Labour now has a leader that looks like they could be PM, claims Blair

Keir Starmer at PMQs in the House of Commons. Photograph: Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament. HOC/JESSICA TAYLOR

Former Labour prime minister Tony Blair has praised Keir Starmer for coming across as a politician who ‘looks as if he could be prime minister’.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

In comments made before Rebecca Long-Bailey’s sacking was announced, Blair praised Sir Keir Starmer’s start as Labour leader, claiming he had made the party “less toxic”.

You may also want to watch:

He told an event hosted by Reuters: “Keir will know this as well as anyone, there is a long way to go but he has made a very good start, he has made good decisions inside the Labour Party, he is performing well, he is obviously a highly intelligent and capable guy.

“That’s been a big change and if we carry on like that and then develop the right policy agenda - which he has got time to do - then we will have a fighting chance, for sure.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

“At least we are back on the pitch, which is a welcome thing.”

He added: “I think the culture is a lot, lot less toxic. I think people are basically wanting and willing to give Keir a chance.”