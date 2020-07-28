Far-right Brexit advocate Tommy Robinson is making plans to move to Spain

Tommy Robinson takes part in a "Brexit Betrayal" march and rally organised by Ukip in central London. Photograph: Gareth Fuller/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, who goes by the name of Tommy Robinson, has said he is currently residing in Spain and is looking to permanently take up residence there.

In a new online video, in which he complains about the government’s new quarantine rules for those returning to the UK from the country, Yaxley-Lennon says that the new measures have prevented him from returning for demonstrations.

Despite basing much of his politics around the scapegoating of immigrants and defending Brexit, the English Defence League founder has taken to Spain claiming that is fearing his life living in the UK.

He said: “There’s something I haven’t told everyone, I had an incident quite a few weeks ago with an arson.

“I do have the video of everything, it was targeted against my wife’s property, and at that point we left the country straight away.

“And I’m looking at relocating my family”.

Referencing a right-wing rally organised by his new organisation Heart of Oak for Saturday, he said he would now be unable to attend, and will instead send a video message.

He explained: “I was due to be flying back for the demonstration, but obviously now with the 14-day quarantine if I fly back I probably won’t get back out”.

Twitter saw some irony in Yaxley-Lennon’s decision to seek residence in Spain, having defended Brexit and calling for the abolition of freedom of movement.

“Nice to see Tommy Robinson go full circle and become an immigrant with a criminal record”, noted Liam Ingram.

“I hope the people of Spain extend ‘Tommy Robinson’ the same warmth and understanding as he’s always extended to those seeking to make a better life for themselves in the UK,” said @SpillerofTea.

“Sickening news today as Tommy Robinson confirms he’s moving to Spain using the right to FoM he so gleefully wanted removed from everyone else. Repulsive man!” said @mojitoBaB.

“Apparently Stephen ‘Tommy Robinson’ Yaxley Lennon is considering emigrating to Spain. Talk about hypocrisy. Good thing he’s not a brexit advocate or anything or that would be a bit awkward,” wrote Ash Smith.

Dr Shola Mos-Shogbamimu tweeted: “No country should give Tommy Robinson refuge. Period. Payback time for inciting hate against all those who sought refuge in UK from persecution/war/economic oppression. He runs to an European country which would’ve been easier to settle in if not for Brexit. Can’t make it up.”