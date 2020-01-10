Latest The New European

Why theatre is more important than ever in Brexit Britain

PUBLISHED: 10:21 10 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:27 10 January 2020

David Suchet in The Price. Photo: Nobby Clark

David Suchet in The Price. Photo: Nobby Clark

©Nobby Clark nobby@nobbyclark.co.uk

TIM WALKER says theatre is vital for national morale - and lists his favourite musicals, dramas, and everything stage-centric from the last twelve months.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

This is the time of year when theatre critics get to say what productions they most enjoyed over the preceding 12 months, and, if you bear with me, I'll come to that.

First, though, a few thoughts. Everyone in the theatre world is now anxious about Brexit and with good reason. Arts Council England estimates that, over the past decade, arts organisations received £345 million from the European Union and that loss will be keenly felt. It will become problematical, too, for actors from overseas to perform here, as it will be for our actors to perform elsewhere.

Even though more folk attend theatres each year than they do football stadia, the Tories have always seen funding 'luvvies' as a luxury. No matter that many theatre professionals are more or less living on the breadline as it is. No matter, too, that theatre is one of the last community activities still available to us.

You may also want to watch:

Maybe Boris Johnson and his fellow Brextremists love plays, but I've never seen any of them watching one. Subsidised venues, such as the National, are routinely demonised by right-wing ideologues as temples of sedition, and that ignorant prejudice will no doubt be seen by at least some in government as reason enough to slash subsidies.

At such a challenging time when so many of us feel alienated, theatre is more important than ever. When I parted company with the Sunday Telegraph after 12 years, I found reviewing theatre for them was the only part of my job I missed. One reason may be it necessitated me getting out of an increasingly unhappy office. It was also, I see now, intrinsically good for morale. It gave me a shot in the arm no drug ever could.

No matter what job we do, none of  us is immune to depression, but I would say theatre has been invaluable in building up my own resistance to it. Among fellow journalists who have focused on Brexit over the past few years - on both sides of the argument - depression has become an epidemic. My colleague Alastair Campbell has had the courage to write and broadcast about his own struggles. So, too, my wonderful fellow critic Mark Shenton. I know of a great many others in a wide range of jobs who suffer in silence and Brexit has made it worse for us all. Theatre, then, is not a luxury, but a necessity. It nourishes our humanity and we need it now more than ever.

As to the show that meant the most to me over the past year, it was without question Robert Icke's The Doctor at the Almeida. Black actors played white characters and men played women. It questioned every prejudice I ever had and it made me think. I asked in my review if it was simply too intellectual and challenging a piece of work to make a West End transfer, but, happily, I was proved wrong.

Best musical was undoubtedly Dominic Cooke's revival of Follies at the National, and, as for best performance, David Suchet was simply spellbinding in The Price at Wyndham's. In the year ahead, I hope to goodness for as much greatness.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Trump ambassador insists US is not after the NHS - despite saying differently last year

Woody Johnson appears on LBC Radio with Nick Ferrari. Photograph: LBC.

Nandy, Long-Bailey, Phillips and Starmer all pass first hurdle of Labour leadership contest

Clive Lewis, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Emily Thornberry, Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips and Keir Starmer. Photograph: PA/Archant.

Everything Remain got wrong - and right - so we can learn our lesson and get ahead

An overzealous Jo Swinson spooked moderates by pledging to revoke the referendum vote. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Former UKIP official says there is no reason why rejoining the EU can't happen

A European Union flag flies outside the Palace of Westminster in London. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

'Adding fools to the flames' - How Remainers can fight for Britain

Midwinter Break(ages), a cartoon by Martin Rowson,

A return to Europe is possible... and need not be far away

There is indeed a way for the UK to rejoin Europe, and one that brings rejoining far closer than most people dare to believe. Photographer: Pablo Garrigos/Bloomberg

Why theatre is more important than ever in Brexit Britain

David Suchet in The Price. Photo: Nobby Clark

'Choosing to limit our future' - Academics react as MPs vote against Erasmus study abroad scheme

The future of the Erasmus scheme is not certain, but the latest vote suggests MPs are against negotiating full membership with the scheme. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons

Mark Francois reportedly willing to go up Big Ben with hammer and 'bong' it himself

Tory Brexiteer Mark Francois MP speaks in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

WILL SELF: A small island alone in a big sea, the synecdoche of Brexit Britain

Lundy Light House near the Atlantic Ocean. Picture: Josef F. Stuefer

The fast life of De Filippis, the first woman to race in Formula One

Italian racing driver Maria Teresa de Filippis, the first female to compete in Formula One, in her Maserati at the 11th Annual International Trophy Race at Silverstone, 3rd May 1959. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

modern greek's island story

Kastellorizo port, Kastellorizo island, Greece. Photo: DeAgostini/Getty Images

Uri Geller calls for Dominic Cummings to hire him to secure post-Brexit trade deals

Spoon-bending psychic Uri Geller has put his name forward for a role in Boris Johnson's administration. Photograph: John Stillwell/PA Wire.

'Len, if you're watching': Barry Gardiner pleas for union backing on live TV

Barry Gardiner used a spot on BBC's Victoria Derbyshire to make a direct appeal to Unite boss Len McCluskey. Picture: BBC

Music in Edinburgh - the city of pipers that calls the tunes

19th August 1946: Army pipers playing the bagpipes at Scotland's School of Classic Bagpipe Playing at the Crown Wing of the Crown Square, Edinburgh Castle. The earliest surviving Highland pipes were made in 1409 and differ very little from the modern design. Although the 15th-century instrument has no bass drone it does have a double-reed chanter with eight finger holes, and two drone pipes which supply the continuous sound associated with traditional Scottish music. (Photo by Chris Ware/Keystone Features/Getty Images)

Peter Cook's cock-ups and cameos - a cinema career full of contrast

British actor Dudley Moore pointing something to British actor Peter Cook wearing dressing gown and hairnet in the film The Hound of the Baskervilles. 1978. (Photo by Mondadori via Getty Images)

De Hooch - the Dutch artist and original victim of the Vermeer cult

Photo: Provided

The Camus canard: Soviet assassination theories should not overshadow writer's legacy

French writer Albert Camus smoking cigarette on balcony outside his publishing firm office. (Photo by Loomis Dean/The LIFE Picture Collection via Getty Images)

Jacob Rees-Mogg accused of reducing parliamentary scrutiny with 'generous' recess

Jacob Rees-Mogg during the emergency debate in the House of Commons. Photograph: Anna Turley/Twitter.

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Why Labour must ditch divisions to recover its role

Shadow Foreign Secretary Emily Thornberry and Shadow Brexit Secretary Sir Keir Starmer at the Anti-Brexit 'Trust the People' march and rally during the Labour Party Conference in Brighton.

MANDRAKE: The Brexit dream factory is open for business

Boris Johnson risks no-deal Brexit by refusing to extend trade talks

Prime minister Boris Johnson greets EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen ahead of a meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

We can't stop Brexit, so let's focus our energy on fighting populism

Boris Johnson is pilfering policies from Labour's manifesto - this is why

One of the consequences of losing an election is, as Americans say, watching the other guy eat your lunch. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP).

Remainers must stop soul-searching and get back to building a better world

Flags waving as as protesters take part in an anti-Brexit rally. Photograph: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment.

ANDREW ADONIS: Why Remainers must not become Brexit miserabilists

The best advice one can give to the Remain movement is: No sudden moves. Boris Johnson now owns Brexit and has a parliamentary majority. See what he does and then react accordingly. Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images

Brexiteer calls for bank holiday to be moved for June 23 'independence day'

Brexiteer former MEP Patrick O'Flynn has called for a national holiday on June 23. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Why is Jess Phillips being singled out by trolls in the Labour leadership contest?

Labour Party MP Jess Phillips speaks to the media outside the BBC Broadcasting House. Photograph: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media.

Boris Johnson claims it's 'fiction' that he's soft on Donald Trump

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Brexit has 'changed forever' the debate around Irish unity, says Sinn Féin

Recently elected Sinn Féin MPs (left to right) John Finucane, Paul Maskey, Orfhlaith Begley, Mickey Brady, Michelle Gildernew, and Francie Molloy, outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson expected to make first public appearance in 12 days for PMQs

US President Donald Trump (front) with Dominic Raab (centre left) and Boris Johnson (centre right) at a Nato summit. Photograph: PA/Stefan Rousseau.

Jeremy Corbyn given '10 out of 10' rating by Rebecca Long-Bailey

Rebecca Long Bailey speaks to ITV News about Jeremy Corbyn's leadership. Photograph: ITV News.

Warnings that ministers could make 'power grab' in devolved areas after Brexit

Protestors during the March to Remain in the EU for Peace and Climate Action in Edinburgh. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Jess Phillips would not support another Scottish independence referendum as leader

Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips has stepped up with a bid to replace Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the Labour Party. Picture: Jess Phillips

STAGE REVIEW: Three Sisters at the National Theatre

The cast of Three Sisters. Photograph: Richard Davenport.

How memes have the power to change the political conversation

The This Morning presenters were criticised for having the opportunity to grill Boris Johnson, and instead going easy on the prime minister. Photo: Twitter

Liverpool organises rave in protest against Boris Johnson and the Tories

A 'fuck the Tories' rave in Liverpool. Photograph: Twitter.

Britons jailed in Iran fearful over rising tensions in Middle East

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, outside the Iranian Embassy in Knightsbridge, London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Living with a Brexiteer mother causes 'friction', admits actor Rupert Everett

Rupert Everett. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA.

Will relations between the UK and EU improve in 2020?

One of the consequences of losing an election is, as Americans say, watching the other guy eat your lunch. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP).

Most Read

Here’s who voted against protecting key child refugee rights after Brexit

Labour peer Lord Dubs accompanied by religious and community leaders and foster carers in 2017, preparing to hand in a petition calling on Theresa May to protect the rights of unaccompanied refugee children in Europe. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive/PA Images

‘Choosing to limit our future’ - Academics react as MPs vote against Erasmus study abroad scheme

The future of the Erasmus scheme is not certain, but the latest vote suggests MPs are against negotiating full membership with the scheme. Picture: PA / Andrew Parsons

Mark Francois’ bid to get Big Ben ringing on Brexit day is scuppered

Mark Francois. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Downing Street quizzed over Boris Johnson’s 11-day disappearance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at St Pancras Station, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Jess Phillips moves into second place in nomination race to become next Labour leader

Clive Lewis, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Emily Thornberry, Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips and Keir Starmer. Photograph: PA/Archant.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.