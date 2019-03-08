Boris Johnson urged to reject general election endorsement from Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson pictured here leaving Luton Magistrates' Court, Bedfordshire, said outside the High Court for another trial that he endorses Boris Johnson for prime minister. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire/PA Images PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson has been called on to rebuff a general election endorsement from far-right activist Tommy Robinson.

The former English Defence League (EDL) leader said "go Boris!" in an endorsement made outside the High Court, where he is being sued for libel.

Robinson said: "Everyone should vote for Boris Johnson. And I'm so happy with what Nigel Farage has done. Nigel Farage should attack the Labour heartlands. If we want Brexit ... If we believe in democracy, we have to have Brexit. So yeah. Go Boris!"

Robinson is being sued for libel over comments he made about a Syrian refugee teen who was filmed being attacked in a school playground. Prior to heading into court, Robinson stopped to talk to cameras and expressed his support for Johnson.

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has written to the prime minister urging him to publicly reject the endorsement.

She wrote: "I know you have gladly accepted the endorsements of individuals such as Nigel Farage and Arron Banks but I would urge you to put dog-whistle politics and ambitions aside and recognise that this is far beyond the pale."

In a public statement, she said this news "tells you everything you need to know about today's Conservative party".

She also said: "Tommy Robinson spreads hate and division, poisoning our communities by setting people against each other."

