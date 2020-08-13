Star Turns: José Ferrer

PUBLISHED: 15:15 13 August 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 13 August 2020

José Ferrer in crisis. Picture: Submitted

José Ferrer in crisis. Picture: Submitted

Archant

TIM WALKER on how José Ferrer mystified his fall from grace.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Stardom is not of course a lifestyle choice, but a phase that can sometimes be cruelly and inexplicably fleeting. José Ferrer could vouch for that. The Puerto Rican actor made it big in classic films such as I Accuse!, Moulin Rouge and Cyrano de Bergerac – for which he won an Oscar – but then, just as he was becoming accustomed to the fame and fortune, his agent told him the game was up. “I’m sorry José, but I just can’t get any parts for you,” he’d said. “You’re just not hot any more.”

I caught up with Ferrer in the summer of 1990 when he was about to appear in a play at the Chichester Festival Theatre called Born Again. He was then 76 and a world-weary, lugubrious soul. He looked back on his life with bemused detachment. “Let’s not beat about the bush,” he said, as I began to delicately inquire about what happened. “The truth about José Ferrer is that he made a few good films in the 1950s and then his career went into freefall.”

True, there had been some flashes of the old genius in more recent years – the sweaty Turkish bey who tried to seduce Peter O’Toole in Lawrence of Arabia and the wily immigration chief in Voyage of the Damned – but there had also been a lot of embarrassing tosh, such as The Swarm and Dracula’s Dog.

“I’d thought that I had a god-given right to a glittering career. It started off so very well and so effortlessly. I was shocked when it ended so abruptly. I couldn’t understand what I’d done wrong and I still can’t.”

You may also want to watch:

Some people had suggested his name might have been too “foreign-sounding” for American audiences, but, then, as he pointed out, if that had been the case, he’d never have made it big in the first place. He could occasionally lose his temper on film sets – “I only got angry if people weren’t behaving professionally,” he said – and others had wondered if maybe he’d been badly advised about his career choices, but actually it was hit after hit until suddenly nothing.

“I think it had less to do with any of that than the fact I was just too honest and probably still am. I think if I’d been more inclined to say what was politic, rather than what was on my mind, I’d be a wealthier and more successful man today. Certainly, it isn’t ever a good idea if you’re an actor to tell a journalist how your career is really going.”

Ferrer’s confidence had inevitably taken an almighty knock. A possible manifestation of this was a nervous cough, which punctuated virtually every sentence he uttered and sometimes it took him a while to get it under control. It explained why the theatre’s publicist had insisted on allocating two hours for the interview, rather than the customary one. When, after a prolonged attack, he apologised, I mentioned that I’d never been aware of his cough in his stage and film performances. “It’s funny, really, but I have a much greater degree of confidence when I’m standing before cameras or a live audience. I guess it’s because I can shield myself behind a character.”

I asked him how he was getting on with Peter Hall, who was directing him in his play. “There have been no tantrums, either from me or from him. I need hardly add we’ve both reached an age when that sort of thing isn’t terribly becoming.”

On his fifth and final marriage when I met him and residing mostly in a suburb of Miami, Ferrer said one of the few good things to be said for no longer being a star is that people seldom troubled him for his autograph, which, in his day, he found very irritating. “I’d be in a hurry to get somewhere and suddenly I’d find myself having to sign endless bits of paper which I knew would end up soon enough in the dustbin.

“People in the States live forever in the present – if you had a film that came out even a year ago they’ve already have forgotten about it and you – whereas on this side of the Atlantic there still seems to be a bit of an appetite for the old classics. Still, if anyone ever does remember me, I never quite know what to say – and nor do they. One or two have even blurted out that they thought I’d died.”

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Boris Johnson moves Dominic Cummings into Cabinet Office in latest Whitehall power grab

Senior aide to prime minister Boris Johnson, Dominic Cummings in Downing Street, London.

Should the UK be doing more to help the world refugee crisis?

Volunteers help migrants and refugees on a dingy as they arrive on the shore of the northeastern Greek island of Lesbos, after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey on Sunday, March 20, 2016. In another incident two Syrian refugees have been found dead on a boat on the first day of the implementation of an agreement between the EU and Turkey on handling the new arrivals. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

MANDRAKE: Peerage for wife of Boris Johnson’s biographer

Prime minister Boris Johnson lifting a few rounds of weights at a branch of The Gym Group in his South Ruislip constituency; Archie Brooksbank/The Gym Group/PA Wire

The Lib Dem leadership race on which so much could hang

Layla Moran, MP for Oxford West and Abingdon, hosts the inaugural meeting of an All-Party Parliamentary Group on Coronavirus after being elected chair, in Portcullis House on July 08, 2020 in London, England. Picture: GettyImages

Trump’s plot to gaslight his way to victory

US President Donald Trump points to Christina Hagan, Candidate for US Representative from Ohio's 13th Congressional District, as he speaks on economic prosperity, at Burke Lakefront Airport in Cleveland, Ohio, on August 6, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP)

EMMA KENNEDY: What the new Lib Dem leader must do to rescue my party

Supporters wait for the arrival of Britain's opposition Liberal Democrats leader Jo Swinson for a general election campaign visit to an eco home building site in Sheffield, on November 22, 2019. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

The summer of chaos - is the heat making us overlook other issues?

People take to the sea as they enjoy the hot weather on Hayling Island beach in Hampshire. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

Lebanon - A land of hope amid Beirut blast devastation

People walk next debris from destroyed buildings near the site of last week's explosion that hit the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

Great Lives: Viktor Tsoi

Moscow, Soviet Union. Viktor Tsoi with his rock band Kino [Cinema] perform at the MELZ electro-lamp plant's Palace of Culture during a rock parade dedicated to Sergei Solovyov's Assa film premiere. Alexander Chumichev; Alexander Shogin/ITAR-TASS

Pop and politics of a contested land

Dua Lipa performs onstage during Billboard and Mastercard present a night with Dua Lipa at Mastercard House on January 27, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Mastercard)

What makes a state, a state? Why places like Kosovo live in limbo

Kosovo artist Alkent Pozhegu works on the final touches of a mosaic made with grains and seeds, depicting the portrait of British pop star of Kosovo descent Dua Lipa, in Gjakova on July 29, 2020. (Photo by Armend NIMANI / AFP) (Photo by ARMEND NIMANI/AFP via Getty Images)

Macron’s moment on the world stage

TOPSHOT - French President Emmanuel Macron adjusts his protective mask as he visits the Gemmayzeh neighbourhood which has suffered extensive damage due to a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital, on August, 6. 2020. (Photo by - / AFP) (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

Star Turns: José Ferrer

José Ferrer in crisis. Picture: Submitted

Sophia Deboick’s city in music: Bucharest

Romanian 'authentic' folk band Taraf de Haidouks. Phoco: Getty Images

Villa’s visionary: The manager with the short spell and long legacy

Aston Villa's new Manager, Jozef Venglos with Tony Casarino ... Soccer - Aston Villa ... 03-08-1990 ... Photo: Ross Kinnaird/EMPICS Sport.

MITCH BENN: Long road back for Labour’s left

Labour leader Keir Starmer. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

The scion who became a conspiracy king

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 15: Robert Kennedy Jr. speaks during

Ministers blame ‘technical issues’ after site fails to report largest jump in daily coronavirus cases since lockdown

Health secretary Matt Hancock during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on coronavirus (COVID-19); PA video

James O’Brien challenges Tory supporters in epic monologue on Boris Johnson’s pandemic failures

LBC host James O'Brien goes on epic monologue; LBC, Twitter

With Harris pick, Biden reaches out to young Black Americans

Kamala Harris listens during a gun safety forum in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

‘World beating’ trends on Twitter as Boris Johnson’s claim comes back to haunt him over recession

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: PA Video/PA Wire.

Tory education minister gives his handling of A-level results ‘A-’ despite 11th hour change to the way they are calculated

Education minister Nick Gibb (R) and LBC presenter Nick Ferrari; LBC

Tory immigration minister asks to re-record live TV interview after forgetting which country he is from

Immigration minister Chris Philp makes an embarassing gaffe on live TV over recent border talks with the French; The Sun

Priti Patel slammed for avoiding media scrutiny during visit to Kent coastline

Home secretary Priti Patel. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Scottish Tory leader says he has ‘trust’ in PM despite resigning from government in protest of Dominic Cummings

Scotland's Tory Party leader, Douglas Ross, live on Good Morning Britain; Twitter

Government hired firm with links to Dominic Cummings to track tweets by UK citizens

Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings arrives in Downing Street in central London on July 21, 2020. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

Sturgeon issues warning to Boris Johnson: ‘Follow coronavirus advice in Scotland like everyone else’

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon during First Ministers Questions at the Scottish Parliament. Photograph: Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail

Churchill’s grandson says Boris Johnson has the ‘worst’ cabinet in 36 years and is nothing like his idol

Former MP Sir Nicholas Soames arrives at Parliament on September 30, 2019 in London, England; Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images

Brexiteer claims that authorities are trying to ‘cover up’ number of migrants in UK

Brexit Party chairman Richard Tice. Photograph: Joe Giddens/PA.

Boris Johnson says he wants to save the ‘magic’ of the United Kingdom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson takes part in archery during a visit to the Premier Education Summer Camp at Sacred Heart of Mary Girl's School, Upminster in Essex. Photograph: Lucy Young/Evening Standard/PA Wire

Boris Johnson’s ‘lucrative’ post-Brexit trade deals bound to damage UK economy, study claims

Prime minister Boris Johnson regularly claimed that it would be easier for the UK to strike trade deals with other nations once it left the EU; Lucy Young/Evening Standard/PA Wire

Priti Patel slammed for claiming ‘the British people’ want asylum seekers sent back

Priti Patel, Secretary of State for the Home Department leaves Downing Street; Photo by Peter Summers/Getty Images

Democracy for sale: How dark money infiltrated British politics

Boris Johnson MP, Labour MP Gisela Stuart and UKIP MP Douglas Carswell address the people of Stafford in Market Square during the Vote Leave, Brexit Battle Bus tour on May 17, 20016 in Stafford, England. Boris Johnson and the Vote Leave campaign are touring the UK in their Brexit Battle Bus. The campaign is hoping to persuade voters to back leaving the European Union in the Referendum on the 23rd June 2016. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

BREXITEERS OF THE WEEK: Farage ally who said it took ‘democratic principle’ to turn down peerage set to join Lords

Claire Fox with Nigel Farage and former Brexit Party MEPs ahead of the last European elections. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

‘Astonishingly offensive’: Charity built in wake of Warrington bombing slams Boris Johnson’s peerage for Claire Fox

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/PA.

Tory politician called on to resign after breaking coronavirus social distancing rules

Kelham Cooke, second from right, appears to flout coronavirus lockdown rules. Photograph: Instagram.

Boris Johnson should beware as the stench of sleaze is hard to shift

Boris Johnson tries out a North Yorkshire Police Rural Taskforce bike. Photo: Charlotte Graham - WPA Pool/Getty

Government sets up £650m fund to help Northern Ireland firms cope with bureaucracy caused by Brexit

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster Michael Gove arrives in Downing Street, for a cabinet meeting, for the first time since the lockdown, to be held at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London; Kirsty O'Connor

Priti Patel derided over Royal Navy threat towards France as Home Office’s approach to migrants is questioned

Home secretary Priti Patel. The government has been accused of a

Couple ‘100% certain’ Dominic Cummings broke lockdown rules twice and issue challenge to prove them wrong

Dominic Cummings leaves his north London home as the row over the Durham trip taken by prime minister Boris Johnson's top aide continues; PA images, Kirsty O'Connor

Most Read

Tory immigration minister asks to re-record live TV interview after forgetting which country he is from

Immigration minister Chris Philp makes an embarassing gaffe on live TV over recent border talks with the French; The Sun

Tory Brexiteer proposes ‘taking back Calais’ to deal with number of migrants crossing the English Channel

Edward Leigh, the Tory MP. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Nigel Farage says Leave voters will not get what they voted for at end of Brexit transition period

Nigel Farage in the parliament chamber at the European Parliament in Brussels. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson visits empty school to emphasise they are safe when busy

Prime minister Boris Johnson holds his arms out like an aeroplane, demonstrating the two metre distancing rule, during his visit to St Joseph's Catholic Primary School in Upminster. Photo: Lucy Young/Evening Standard/PA Wire

Government hired firm with links to Dominic Cummings to track tweets by UK citizens

Number 10 special advisor Dominic Cummings arrives in Downing Street in central London on July 21, 2020. (Photo by Tolga AKMEN / AFP) (Photo by TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images)

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protesters outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.