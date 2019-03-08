Photographer claims the Tories stole his 'chicken suit' image for Corbyn jibe

A photographer has claimed that the Conservative Party has stolen his image in a tweet jibe aimed at Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Twitter Twitter

A social media stunt by the Conservative party featuring a mocked-up image of Jeremy Corbyn in a chicken suit has gone even more awry after a photographer has claimed that they didn't even pay for the image rights.

The Tories have been doubling down on the "chicken" insult made by Boris Johnson to Corbyn in the Commons for refusing to agree to a general election before anti no-deal legislation is passed.

The party then put out a tweet with the chicken suit image, aimed at KFC, saying: "Hey @KFC_UKI, we've found an even bigger chicken than you."

But photographer Timothy Archibald claimed that the tweet's image had been adapted from a picture that appears on his own portfolio website, which can be seen here.

The picture is identical, except for the face, over which the Conservative party are accused of superimposing Jerermy Corbyn's head.

Hey folks- I'm the photographer of this chicken suit image. The image is represented by Getty but is most likely stolen from the internet if its being used on the web without a watermark. I have not sold this image to anyone. — timothy archibald (@timothyarchibal) September 6, 2019

Archibald took to social media to say: "Hey folks- I'm the photographer of this chicken suit image. The image is represented by Getty but is most likely stolen from the internet if it's being used on the web without a watermark.

"I have not sold this image to anyone."

Even before then, the tweet had already gone viral - for all the wrong reasons, receiving a wealth of sarcastic replies even from the chicken chain itself.

KFC referred to a popular talk radio channel in its response: "This is KFC not LBC don't @ me."

The New European has contacted the Conservative Party for confirmation and comment.

