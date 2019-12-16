Tommy Robinson praises Dominic Cummings as he claims to have joined the Tories

Tommy Robinson leaving court. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

Far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - known as Tommy Robinson - has claimed to have joined the Conservatives after its election win.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

In a message to his subscribers on messaging service Telegram he wrote: "OK, I have just joined the Conservative Party.

"Good work everyone that went out and voted for the Conservatives today.

"We have just thwarted our country becoming a socialist dump."

Yaxley-Lennon also praised Boris Johnson's key adviser Dominic Cummings.

He said: "Your country salutes you."

The founding member of the English Defence League, who was once an adviser to UKIP's Gerard Batten, previously endorsed Johnson.

Speaking outside court where he was accused of libelling a Syrian refugee, he said: "Everyone should vote for Boris Johnson.

"If we want Brexit… if we believe in democracy, we have to have Brexit, so yeah, go Boris!"