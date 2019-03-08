'Labour must work with Lib Dems to stop no-deal Brexit', Watson urges Corbyn

Labour Deputy Leader Tom Watson with Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn (left). Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Labour must work with the Liberal Democrats to prevent an 'undemocratic and disastrous' no-deal Brexit, Labour's deputy leader is urging.

Senior figures within Labour have ruled out working in a cross-party alliance to prevent a no-deal departure as the prime minister prepares to leave the EU by October 31, regardless of whether a deal is in place.

But Tom Watson took a different line as he spoke alongside Jo Swinson at an event by For Our Future's Sake and Our Future Our Choice, two youth movements campaigning for a second referendum.

"We cannot tolerate an undemocratic and disastrous no-deal being forced on the country by Boris Johnson," Watson said.

"To stop him, everyone who cares about democracy, our country and our future must work together because there are enough of us - from all parties in Parliament - to stop him."

He added: "Whether you're Liberal Democrats, social democrats or democratic socialists, we are all democrats. And democrats have got to realise in this crisis that we're stronger together if we work together."

Shadow chancellor John McDonnell and shadow business secretary Rebecca Long-Bailey have both said Labour will not work in any pact with other parties.

Instead they say Labour can win a majority at a general election, which may be looming.

Jo Swinson has previously refused to work with Jeremy Corbyn, but at the event she said she would work with other parties to prevent a "disastrous" deal-less departure.

"Boris Johnson and his cabinet are now actively pursuing that dangerous path, and I am committed to working with others across party lines in Parliament to stop no-deal Brexit," she said.

"This is no time for tribalism.

"That is why I am pleased to be here today with Tom to show that there is a desire across the political spectrum to stop Boris Johnson's reckless no-deal Brexit plan and instead deliver a brighter future inside the EU."