Latest The New European

Don’t use coronavirus as a new Brexit battlefield

PUBLISHED: 10:33 14 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 14 May 2020

Tom Holland

A man walks past a large billboard reading 'Believe me, these days will pass' at London Fields on May 07, 2020 in London, England. The UK is continuing with quarantine measures intended to curb the spread of Covid-19, but as the infection rate is falling government officials are discussing the terms under which it would ease the lockdown. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

A man walks past a large billboard reading 'Believe me, these days will pass' at London Fields on May 07, 2020 in London, England. The UK is continuing with quarantine measures intended to curb the spread of Covid-19, but as the infection rate is falling government officials are discussing the terms under which it would ease the lockdown. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

2020 Getty Images

Covid-19 – as we are all now only too painfully aware – presents a greater threat to some people than to others.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

If you have had an organ transplant, if you are having chemotherapy, if you suffer from a severe lung condition, then you are, in the chilly language employed by medical professionals, ‘clinically extremely vulnerable’.

To have an underlying health condition at a time of such a pandemic is to have misfortune piled upon misfortune. Death, like life, is unfair.

What about countries? Is it possible for them too to rank as ‘clinically extremely vulnerable’? If so, then Britain is in trouble.

Last week, in the macabre equivalent of Eurovision that Covid-19 has obliged countries these past few weeks to play, the UK brought up the most unwanted score of all: the highest total of deaths anywhere in Europe. As the UK approached 30,000 deaths, the Czech Republic had recorded just over 250, Greece, around 150 and Slovakia’s toll was still in the 20s.

Clearly, then, the response to the pandemic has developed not necessarily to Britain’s advantage. The more evident this has become, so the more insistently have attempts been made to explain what might have gone wrong.

There is no need to look far to find  a national equivalent of a heart transplant operation. For four years  now, the United Kingdom has been struggling to cope with the most complex foreign policy volte face undertaken by any European nation in at least a generation.

Uniquely among the countries of this continent, Britain has had the attention of its political classes focused on a single issue to the exclusion of almost everything else.

What opportunity was there to clear the head, and turn to other matters, when the pulse of parliamentary wranglings, diplomatic manoeuverings and public protests was like that of a perpetual migraine?

True, the government did not entirely neglect its responsibility to attend to challenges other than Brexit. In October 2016, four months after the referendum on Britain’s membership of the European Union, an exercise to test the country’s readiness for a pandemic revealed alarming gaps in the NHS’s readiness to cope.

Two years later, a biological security strategy paper was published which, while patting the British state on the back for the quality of its preparations, nevertheless warned that the country might “fail to maximise the impact of our activities or to tackle issues as quickly as we need to”.

Compared to this known unknown, however, the known known that was Brexit inevitably appeared a far more pressing challenge. Just how much of  the money allotted to pandemic planning ended up being spent instead on preparing for a no-deal, and how  many civil servants assigned to ready Britain for the possibility of a novel infectious disease were transferred instead to the Department for Exiting  the European Union is not yet clear –  but that corners were cut seems more than likely. Brexiteers as well as socialists, after all, speak the language  of priorities.

In October 2019, at around the time scientists now think SARS-CoV-2 was first infecting a human, an evidence session at the House of Commons into pandemic planning had to be cancelled when it was crowded out by Brexit and the looming election.

In mid-December, as the first cases of Covid-19 were being reported in Wuhan, a triumphant Boris Johnson, basking in the glow of his electoral victory, insisted that leaving the EU would be his number one priority – “no ifs, no buts, no maybes”.

On January 31, a week and more after the UK government had raised the risk level of a pandemic from “very low” to “low”, Britain’s formal departure from the European Union drew a firm line under one chapter in the Brexit story, and set the scene for another: a chapter that pretty much everyone that night seemed to take for granted would continue to dominate the headlines throughout the year. And then the virus began to spread.

You may also want to watch:

The country went into lockdown. Brexit vanished from the front pages. It was as though the government, after four years of continuous training for a specific event in the Olympic Games, had found itself abruptly entered for an event for which it had done no training at all.

It is hardly surprising, then, as the death toll from Covid-19 has mounted, that many Remainers should have begun to trace a sinister web of interconnections between Brexit and the erratic attempts by the government to negotiate the impact of the pandemic.

Johnson’s evident reluctance in the early weeks of the crisis to impose a lockdown has been attributed to a whole host of buffoonish motives: from a refusal to accept that a mere virus should prevent freeborn Britons from going to the pub to a conviction that trusty pluck would enable to the country to take it on the chin.

Columnists muttered darkly about the empire and the Second World War. Now, as a groundswell of opposition to the lockdown builds, the fact that many of the most influential critics of social distancing measures also happen to be passionate Brexiteers has not gone unnoticed by those who, for years now, have been determinedly fighting them in the ideological trenches.

Always the same tricks: so Chris Grey, professor of organisation studies at Royal Holloway, University of London – and consistently one of the most articulate and sophisticated Remainers – put it in a recent blog. “Cherry-picked statistics (£350M/ comparative death rates), semi-understood factoids (WTO rules/ herd immunity), bogus past comparisons (we managed fine before/ flu), overblown rhetoric (dictatorship/ house arrest), and drastic exaggerations of their opponents’ claims so as to erect absurd strawmen for demolition (so it means WW3/ we’re all going to die? Really?).”

It is possible, however, that the very familiarity of these battlelines is deceptive.

We are here as on a darkling plain, and the ignorant armies that clash by night are not necessarily occupying the same positions, nor even fighting on the same side, as during the great Brexit wars.

That Michael Gove and his fellow Brexiteers are dismissive of ‘experts’ has become so fundamental to Remainer mythology that it can risk obscuring the degree to which, during the coronavirus crisis, the government has been dutifully – perhaps even slavishly – respectful of experts.

Ministers who would laugh to scorn the very notion that it was their job to follow ‘the economics’ have repeatedly insisted that they are following ‘the science’.

The problem, of course – as recent events have conclusively served to demonstrate – is that epidemiologists are no less prone to disagreement, prevarication and hypocrisy than are politicians.

The government’s wild slaloming over the past few months seems to owe less to any bulldog contempt for boffins than to the disconcerting fact that the boffins keep changing their minds.

“From what we currently know,” tweeted Richard Horton, editor-in-chief of The Lancet, in late January, “2019-nCoV has moderate transmissibility  and relatively low pathogenicity.” By  mid March the same Richard Horton  was vituperatively criticising the government for not having foreseen  the coming storm. Meanwhile, even as public pressure was building for a lockdown, Sir Patrick Vallance, the UK’s chief scientific adviser, was insisting in stern tones that it would do nothing to halt the virus. “It’s not possible to stop everybody getting it and it’s also not desirable because you want some immunity in the population.” Now he insists the opposite.

Meanwhile, in elite universities across the country, various epidemiologists continue to push their various models. Few countries can boast as many brilliant and influential scientists as Britain – but perhaps, for a government struggling to formulate a strategy in the teeth of a novel virus, this has become a large part of the problem. The sheer range of medical expertise that it has to call upon, far from helping it in its response, has served to precipitate the intellectual equivalent of a cytokine storm.

Few would claim that the government has played a blinder over the past few weeks, and it may well be, when the final death toll for Covid-19 comes to be tabulated, that it will indeed stand convicted by international standards of rank incompetence.

As yet, though, it seems far too early to say. If even the most brilliant epidemiologists cannot agree on whether mass infection is inevitable or not, nor on the precise reasons why certain countries should have been hit so brutally while others have been left barely scathed, who are the rest of us to insist on anything with certainty?

That Brexiteers and Remainers both seem prone to having their prejudices confirmed by how the coronavirus crisis is playing out almost certainly reveals more about the Manichaean quality of the Brexit debate than it does about the coronvirus crisis itself.

Covid-19 has become the political equivalent of a Rorschach Test. It can prove that the NHS is the envy of the world or a basket case; that the future belongs to socialism or capitalism; that Boris Johnson is a murderer or a Fisher King. Perhaps it proves that Brexit should never have happened. Perhaps it proves that the EU is doomed. As Zhou Enlai (sadly) never said of the French Revolution, it is too early to tell.

Become a Supporter

Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press with your support. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £20

Latest Articles

Chancellor blames technology error after voting for amendment that bans chlorinated chicken after Brexit

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak accidentally voted for an amendment that would ban chlorinated chicken and hormone-fed beef entering the UK after Brexit; Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images

Vote Leave whistleblower claims Brexiteers in UK government ‘hate’ Welsh and Scots

Shahmir Sanni during a Channel 4 interview. Sanni called on Scotland to seek independence 'as soon as you can' following accusations he made that Westminster 'hated Scotland'; Channel 4

Blathering Boris fails to assert himself at home and abroad

Blathering Boris buckles. Photo: Martin Rowson

Don’t use coronavirus as a new Brexit battlefield

A man walks past a large billboard reading 'Believe me, these days will pass' at London Fields on May 07, 2020 in London, England. The UK is continuing with quarantine measures intended to curb the spread of Covid-19, but as the infection rate is falling government officials are discussing the terms under which it would ease the lockdown. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Coronavirus has exposed two sides of a deeply divided Britain

Residents of Trellick tower continue to battle with the novel coronavirus pandemic in west London on May 7, 2020. - (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP)

BONNIE GREER on how poverty incubates the coronavirus

Communities and local government secretary Robert Jenrick admitted that statistics show higher death rates from coronvirus among ethnic minority groups. Picture: PA Video

ANDREW ADONIS: Parks are an “essential service” - lockdown has shown they need our attention

An elderly couple sitting by the lake in Regent's Park, London. (Photo by Jo Hale/Getty Images)

EU insists compromise on Brexit extension can be found

European Union chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier (R) and the British Prime Minister's Europe adviser David Frost pose for a photograph at start of the first round of post-Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and the United Kingdom. (Photo by OLIVIER HOSLET/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Boris Johnson needs his MPs back to stop him being humiliated, claims broadcaster

Boris Johnson at PMQs in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament.

James O’Brien rips into Boris Johnson for playing to Brexit crowd with ‘common sense’ call

LBC's James O'Brien calls the PM's latest coronavirus messaging 'The nonsense that Brexit is built on'; Picture: LBC

PMQs: Boris Johnson pushed to publish scientific advice that supports easing of lockdown

Sir Keir Starmer pushes PM Johnson to release SAGE lockdown advice during House of Commons questioning. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Boris Johnson challenged over disappearance of slides showing international coronavirus comparisons

Boris Johnson during PMQs in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Presenter in jibe at Priti Patel over coronavirus deaths ‘on her watch’

Home secretary Priti Patel on Good Morning Britain. Photograph: ITV.

More polling shows ‘stay alert’ coronavirus slogan is confusing the public

The government's latest 'stay alert' coronavirus slogan has faced mounting criticisms for being 'unclear'; Sky News

Music industry may not survive Brexit and coronavirus without support, claims report

The union flag colours projected onto 10 Downing Street as the UK leaves the EU. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Remainers in the House of Commons have been ‘silenced’ claims former Lib Dem leader

Boris Johnson at the latest PMQs in the House of Commons with Priti Patel, Matt Hancock and Michael Gove Photograph: Parliament TV.

European media ridicules Boris Johnson’s coronavirus lockdown exit strategy

Screen grab of Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus (COVID-19) from 10 Downing Street in London. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday May 10, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: PA Video/Downing Street Pool/PA Wire

Number of UK coronavirus deaths set to exceed 40,000

Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for a press conference with Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty, (centre), and Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance, to brief the media on the government's coronavirus action plan, at Downing Street. Photograph: Frank Augstein/PA.

If you value our nurses campaign for them to receive a pay rise

Nurses from central London hospitals protest for international nurses day about the chronic underfunding of the NHS and other issues surrounding the health service outside the gates of Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Study shows up to 3% of NHS staff may have the coronavirus without knowing it

NHS workers in PPE take a patient with an unknown condition from an ambulance at St Thomas' Hospital; photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Did Neil Ferguson really do wrong in breaking the coronavirus lockdown?

Professor Neil Ferguson, director of the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London, appearing on The Andrew Marr Show. Photograph: BBC/PA.

Statistics watchdog challenges government over coronavirus testing numbers

Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Witty, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Chief Scientific Adviser Sir Patrick Vallance during a media briefing in Downing Street. Photograph: Pippa Fowles/10 Downing Street/Crown Copyright/PA Wire.

Tory MP calls government reluctance to follow Asian countries’ coronavirus response ‘systemic failure’

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt during a House of Commons debate on Covid-19

Experts claim earlier coronavirus lockdown could have saved more lives

UK prime minister Boris Johnson (L) and Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon (R) have faced mounting criticism of their handling of the coronavirus outbreak; DUNCAN MCGLYNN/AFP via Getty Images

Government’s new coronavirus awareness slogan met with a wave of online parodies

One parody of the government's ‘stay alert, control the virus, save lives’ slogan

Boris Johnson gives blunt response over accusations the experts didn’t sign off new messaging

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor

RNLI issues warning after Boris Johnson says people can swim in the sea instead of pools

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers a statement to the House of Commons on COVID-19. Photograph: PA Wire.

Welsh first minister claims his government has ‘got it right’ compared to UK government

Welsh Labour Leader Mark Drakeford AM, at the launch of the Welsh Labour Party campaign in Cardiff; Ben Birchall PA Archive/PA Images

A public inquiry will not be kind to the media over its coronavirus coverage

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street for the House of Commons. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

The book that led to Priti Patel and Dominic Raab rising to the top

Home Secretary Priti Patel pictured leaving 10 Downing Street. Picture: Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon says Boris Johnson’s ‘stay alert’ messaging could ‘put lives at risk’

Nicola Sturgeon on GMB saying that Boris Johnson's coronavirus messaging was at times 'unclear'; Twitter

Philip Schofield says Boris Johnson has ‘arsed it up’ over the coronavirus lockdown

Philip Schofield fumes about Boris Johnson's lockdown announcement on This Morning. Photograph: ITV.

Boris Johnson’s plans to exit the coronavirus lockdown will be just as muddled as his vision for Brexit

Boris Johnson speaks at a Vote Leave rally with Priti Patel and Michael Gove (right) in Preston town centre, Lancashire, as part of pro-Brexit campaigning. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA.

Less than a third understand government’s new coronavirus messaging, poll finds

People in a house in Liverpool watch Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation about coronavirus (COVID-19) from 10 Downing Street. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA Wire.

MANDRAKE: Brextremists plot their revenge on the Lords

Peers take their seats in the House of Lords before the State Opening Of Parliament at Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Carl Court - WPA Pool/Getty Images.

Star Turns: Donald Sinden - an actor from another time

Jennie Carson and Donald Sinden during filming for An Alligator Named Daisy, 1955. Picture: Getty Images

Lib Dem acting leader Ed Davey on the art of opposition homeworking

Liberal Democrat acting leader Sir Ed Davey takes part in the first virtual Prime Minister's Questions from his home in Surbiton, south London. Picture: PA

WILL SELF: The impact of the coronavirus on our dreams

London's Imperial War Museum, where Will Self often finds himself during his night-time walks through south London. Picture: Getty Images

Newspaper briefings have caused more people to flout coronavirus lockdown rules, claims Labour

Newspapers report on an easing of lockdown following government briefings. Photograph: Twitter.

Special K: Europe’s auteur from the age of arthouse

Polish film director Krzysztof Kieslowski, 1990. Picture: Getty Images

Most Read

Tory MP claims BBC has ‘big questions to answer’ for airing statement from Keir Starmer

Dehenna Davison gives her maiden speech in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Keir Starmer’s approval ratings overtakes Boris Johnson’s score for first time

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer holds an online phone-in with residents in Glasgow, as part of his 'Call Keir' series of events, from his office in the Houses of Parliament in London, to stay in touch with the public during the Coronavirus lockdown. PA Photo. Picture date: Thursday May 7, 2020. See PA story HEALTH Coronavirus. Photo credit should read: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

Comedian tears apart Matt Hancock’s latest Downing Street briefing

Michael Spicer pulls apart Matt Hancock's latest Downing Street coronavirus briefing. Photograph: Twitter.

MPs protest at ‘dangerous’ plans to force them back into the Commons during coronavirus crisis

Jacob Rees-Mogg will lay out plans to get MPs back into the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Keir Starmer calls for Boris Johnson to apologise for misleading MPs over coronavirus care home advice

Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer, listening to Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Pro-EU events and grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Anti-Brexit protestors outside the Houses of Parliament in London.

Find your nearest pro-European campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.