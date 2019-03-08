Video

MP says 16-year-olds shouldn't be allowed a vote because they wouldn't back the Tories

Tobias Ellwood appears on Sky News. Photograph: Sky. Archant

A Tory MP has claimed that allowing 16 and and 17-year-olds the vote would be wrong - because it would not benefit the Tories.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Speaking to Sky News ahead of a vote on amendments to Boris Johnson's general election bill, Tobias Ellwood was vehemently opposed to giving 16 and 17-year-olds the right to vote.

He said: "To throw very serious proposals to our electoral system is something I don't think the country has had a debate about - important though it may be.

"It might be the travel of travel we might be going.

"But today the age of adulthood is 18, it is across the contitent in that way as well, to suddenly to give 16 and 17-year-olds the vote would change the parameters here very, very fast.

"It would require a money resolution as well, and I don't think we'd get it in time."

But presenter Sarah-Jane Mee referred to a tweet she received asking how it was OK for 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds to join the armed forces, get married, smoke, work, pay tax, "but you think they don't have the right to vote on their future?"

Ellwood, however, said he had to "correct" the presenter to state that "you are not allowed to do any of those without parent approval".

"You become an adult to make your own decisions at the age of 18".

He continued: "My own personal view is that this is something coming around the corner in the near future.

"We've seen it in some elections already, but it doesn't happen in national elections on the continent or indeed here.

"I don't know anywhere else where it happens either."

But then the Tory MP let out of the bag the real reason why he was opposed, by pointing out it would not benefit the Tories.

He said: "Whilst the age of voting should be a debate we have in this country, to suddenly thrust upon us right now - when we know it'll probably favour one particular party - now is not the right time to do it."