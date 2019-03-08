Government hopes to maintain flow of toilet roll after no-deal Brexit

A government minister has been forced to clarify that it hopes to continue to have a 'good flow of goods' after a no-deal Brexit, after being asked about toilet roll supplies.

Plaid Cymru MP Jonathan Edwards used a written question to ask ministers for details on how long stocks of loo roll will last in such a scenario.

Cabinet Office minister Simon Hart said the UK government is working to ensure the "best possible preparation" to support the flow of goods.

Edwards wrote: "To ask the chancellor of the duchy of Lancaster and minister for the cabinet office, how long supplies of toilet paper will last in the event of the UK leaving the EU without a deal?"

Hart, did not answer specifics, but simply replied: "The government would prefer to leave the EU on October 31 with a deal. If this is not possible we will have to leave with no-deal.

"In the event of no-deal the Government will prioritise the flow of goods at the border while continuing to take a risk-based approach to controls and checks on goods to minimise additional friction.

"Extensive engagement activity continues with businesses, traders, ports and other stakeholders.

"The government is also stepping up engagement with key member states such as France.

"We will continue to work to make sure we have the best possible preparation to support the flow of goods."