Latest The New European

STAR TURNS: Hollywood’s first child stars

PUBLISHED: 15:59 25 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:49 25 June 2020

Tim Walker

28th April 1930: Three child actresses wearing costumes depicting Wool in the 'Pageant of Britain and her Industries' in aid of the British Legion at the London Pavilion. The costumes are designed by Barbara Cartland. From left to right, they are triplets Claudette, Angela and Claudine Mawby. (Photo by Sasha/Getty Images)

28th April 1930: Three child actresses wearing costumes depicting Wool in the 'Pageant of Britain and her Industries' in aid of the British Legion at the London Pavilion. The costumes are designed by Barbara Cartland. From left to right, they are triplets Claudette, Angela and Claudine Mawby. (Photo by Sasha/Getty Images)

Archant

TIM WALKER writes about his very special link with an actress from the golden age of cinema

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

It’s almost 10 years since the last of the Mawby Triplets died, aged 90, at her home in Poole in Dorset. With her sisters, Claudette and Angella, Claudine had made 24 films in Hollywood in the Roaring Twenties with the likes of John Barrymore, Gloria Swanson and Mary Pickford. They were the first child stars, and, at the height of their fame, they were honoured by ticker tape parades, had their tiny handprints set in stone at Grauman’s Chinese Theatre and served as bridesmaids at the wedding of Joan Crawford and Douglas Fairbanks Jr. The newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst and Marion Davies, his mistress, took them to lunch. The news of Claudine’s death made headlines around the world and it hit me hard, not least because she was my mother.

Of course that was how I thought of her: the one person who was always there for me, put up with my screaming as a baby, the usual nonsense during adolescence and became my principal cheerleader after I started work. Until a few weeks of her death, we’d been regularly swimming together in the sea. I think because she’d been educated only on film sets and never worked in an office, she was a uniquely free spirit. She had little, if any, respect for authority and told people exactly what she thought of them. She was an unerringly good judge of character.

It felt strange reading about this film star in the obituaries. She had consigned her extraordinary early life to a few old scrapbooks that I only discovered after her death. I had an awareness she had acted as a child, but she seldom spoke about it. Once, watching The Sunshine Boys – a film about two old Vaudevillians starring Walter Matthau and George Burns – she casually mentioned that was her in one of the old black and white clips they showed in the opening credits. I think she considered it all to be rather vulgar and it also brought back an intensely painful memory.

You may also want to watch:

Fame had happened to her accidentally when she arrived in southern California at the age of four with her parents and two sisters. Her mother Ella had been advised by her doctors to take a long break in sunnier climes after an illness. A newspaper photographer had spotted them, and, reckoning three beautiful identical youngsters were something of a novelty, took their picture. Talent scouts from MGM saw it and swiftly signed the girls up to appear in their first film, The Baby Cyclone, with Lew Cody.

Others followed in quick succession: Dance of the Paper Dolls, one of the earliest colour films, and the original Broadway Melody with Bessie Love, among them. They sang Singin’ in the Rain with Jack Benny in The Hollywood Revue of 1929. My grandparents attempted to explain that they weren’t actually triplets: my mother and Claudette were twins, but Angella was 11 months older. The film publicists told them not to fret and billed them as the Mawby Triplets anyway.

They were paid an astronomical £25 a day and got to meet anyone who was anyone, including George Bernard Shaw. He asked them if they liked acting, and they replied – in unison, according to the Daily Herald – “it’s perfectly lovely”. My mother remembered how Shaw had ordered his wife to stay indoors. She’d looked out at them longingly from an upstairs window.

In 1932, after the aviator Charles Lindbergh’s 20-month-old son was kidnapped and murdered, the girls had begun receiving threats, and, on one occasion, a group of men ran their car off the road before being seen off by the burly actor Victor McLaglen, who happened to be travelling with them. The family decided it was time to head home.

The girls appeared in a few films at Elstree after their return, and, in 1936, when they had all reached the age of 10 – at the time the minimum age to legally appear on a stage – they starred in the musical Going Places at the Savoy Theatre. The outbreak of war put an end to their careers not long afterwards. Infinitely worse, Claudette was killed instantly when one of Hitler’s V-1 flying bombs hit a building where she had been staying in Brighton.

It was, of course, the pain of that which made it so hard for my mother to look at the pictures of three such wonderfully happy children in her old scrapbooks. Still, she went on to find another role in life at which she excelled and that was motherhood. What she understood, above all things, was what mattered in life and what didn’t.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Parler: Is this Katie Hopkins’ new home for hatred?

Katie Hopkins is seen as British far-right activist and former leader and founder of English Defence League (EDL). Photo: Luke Dray/Getty Images

Bud Spencer - Europe’s spaghetti western hero

Italian actor and swimmer Bud Spencer (Carlo Pedersoli) riding a horse in the film A Reason to Live. 1972 (Photo by Mondadori Portfolio by Getty Images)

The Tories set their sights on another fake ‘Independence Day’

Cartoon by Martin Ronson.

Peter Trudgill: Where did ‘English’ come from?

Englefield House near Reading in Berkshire. Photo: Murray Close/Getty Images)

Ireland’s three-party coalition: Change amid continuity

Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin arrives at the convention centre in Dublin for a parliamentary meeting of his party on June 15, 2020. - Three Irish parties are set to govern in coalition with a rotating prime minister after agreeing a draft deal on Monday, shutting Sinn Fein out of office despite a surge at the polls. (Photo by PAUL FAITH / AFP) (Photo by PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)

STAR TURNS: Hollywood’s first child stars

28th April 1930: Three child actresses wearing costumes depicting Wool in the 'Pageant of Britain and her Industries' in aid of the British Legion at the London Pavilion. The costumes are designed by Barbara Cartland. From left to right, they are triplets Claudette, Angela and Claudine Mawby. (Photo by Sasha/Getty Images)

Black Lives Matter: Lessons from one generation to the next

Protestors hold

Jacques-Henri Lartigue: The man who captured the world as it sped up

From childhood, Jacques-Henri Lartigue became a chronicler of Belle �poque Paris, capturing the arrival of the modern age in a way that not even writers or artists managed. Photo: Contributed

A city in music: Newcastle

UNSPECIFIED - CIRCA 1964: Photo of Animals (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

The only way is down for Boris Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Catch-22: The cinematic masterpiece that flopped

Actors Jon Voight (left) and Anthony Perkins (1932 - 1992) star in the film 'Catch-22', 1970. (Photo by Paramount Pictures/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

Will Labour’s new leader tempt the politically homeless?

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Photo: Aaron Chown

What happens when the Right lose the argument

TULSA, OK - JUNE 20: A supporter sits alone in the top sections of seating as Vice President Mike Pence speaks before President Donald J. Trump arrives for a

Keir Starmer: Will he be Labour’s responsible revolutionary?

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer. Photo: Aaron Chown

The curious link between Brexit and Tibet

President Donald Trump. Photo: Alex Brandon

Columbo: A look back on America’s greatest detective series

Peter Falk played Lieutenant Columbo in a popular American detective series. Photo: Contributed

MANDRAKE: Could Jeremy Hunt make another bid for Number 10?

Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson were both leadership rivals in 2019. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

Four years on, The New European will keep asking the questions that matter

The New European. Photo: Archant

The New European’s 200th issue: A celebration of the ‘Remoaner’ newspaper

The New European.

North Korea’s Covid campaign

Students and youths attend a mass gathering denouncing 'defectors from the north', at the Pyongyang Youth Park Open-Air Theatre, in Pyongyang on June 6, 2020. - North Korea has threatened to close a liaison office with the South as officials seethe over anti-Pyongyang leaflets sent across the border, saying further steps were also in the pipeline to make Seoul

Why don’t more people care about the disaster in Downing Street?

Health Secretary Matt Hancock. PA Video/PA Wire

Africa should seek own advantages from US-China tensions

Aerial view of cranes loading aluminous soil imported from Guinea at Binzhou Port on June 19, 2019 in Binzhou, Shandong Province of China. Photo: Fu Kun/Visual China Group via Getty Images

‘We don’t want chlorinated chicken’ - poll finds majority of Brits oppose weaker food standards under UK-US trade deal

US President Donald Trump (left) with Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Steve Parsons/PA.

Campaigners launch #NeverSpoons hashtag as pubs plan July re-opening

A pedestrian shelters from the rain beneath an umbrella as they walk past a JD Wetherspoon Plc pub in London; photographer: Matthew Lloyd/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Anti-Brexit protests take place outside Houses of Parliament as MPs meet for PMQs

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Labour to force housing minister to release records over controversial property deal with Tory donor

Secretary of state Robert Jenrick... pushed through Richard Desmond's Westferry scheme 24 hours before new planning levy was due. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA

Piers Morgan accuses business secretary of ‘bare-faced’ lie over coronavirus testing figures claim

Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan called the business secretary a 'bare-faced' liar; Twitter, GMB

Report finds low-income voters were driving force behind Tory election win

Prime mnister Boris Johnson speaking at a press conference on the election trail. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

Excess deaths in UK during coronavirus pandemic passes 65,000

Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire .

Labour MP accuses Boris Johnson of ‘talking rubbish’ over claims no country has functioning track-and-trace app

Prime minister Boris Johnson giving a statement in the House of Commons; House of Commons/PA Wire

Boris Johnson relaxes social distancing measures claiming there isn’t ‘currently a risk of second peak’

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Nigel Farage under investigation by American authorities after flying to US for a Trump rally

Homeland Security officials said Nigel Farage's (pictured above) trip to a Donald Trump rally in the US was 'in the national interest'; Photo by Elyxandro Cegarra/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Piers Morgan tries to block government statement on-air after ministers refused to be interviewed

Piers Morgan challenged ministers to appear on the show to the read the statement out; Twitter, GMB

UK government urged to join EU coronavirus vaccine scheme

Health Secretary Matt Hancock. PA Video/PA Wire

Keir Starmer’s biggest test is still to come

Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire)

Tory MP issues an apology to the House of Commons over breach of rules

Tory MP Marcus Fysh (right) with Boris Johnson (left). Photograph: Marcus Fysh.

No-deal Brexit bigger threat to UK food supplies than coronavirus claim academics

A 'Get ready for Brexit' sign, part of a huge government advertising campaign launched ahead of Britain's scheduled October 31 departure from the EU last year. (Photo by David Cliff/NurPhoto via Getty

Majority of Brits say Boris Johnson should follow London mayor and take pay cut

Three-quarters of the public think prime minister Boris Johnson and senior government ministers should have their pays slashed by 10%; PA

Boris Johnson faces Tory rebellion over plans to relax Sunday trading laws

More than 50 Tory MPs told Boris Johnson they would vote down government legislation to relax Sunday trading hours; Photgraph: Ben Birchall/PA.

Spain expresses ‘slight concern’ about British tourists over coronavirus infection rates

A woman smokes lying on a wall as people enjoy the beach in Barcelona, Spain after the country ended a national state of emergency after three months of lockdown. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Most Read

Pollster reveals ‘pivotal’ moment UK appeared to start showing Brexit regret

Professor John Curtice, a polling expert. Photograph: BBC.

Nigel Farage ignores border rules to arrive ‘in the USA’

Nigel Farage tweets claiming to be in the USA. Photograph: Twitter.

Tory MP accused of hypocrisy after claims break-up of union would ‘destabilise our whole nation’

Saltires and European Union flags flutter in the breeze during a protest by anti-Brexit activists in Edinburgh, Scotland on January 31, 2020. Photo: ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Government heavily defeated in House of Lords over post-Brexit fishing policy

The Houses of Parliament. (Photo by English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

Dominic Cummings is ‘calling the shots’ over Brexit, claims senior MEP

Dominic Cummings, senior aide to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, answers questions from the media. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.