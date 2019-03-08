Tommy Robinson protesters made me fear for my life, says Steve Bray

PUBLISHED: 13:47 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:57 12 July 2019

Steve Bray, pictured here in 2018, described his encounter with Tommy Robinson protesters. Picture: PA

Steve Bray, pictured here in 2018, described his encounter with Tommy Robinson protesters. Picture: PA

Archant

Anti-Brexit activist Steve Bray said he feared for his life after a "baying mob" of protesters triggered by Tommy Robinson's sentencing descended on Parliament Square.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

But footage of the far-right demonstrators running amok has spread on Twitter and prompted a massive overnight crowdfunding boost for Bray's team, more than doubling its war chest in a wave of support that Bray has called "absolutely phenomenal".

The self-styled 'Mr Stop Brexit' and his SODEM team had set up their usual peaceful protest outside Parliament when they heard that Robinson supporters were heading there from the Old Bailey.

The far-right former English Defence League leader had just been handed a nine-month sentence there for multiple counts of contempt of court, and scores of supporters had shown up.

READ: Tommy Robinson sentenced to nine months in jail for contempt of court

Bray told the New European at that point he had been given to understand police would keep the Tommy Robinson protesters apart from SODEM. "We knew Tommy Robinson was in court," said Bray. "We started to look at the livestreaming and there was quite a number but we felt ok because there's police around." Nonetheless, people began to appear, holding the flag of St George and shouting "Go, Tommy, Tommy".

"We could see all the flags and you could hear all the chanting. We said, 'it's not looking very good, we'd better get out of here'."

Bray said he and his fellow campaigners began to pack up - and that even a Tory Brexiteer MP, John Hayes, came over to warn them.

By the time Bray reached his car, he said that the Robinson supporters tried to stop him leaving.

"They're spitting on the car and they're trying to call everybody down saying 'come on, he's going to get away, get here now'," he said. "I'm inching the car forward, I was pushing them with the car.

"I didn't want to injure them but they were deliberately trying to hold me there, and that's why I feared for my life. ... I can see a baying mob and I know that I've got to get the team out of there.

"They've been here previously and I'm their number one target. There's a lot that can happen."

According to the Met Police, protests were dispersed and there were no arrests. But Bray, who is thankful that none of his team were injured, estimates that the Robinson "mob" caused around £1,000 of damage to his team's placards, flags, and telescopic poles.

Since footage of the scenes went viral on Twitter, the SODEM crowdfunding pot leapt from around £25,000 to £59,000. This cash, says Bray, helps cover his team's costs of living and protesting near Parliament Square, avoiding travel costs and allowing quick access to politicians.

"It's absolutely phenomenal," said Bray. "We couldn't thank people enough. Now we can get it up and move it to another level, to help represent everybody who couldn't be there. People think this has been an attack on them."

The SODEM protesters will be repairing their gear over the weekend before resuming their protest on Monday, he said.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Tommy Robinson protesters made me fear for my life, says Steve Bray

Steve Bray, pictured here in 2018, described his encounter with Tommy Robinson protesters. Picture: PA

Theresa May said she didn't want to 'cry wolf' over Brexit

Theresa May. Photograph: Carl Court/PA Wire.

what now for the life and soul of the party?

A holiday rep diving into a crowd of people, at a pool party, Club 18-30 Ibiza, 2001. (Photo by: PYMCA/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

MITCH BENN: After forty years of lies about Europe it's time to stop

The Truth Exposed: Stellan Skarsgard and Jared Harris in HBO's Chernobyl

Boris Johnson says his favourite wine costs £180 - days after complaining of financial sacrifices

Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson during a visit to Wetherspoons. Photograph: Henry Nicholls/PA Wire.

The Chappaquiddick incident and the woman in the water

A tow truck pulls Senator Edward Kennedy's car out of Poucha Pond after the Senator's infamous accident on Chappaquiddick Island.

Why chaotic Argentina's golden era may never come

Supporters of presidential candidate Alberto Fernandez and his running-mate, former President Cristina Fernandez, no relation, attend a campaign rally in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Saturday, May 25, 2019. After her surprise announcement last week that she will run for vice president in Octobers general elections, Cristina Fernandez along with her running mate presidential candidate contender Alberto Fernandez, kicked off their campaign with a political rally on the outskirts of Buenos Aires on Saturday. (Photo by Gabriel Sotelo/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

'It isn't straight forward' - Amber Rudd now accepts possibility of no-deal Brexit

Secretary of State for Work and Pensions Amber Rudd arrives for a cabinet meeting at 10 Downing Street, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday July 9, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Tories. Photo credit should read: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Trailer released for Netflix documentary exposing Cambridge Analytica

The Great Hack on Netflix. Photograph: Netflix.

Vote Leave ordered to pay more than triple after failed Electoral Commission legal challenge

Supporters of the Vote Leave campaign cheer as they wait for Boris Johnson, during the referendum campaign. Picture: Luke MacGregor/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Poll suggests the Brexit Party is losing momentum as support drops

Leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Nominee for EU commission chief would back last minute revocation of Article 50

Ursula von der Leyen, tipped to be the next chief of the EU Commission, talking about Brexit. Picture: EU

MANDRAKE: Christopher Booker savages Telegraph owners from beyond the grave

Christopher Booker's old slot in the Telegraph was given to Daniel Hannan, for whom he had utter contempt. Photograph: Bruno Fahy/PA.

Why I'm battling Boris in his own back yard

Elizabeth Evenden-Kenyon on the campaign trail. Picture: contributed

We need to reboot the anti-Brexit cause

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: Thousands of anti-Brexit supporters take part in the Unite for Europe march on March 25, 2017 in London, United Kingdom. The British people voted to leave the European Union in a referendum in 2016. (Photo by Ray Tang/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: Please, please, for the sake of the UK, don't pick HIM

BOMBAST: Boris Johnson blusters at a recent hustings. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP)

JAMES BALL: Trump's reaction to leaked memos has proved Darroch's point

US president Donald Trump. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images

MICHAEL WHITE: The Tory endgame is in sight and there's no stopping Boris now

Conservative party leadership contender Boris Johnson with supporters. Photograph: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Tommy Robinson sentenced to nine months in jail for contempt of court

Tommy Robinson with Katy Hopkins as he arrives for his sentencing at the Old Bailey in London. Henry Vaughan/PA Wire

ANDREW ADONIS: If Jeremy Corbyn had to write 'for' and 'against' Brexit articles...

Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn speaks at a 'Labour In' event during the EU referendum campaign. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA.

NICK COHEN: When the right goes mad, UK goes with it

Boris Johnson (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Heidi Allen: Philip Hammond rumoured to be interested in Remain unity initiative

Heidi Allen has suggested that chancellor Philip Hammond is interested in her 'Unite to Remain' initiative which aims to support anti-Brexit candidates in a general election. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/PA Images

CHARLIE CONNELLY: The tail of Europe's greatest legends

Julius Schnorr von Carolsfield's Siegfried's Death, 1847, tells the legend of the Nibelungen, the ancient tale that inspired Nicolas Jubber's Epic Continent. Picture: Getty Images

Car manufacturing giants bring new no-deal Brexit warnings for UK

Ford's chief has insisted that the planned closure of its Bridgend plant was unrelated to Brexit but has brought warnings if we leave without a deal. Picture: Jacob King/PA Wire/PA Images

PETER TRUDGILL: The riddle of the foxglove

Foxgloves growing in a field in Rosedale, north Yorkshire. Picture: Clara Molden/PA Archive/PA Images

Dominic Grieve calls no-deal prorogation 'end of democracy'

Dominic Grieve has said prorogation of parliament to push through a no-deal Brexit would be the 'end of democracy'. Picture: SHAUN CURRY/AFP/Getty Images

Musical beginnings in Ancient Greece

Sculptures in the Ancient Greek Art exhibition at the British Museum including 'Discobolus' (Discus Thrower). Sophia Deboick explores how music as we know it began in 440 BC. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Archive/PA Images

Tom Watson says union Brexit agreement a 'step in the right direction'

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson launched a fresh push for the party to fully commit to a second referendum in an effort to stay in the European Union. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images

Labour to shore up People's Vote support - but would go into snap general election backing Brexit

Jeremy Corbyn speaking at a rally in London. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA.

Tour de France: The year of yellow

Geraint Thomas is set to defend his title in this year's Tour de France. 2019 marks 100 years of the yellow jersey. Picture: Chris Wallis/PA Wire/PA Images

Dominic Grieve launches new bid to block no-deal Brexit

Dominic Grieve speaks out against no-deal Brexit. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Events: Our pick of the anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather in Parliament Square, as they take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

A no-deal Brexit would be 'catastrophic' for farmers, says NFU president

NFU president Minette Batters on Sky News. Photograph: Sky.

Why does Nigel Farage's Brexit Party have a women problem?

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage visits a vape shop during a walkabout in Wales. (Ben Birchall/PA)

BREX FACTOR: A newspaper all about Brexit? Are they mad?

The first edition of the Brexiteer newspaper. Photograph: Twitter.

JACK STRAW: Iran - a country at war with itself

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, outside the Iranian Embassy in Knightsbridge, London. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Archive/PA Images

STAGE REVIEW: Coward out and proud

A scene from the comic play Present Laughter. Picture: Manuel Harlan

MITCH BENN: Twisted logic traps Labour

Leader of the Labour party Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

JAMES BALL: Our part in an environmental catastrophe

Evidence of deforestation outside Freetown in Sierra Leone. Picture: Lewis Whyld/PA Archive/PA Images

JAMES BALL: Corbyn counts cost of failure to go boldly

Jeremy Corby faces a no-win situation when deciding what position he should take in Brexit. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Most Read

The Brexit Party advertises job vacancy for IT technician and it all goes wrong

Supporters at a Brexit Party rally. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA.

This 16-year-old just took apart Boris Johnson’s Brexit strategy

Alex McGovern on LBC Radio. Photograph: Global/LBC.

John Bercow: ‘There is no reason Brexit cannot be reversed by a second referendum’

John Bercow speaks to France 24. Photograph: France 24.

BBC host tells panelist not to make ‘any remoaning speeches’ on-air

Isabel Hilton was told not to make any 'Remoaning speeches'. Photograph: BBC.

Nigel Farage wants any Remainers in the civil service and military removed

Nigel Farage on his LBC programme. Photograph: LBC/Twitter.

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Our pick of the anti-Brexit events and grassroots campaign activities

Anti-Brexit campaigners gather in Parliament Square, as they take part in the People's Vote March in London. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire/PA Images

Here's our pick of the upcoming Remain-focused campaign activities, talks and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy