downing Street. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.