Labour now has a leader that looks like they could be PM, claims Blair
HOC/JESSICA TAYLOR
Former Labour prime minister Tony Blair has praised Keir Starmer for coming across as a politician who ‘looks as if he could be prime minister’.
In comments made before Rebecca Long-Bailey’s sacking was announced, Blair praised Sir Keir Starmer’s start as Labour leader, claiming he had made the party “less toxic”.
He told an event hosted by Reuters: “Keir will know this as well as anyone, there is a long way to go but he has made a very good start, he has made good decisions inside the Labour Party, he is performing well, he is obviously a highly intelligent and capable guy.
“That’s been a big change and if we carry on like that and then develop the right policy agenda - which he has got time to do - then we will have a fighting chance, for sure.
“At least we are back on the pitch, which is a welcome thing.”
He added: “I think the culture is a lot, lot less toxic. I think people are basically wanting and willing to give Keir a chance.”
