Far-right activist Tommy Robinson endorses Boris Johnson

Tommy Robinson with Katie Hopkins as he arrives for court. Photograph: Henry Vaughan/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Far-right figurehead Tommy Robinson has endorsed Boris Johnson as prime minister.

According to his Telegram channel, one of the few remaining social media networks he can still use, the jailed activist called on his supporters to "back Boris".

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, said: "It is refreshing to actually see someone have a pair and stand up for British democracy.

"21 Tory traitors decided to side with Corbyn and the Labour traitors and try and block the Brexit that the majority of people voted for.

"Boris sacked them which was good to see! Amber Rudd resigns - who gives a s***. We back Boris, now just get us out of the EU. Labour are crying that Boris is stealing democracy when in fact he is trying to do what the people voted for.

"The very same Labour traitors crying that democracy is being stolen are preventing a general election because they know that the people will vote Boris. #BackBoris".

It follows activists from the far-right group the Democratic Football Lads Alliance (DFLA) staging a pro-Brexit rally in Westminster and heckling anti-Brexit speeches over the weekend.

The crowds were reportedly chanting supportive messages of Boris Johnson during the protest.