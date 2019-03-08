Tories accused of trolling Remainers by using Comic Sans in pro-Brexit post

A People's Vote protester says Brexit is even worse than Comic Sans. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

The Conservatives have been accused of 'trolling' Remainers by using the detested font Comic Sans in one of its pro-Brexit posts.

Now is the time for MPs to back the new deal and get Brexit done.#GetBrexitDone pic.twitter.com/JuqaOVdlMC — Conservatives (@Conservatives) October 22, 2019

In what has been seen by some as a clever attempt to distract from the detail of their Brexit plans, the Tories have started to deliberately use less corporate-looking tweets to increase the shareability of their messages.

The latest post appeared to have played straight into their hands in a tweet that use their hashtag #GetBrexitDone.

It included a message in the font Comic Sans, a form of text most associated with children.

It read: "MPs must come together and get Brexit done".

As opponents of the Tories' Brexit deal scoffed, Comic Sans started to trend on Twitter, with users sharing the tweet to criticise it.

Max Thompson tweeted: "Is this what you want your legacy to be? Comic sans. You will not be remembered for ruining our future but for this grave mishap."

Sam Murray wrote: "Sorry CCHQ but you can do a lot better than Comic Sans???"

Patrick Keating said: "It's quite apt that this Tory advert is using Comic Sans font..."

But others were more cynical about the approach from the Tories, which appears to be a new strategy ahead of any forthcoming general election.

Mic Wright wrote: "That's weaponised Comic Sans. They want that to get quote tweeted."

Jim Waterson posted: "Government by shitposting is actually an effective comms strategy when half of what matters online is grabbing attention at any cost and oh we're all laughing at them for using comic sans that's stuuupid. Oh dear I just quote tweeted it, we're all talking about it, they kinda win."

Joe Thomas said: "Posting in Comic Sans is a carefully planned social strategy. It's purposefully shit so you share it and say how shit it is whilst getting their shit message out. So don't."

It follows a number of placards at the People's Vote march over the weekend which compared Brexit to the font.

However, in a twist of irony, pollster YouGov pointed to its own research which found that 52% of Brits actually said they liked the font, with the most opposition coming from the younger demographic.