Latest The New European

Boris Johnson caved in to give us a 'pointless Brexit', says Tony Blair

PUBLISHED: 17:25 22 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:33 22 October 2019

Former prime minister Tony Blair has said that Boris Johnson's deal gives us a

Former prime minister Tony Blair has said that Boris Johnson's deal gives us a "pointless Brexit". Picture: Chris J Ratcliffe/PA Wire/PA Images

PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson's negotiations with the EU have swapped the Northern Irish backstop for a "front stop", leaving MPs to vote on a "pointless Brexit", says former prime minister Tony Blair.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Yet the Remain cause is losing out due to public frustration with a process as complicated as "rocket science", he wrote.

The former Labour leader said in an opinion piece that Brexit has become so complex that even "seasoned experts" find its twists and turns hard to follow.

"The trouble with Brexit is that at a certain level it is rocket science," he wrote in the Huffington Post. "I am constantly re-impressed by the madness of thinking we could ever take a decision of such import and complexity through a simple "yes/no", "in/out" one-off vote on one day."

Blair, who supports remaining in the EU, continued: "The details, twists and turns of the debate are hard to follow even for seasoned experts. For the public with a day job, it's next to impossible."

WATCH: Football commentator says he's 'ashamed' to be part of the media over Brexit

Brexiteers gave the country the "insanity" of the Brexit process, but as they challenge its complexities with court actions and parliamentary debate, Remainers are taking the blame, he wrote.

He said: "The Remain side is in danger of winning the process battle but losing the battle for public opinion, such is the fatigue."

It's this public anger that is leading some Labour MPs to accept Boris Johnson's deal, he said, even though it does not take a no-deal Brexit off the table as promised.

Both Lisa Nandy and Gloria di Piero, both of whom have Leave-voting constituencies, said they will back the deal because their voters consider Brexit an "article of faith" - even though they don't agree with all of its contents.

Even Jim Fitzpatrick, whose Poplar and Limehouse constituency voted nearly 66% to remain, said he will vote for the deal because, he said, "people pay me to make decisions".

WATCH: Labour MPs say they will back Brexit bill despite not agreeing with deal detail

WATCH: Labour rebel says he will back Boris Johnson's Brexit bill - but hasn't actually read it

Blair said that some MPs like this are being "intimidated" by a government and rightwing press line that says those who scrutinise Brexit are "fools, knaves and con merchants".

You may also want to watch:

Yet the Withdrawal Agreement has numerous flaws, wrote Blair.

"Agreeing the deal won't end the Brexit saga because the deal does not resolve the future relationship between Britain and Europe, which is subject to a new negotiation," says the piece.

"No-deal is not off the table because it remains a very possible outcome to that negotiation."

In fact, Boris Johnson has given the UK a "pointless Brexit" - one in which Northern Ireland will be bound by EU rules, but will have no say in them.

"What happened is that Boris Johnson caved in and agreed that Northern Ireland would stay within that system," said Blair. "The backstop became a frontstop. And he therefore sold out the DUP and left a division between Britain and Northern Ireland."

But it's the future trade negotiations, which run the risk of a whole new 'no-deal' deadline, that provide the real challenge, he said.

While promising Labour MPs that he won't compromise on workers' rights and the environment, he is also telling Brexiteers that no deal - which would allow for these things - is excluded.

"Think the Irish negotiation was a nightmare? Wait for this one," he wrote.

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

Boris Johnson caved in to give us a 'pointless Brexit', says Tony Blair

Former prime minister Tony Blair has said that Boris Johnson's deal gives us a

Labour MPs say they will back Brexit bill despite not agreeing with deal detail

Gloria De Piero and Lisa Nandy in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Boris Johnson threatens to pull his Brexit deal if MPs won't back his plans

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

The septic sump from which British bigotry spews

Members of the public walk through rain in Brixton Market on Electric Avenue. (Photo by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)

Scottish government plans to withhold consent for Brexit bill

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon

MPs accuse government of rushing through landmark Brexit bill

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been accused of being 'scared of scrutiny' over the short time he has given MPs to scrutinise the withdrawal agreement bill. Picture: House of Commons/PA Wire/PA Images

Athens: A city in music

Greek singer Demis Roussos. Picture: PA

Just 5% of young people feel listened to by politicians on Brexit, new survey reveals

Sir Patrick Stewart (far left) and Mayor of London Sadiq Khan (centre) join young protesters at a People's Vote rally. Photograph: Andrew Matthews/PA.

Scottish and Welsh leaders write to EU to push for a proper Brexit extension

First ministers of Wales and Scotland, Mark Drakeford and Nicola Sturgeon, have written to Donald Tusk asking the EU 27 to consider the Article 50 extension.

James Blunt branded 'ignorant' after claiming Brexit 'won't change our lives'

Singer James Blunt. Photograph: Isabel Infantes/PA.

Bercow prevents PM from bringing back Brexit deal to the House of Commons today

Speaker John Bercow in the House of Commons as they debate Boris Johnson's new Brexit deal. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor/PA Wire .

Tories attempt to 'buy off' Nigel Farage with peerage

Leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage speaks during a Brexit Party event. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Russia's rising stars revisit its tragic past in new drama

Viktoria Miroshnichenko in Beanpole, directed by Kantemir Balagov. Picture: Getty images

Judge rejects government's call to end court case on upholding the Benn Act

Jolyon Maugham QC outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/PA Images

Presenter lambasts Leaver MP for meeting Polish officials to request veto to Brexit extension

Daniel Kawczynski appears on Sky News with Adam Boulton. Photograph: Sky.

Court case over unsigned Brexit letter could put Boris Johnson in jail

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: PA/Stefan Rousseau

The art project inspired by the Cold War's last frontier

A view of a monument inside the Korean Demilitarized Zone. Picture: PA/Mark Staniforth

SNP MP calls for extension until end of 2020 to allow for a second referendum

SNP MP Joanna Cherry outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

More than 150 lorries hold protest on Irish border to demonstrate importance of free-flowing movement

150 trucks make their way from Donegal across the border into Co Londonderry in a bid to highlight the importance of free-flowing movement. Photograph: Cate McCurry/PA Wire.

Doris Lessing: An enduring divide over the writer's legacy

Doris Lessing. Picture: PA/Johnny Green

WATCH: Second referendum with remain option to be backed by Labour

Sir Keir Starmer speaking to BBC's Andrew Marr this morning. Picture: BBC

Gove: Brexit will happen by October 31 despite extension letter being sent

Michael Gove speaking on Sky's Ridge on Sunday. Picture: Sky

My family and the Irish border

Christopher Dorman O'Gowan, right, on patrol in Belfast, 1969. Picture: The New European

Nigel Farage insists the UK is a 'leave country' - despite polls showing otherwise

Nigel Farage speaking on Sophy Ridge on Sunday this morning. Picture: Sky

BREX FACTOR: The Brexit Party are a farce.. but could hold the balance of power

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage speaks at a Brexit Party rally conference at Maidstone Exhibition Hall, Maidstone. Picture: PA/Gareth Fuller

Boris Johnson says he will not negotiate Article 50 extension despite Letwin amendment

Boris Johnson in the House of Commons. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Labour MPs appalled by Mo Mowlam reference in Brexit secretary's speech

Labour MPs were appalled bythe reference to late minister Mo Mowlam in Stephen Barclay's pro-Brexit speech. Picture: PA

Everything you need to know about the People's Vote march

People fill central London in the People's Vote march. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire/PA Images

Jolyon Maugham fails in legal challenge to prevent vote on Boris Johnson's deal

Jo Maugham QC delivers a statement to the media outside the Court of Session in Edinburgh. Photograph: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

Sheffield constituents offer absent MP a lift to parliament for Johnson deal vote

Independent MP for Sheffield Hallam Jared O'Mara. Photograph: PA.

Giant message ploughed into an English field shows the will of the people has changed

Will Labour surrender in Scotland?

Scottish Labour leader Richard Leonard (left) with Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA/Gareth Fuller

Can you switch with Mitch at the People's Vote march?

Mitch Benn performing at a People's Vote march. Picture: Twitter

Angela Merkel says EU must grant Article 50 extension: reports

Angela Merkel has reportedly told EU 27 leaders that a request to extend Article 50 should be granted. Picture: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

Stage Review: A Day in the Death of Joe Egg

A scene from the play A Day in the Death of Joe Egg. Picture: Marc Brenner

MANDRAKE: Paul Dacre's days are numbered with the Daily Mail

Former Daily Mail editor Paul Dacre. Picture: PA/Stefan Rousseau

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Question Time presenter Fiona Bruce. Photograph: BBC.

Brexiteer witnesses his argument for Leave unravel on the radio

James O'Brien on his LBC radio programme. Photograph: LBC/Global.

Up to 20 Labour MPs could back Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Graham Stringer speaks during the Labour Leave launch. (Photo by Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Labour continues to lurch towards disaster with Brexit positioning

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn. Picture: PA/David Mirzoeff

Most Read

This mum perfectly summed up the case for a second Brexit referendum in 45 seconds

Rachel appears on Sky News to perfectly sum up why we need a People's Vote. Photograph: Sky/Twitter.

Brexit Party supporters say they are ‘going off’ Nigel Farage over new position

Nigel Farage is mocked up to wear Steve Bray's 'stop Brexit' hat after calling for another extension. Photograph: Chris Barker/Twitter.

Presenter lambasts Leaver MP for meeting Polish officials to request veto to Brexit extension

Daniel Kawczynski appears on Sky News with Adam Boulton. Photograph: Sky.

Rees-Mogg’s ‘incompetence’ means he should ‘reconsider his position’, claims MP

Jacob Rees-Mogg in the House of Commons. Photograph: UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor.

Court case over unsigned Brexit letter could put Boris Johnson in jail

Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Picture: PA/Stefan Rousseau

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Remain campaigners protesting against Brexit. Picture: Bruce Tanner.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.

Newsletter Sign Up

The New European weekly newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy