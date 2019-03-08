Stage review: 'A play of moral vacuity'

PUBLISHED: 13:48 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:48 28 June 2019

Tim Walker

Ioanna Kimbook and John Malkovich during the production shots of West End play Bitter Wheat, starring John Malkovich, at the Garrick Theatre, London. PA Wire/PA Images

Ioanna Kimbook and John Malkovich during the production shots of West End play Bitter Wheat, starring John Malkovich, at the Garrick Theatre, London. PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

TIM WALKER reviews Bitter Wheat at Garrick Theatre

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

One imagines Harvey Weinstein must be flattered that John Malkovich should now be playing a character so obviously inspired by him on the London stage. Sure, he would probably have preferred it if the star hadn't felt the need to don a fat suit, but, other than that, it's hard to see what grounds he could possibly have for complaint.

Arrogant man that he is, he would certainly love it that the character dominates the play, that he is the one who gets to deliver all the funny lines, and, perhaps even better from his point of view, his one female victim should be quite so sketchily drawn and afforded no real opportunity to show how his repulsive behaviour impacted on her life.

How Weinstein would have loved, above all, to have heard the peculiarly insensitive first night audience guffawing at the show. Forget about the whole Me Too movement: Weinstein's sense of droit du seigneur is now apparently deemed to be a laughing matter.

You may also want to watch:

Had anyone but David Mamet written Bitter Wheat, it would rightly have ended up in the bin. I doubt anyone else but him would have been willing to direct it. It is a work that is not merely boring, slow, obvious, unsubtle, insensitive and with nothing new to say, but it is also morally vacuous.

Malkovich plays the part of the predatory movie producer Barney Fein as a comedic figure - at one point he lies on the floor like an upturned beetle, unable to get up - and it's supposedly a matter of mirth that the medicine he takes to address his impotence requires precise timing and a calculation on his part whether his prey will eventually succumb to his clumsy advances.

Fein makes repeated appeals for pity: his fatness that makes him so repellent to women has been caused by a glandular condition.

Still, Ioanna Kimbook as the young actress that he chooses to molest is so unbothered by her ordeal that she later returns to see him to give him a gift. As for the only other female character - his secretary Sondra, played by Doon Mackichan - she knows all about what's going on, but never seems to give it a moment's thought.

There's a play to be written about the Harvey Weinsteins of this world, but it needs to be written not from their point of view, but from the point of view of their victims. Mamet doesn't get that, and, in all honesty, he should have more of a care about his own reputation and what it is that he stands for.

Engelbert Humperdinck had assured his place in history as a respected 19th century German composer before the crooner best known for Release Me came along and purloined his name. Regent's Park Open Air Theatre goes some way to redressing the balance in favour of the original Humperdinck with its revival of his all too seldom performed Hansel and Gretel. Timothy Sheader's production in association  with the ENO may not necessarily be  one for the kids, but it's great fun for  adults.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

After 80 years convicts are back picking America's crops

Low security inmates from the Picacho State Prison unit work at LBJ Farms pitching watermelons for $2 per hour. (Photo by Nicole Hill/The Christian Science Monitor via Getty Images)

Johnson-Farage pact would lead Britain into peril

Candidate For The Conservative Party Leadership Boris Johnson Arrives At His Girlfriend's Home. (Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images)

In whose hands? The dubious backers of Boris Johnson

in whose hands? Boris Johnsons personal troubles have deflected attention from his dubious backers. Rousseau/PA Wire.

MANDRAKE: Tensions in David Davis/Boris Johnson alliance

Brexit Secretary David Davis and Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson in the House of Commons, London. PA Archive/PA Images

A Year in Music: The peak of Baroque

Haydn leading a quartet in rehearsal. (Photo by Bettmann Archive/Getty Images)

It's time to understand Brexit without the bulls**t

LIE MACHINE: Leader Nigel Farage speaks ar a Brexit Party campagn event ahead of the European election in May. Photo: Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Why is no-one talking about the Brecon and Radnorshire by-election?

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable launching the party's campaign for the European elections (Pic: Ken Mears)

Question Time: Iceland boss calls to 'finish it with a referendum'

Richard Walker, the managing director of Iceland, on Question Time. Photograph: BBC.

Stage review: 'A play of moral vacuity'

Ioanna Kimbook and John Malkovich during the production shots of West End play Bitter Wheat, starring John Malkovich, at the Garrick Theatre, London. PA Wire/PA Images

The Telegraph has turned into a propaganda sheet

Conservative party leadership contender Boris Johnson arriving for the Conservative National Convention meeting at the Park Plaza Riverbank Hotel, central London. PA Wire/PA Images

Ken Clarke: The 'nonsense' surrounding no-deal Brexit is 'driving me up the wall'

Ken Clarke is back on the television again. Photograph: BBC.

Gabby Logan on football, feminism and male keyboard warriors

BBC Sport presenter Gabby Logan at the FIFA Women's World Cup. Photograph: John Walton/PA.

Chris Grayling is looking to sign new no-deal Brexit ferry contracts

Transport secretary Chris Grayling. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA.

BREX FACTOR: Why Boris Johnson's newest unicorn is so lame

A 'Brexit unicorn' is spotted in the wild. Photograph: Twitter.

Here's nine key questions Jeremy Hunt DIDN'T answer in his Twitter Q&A

Jeremy Hunt burnished his social media credentials with a Twitter Q&A hashtagged #BoJoNoShow. Picture: Jeremy Hunt/Twitter

Labour ducks full backing of a People's Vote yet again despite overwhelming support

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Photograph: Jacob King/PA.

David Cameron refuses to talk to protester Steve Bray

David Cameron ran away from anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray who reminded him that he had promised to do all he could for the country. Picture: Steve Bray

Jess Phillips slams Tory MPs for causing charities to reissue domestic abuse advice

Jess Phillips slammed Tory MPs for causing domestic abuse charities to reissue public advice in the wake of a police call to Boris Johnson's home. Picture: Parliament TV

Ex-UKIP MEP blames David Lammy 'ranting' for racism against black people

Roger Helmer, pictured here as a UKIP MEP in 2014, has tweeted that David Lammy's 'ranting' explains prejudice against black people. Picture: Gareth Fuller/PA Archive/PA Images

Boris Johnson refuses to answer question about picture with girlfriend 26 times

Boris Johnson refused to answer any questions over where the romantic picture of himself and Carrie Symonds appeared from on Nick Ferrari's LBC show. Picture: LBC

Top Conservative donor calls for a People's Vote: 'Perhaps we made a mistake'

Anti-Brexit campaigners take part in the People's Vote March in London. (Yui Mok/PA)

Stage Review: Plenty - A country on the couch

Plenty Production Photos 7th June 2019 Kate Hewitt - Director Georgia Lowe - Designer Lee Curran - Lighting Designer Giles Thomas - Music and Sound Nina Dunn - Video Designer Fleur Darkin - Movement Director Charlotte Sutton - Casting Director Cast: Rachael Stirling, Rory Keenan, Micah Balfour, Alan Booty, Anthony Calf, Raphael Desprez, Gemma Dobson, Philippe Edwards, Yolanda Kettle, Louise Mai Newberry, Macy Nyman, Nick Sampson, Rupert Young, Ozzie Yue ©The Other Richard

Farage: Neighbour who called police to Boris Johnson's home was 'acting maliciously'

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage during a presentation on postal votes in London. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Nigel Farage calls to change postal vote system after Peterborough by-election failure

Nigel Farage the leader of Britain's Brexit Party poses for photographers outside 10 Downing Street. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

Good Morning Britain deletes tweet applauding Geoffrey Boycott's Brexit views

Geoffrey Boycott on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: GMB/ITV.

Boris Johnson branded a 'coward' by Jeremy Hunt for ducking TV debate

Conservative leadership hopeful Jeremy Hunt speaking on Sky News' Sophy Ridge on Sunday. Picture: Sky News

GREAT EUROPEAN LIVES: Francoise Dorleac

The French actress Francoise Dorleac (1942-1967), on the French Riviera (France). Ca. 1961. (Photo by adoc-photos/Corbis via Getty Images)

A year in music: 1927 - The year we got all jazzed up

Paul Whiteman aka Pops (1880-1967) american conductor here during a concert in a street c. 1925. (Photo by APIC/Getty Images)

CLAUDIA PRITCHARD: Russia's everywoman, Natalia Goncharova

UNSPECIFIED - JANUARY 01: Painters Mikhail Larionov and Natalya Goncharova. Photography. 1956. (Photo by Imagno/Getty Images) [Das Malerehepaar Michail Larionow und Natalja Gontscharowa. Photographie, 1956.]

RACHEL JOHNSON: My answer to all those Change UK jibes

Chuka Umunna speaks back when he was a Change UK MP. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Boris Johnson ducks questions on police visit to his home at leadership hustings

Conservative party leadership candidate Boris Johnson during the first party hustings. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA Wire.

Climate activist says she hasn't had an apology from MP who manhandled her

Mark Field has referred himself to the cabinet office for investigation after he marched a climate protester out of a banquet. Picture: BBC

The government's complacency over #deniedmyvote scandal is a danger to democracy

Lucie Gutfreund is one of many voters who were denied a vote in the EU elections, sparking a national outcry. Picture: supplied by Lucie Gutfreund

Who is Carrie Symonds? The former spin doctor making headlines as Boris Johnson's partner

Carrie Symonds with Boris Johnson's father Stanley at an anti-whaling protest outside the Japanese Embassy in central London. John Stillwell/PA.

JASON SOLOMONS: Diego Maradona - Class, Cocaine and The Camorra

A still from Asif Kapadia's new film, Diego Maradona, which comes out June 14.

PETER TRUDGILL: Very valuable varying vowels

The Parthenon, at The Acropolis in Greece. Peter Trudgill says we have the Ancient Greek language to thank for almost all our misfortunes. Picture: Archant

Donald Tusk warns UK 'you have wasted the time'

President of the European Council Donald Tusk and Theresa May attend a round table meeting in Brussels, Belgium. (Leon Neal/PA)

Lib Dems steam ahead of Labour again in national voting intention

Liberal Democrats leader Sir Vince Cable with activists in Chelmsford. Photograph: David Mirzoeff/PA.

BREXIT FACTOR: Is by-election 'scandal' tosh in home of Posh?

The Peterborough by-election count. (Photo by Darren Staples/Getty Images)

Tory MP congratulates minister who manhandled a climate protester

Mark Field has referred himself to the cabinet office for investigation after he marched a climate protester out of a banquet. Picture: BBC

Most Read

Mark Francois says wrecking car industry after no-deal Brexit would ‘at least be our choice’

Mark Francois in debate on Sky News with Adam Boulton. Photograph: Sky.

Poll finds revoking Article 50 and remaining in the EU is public’s preferred option

A man with the flag of the European Union painted on his face as Remain supporters gather for a protest. Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA.

Morrissey on Nigel Farage: ‘It’s obvious that he would make a good prime minister’

Morrissey, shown here in 2013, has said Nigel Farage would be a good prime minister. Picture: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Good Morning Britain deletes tweet applauding Geoffrey Boycott’s Brexit views

Geoffrey Boycott on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: GMB/ITV.

Boris Johnson poses for pictures with girlfriend Carrie Symonds and instantly becomes a meme

Steve Bray enters the frame as Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds pose for a 'staged' photograph. (Louis Henwood/Twitter)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: our pick of this week's anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Layla Moran MP is confirmed to speak at the For our Future's Sake fundraising dinner. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Archive/PA Images

Here's our weekly pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy