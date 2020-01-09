Latest The New European
Video

Tory Brexiteers propose flag flying and beer brewing to mark Brexit day

PUBLISHED: 11:26 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:26 09 January 2020

A row of Union flags in a spot usually occupied by EU flags opposite the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Ted Hennessey/PA.

A row of Union flags in a spot usually occupied by EU flags opposite the Houses of Parliament in London. Photograph: Ted Hennessey/PA.

PA Archive/PA Images

Tory Brexiteers are calling for Union flags to be flown from all public buildings on January 31st - and for new beers to brewed to mark the occasion.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Tory MP Kate Griffiths called for a special Brexit pint to mark the historic moment. In the House of Commons she asked the Brexit secretary to support her proposals.

"Would my right honourable friend agree that to mark us leaving the European Union, our fantastic local breweries in Burton-on-Trent should brew a celebratory Brexit beer?"

Stephen Barclay responded for the government in support of the measure. He said: "Mr Speaker from the reaction of the house my honourable friends strikes an extremely positive note in one of her first contributions.

"I know her constituency is famed for its beer and am sure many members of this house would welcome them celebrating this occasion in such a way, just as I will do myself at the with a fantastic Elgoods brewery, which sits in my own constituency.

Meanwhile former Tory minister Sir John Hayes said it would be a "fitting tribute" to the vote to leave the EU, and to show that Britain is "unafraid of our patriotism" and "unabashed" about its departure.

During Brexit questions in the Commons to Brexit secretary Steve Barclay, he asked: "In celebration of this important occasion in our nation's history, I wonder if (Steve Barclay) would arrange for Union flags to be flown from all public buildings across our kingdom.

"That would be a fitting tribute to the decision the British people made to leave the European Union, and we will remain unafraid of our patriotism, unabashed about the departure, and unwavering in our determination to make our future even greater."

Barclay replied: "I know my parliamentary neighbour, like me, always takes pride in seeing our Union Jack flown, and any occasion to do so is one that I think he and I would always celebrate.

"But I can't be alone, given (Sir John's) penchant for poetry, in thinking perhaps such an occasion may inspire him in due course to write something fitting for such an occasion."

Polish-born MP Daniel Kawczynski supported the calls claiming that there should be a "very public" celebration to send a message to other Eurosceptics across the world.

He said: "The 31st January is not just a significant day for us in the United Kingdom but also for hundreds of millions of Eurosceptics across the continent of Europe that, like us, share concerns about the direction of travel of Europe Union."

"Does he agree with me that it's very, very important we celebrate this day very publicly as a nation to give a guiding principle to others in Europe?"

The SNP's Patrick Grady called on the government to confirm whether ministers will request the chiming of Big Ben at 11pm on January 31.

"It's not going to be a moment of celebration for many people across the UK, it's going to be a moment of considerable concern, not least my constituents who are citizens or nationals of the European Union," he said.

"And perhaps what they should be asking on that side of the House, if they do want to hear the bells chime, is for whom the bell will toll."

Barclay replied: "As he will know, a decision as to whether Big Ben should bong or not is a question for the House authorities, and I won't dare to step into such terrain."

But he said the moment would be "historic" and "many members of the House will wish to celebrate it".

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

MANDRAKE: The Brexit dream factory is open for business

US President Donald Trump (front) with Dominic Raab (centre left) and Boris Johnson (centre right) at a Nato summit. Photograph: PA/Stefan Rousseau.

We can't stop Brexit, so let's focus our energy on fighting populism

Boris Johnson is pilfering policies from Labour's manifesto - this is why

One of the consequences of losing an election is, as Americans say, watching the other guy eat your lunch. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP).

Remainers must stop soul-searching and get back to building a better world

Flags waving as as protesters take part in an anti-Brexit rally. Photograph: Matt Crossick/ EMPICS Entertainment.

ANDREW ADONIS: Why Remainers must not become Brexit miserabilists

The best advice one can give to the Remain movement is: No sudden moves. Boris Johnson now owns Brexit and has a parliamentary majority. See what he does and then react accordingly. Photo: NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP via Getty Images

Boris Johnson risks no-deal Brexit by refusing to extend trade talks

Prime minister Boris Johnson greets EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen ahead of a meeting in Downing Street. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Brexiteer calls for bank holiday to be moved for June 23 'independence day'

Brexiteer former MEP Patrick O'Flynn has called for a national holiday on June 23. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Archive/PA Images

Why is Jess Phillips being singled out in the Labour leadership contest?

Labour Party MP Jess Phillips speaks to the media outside the BBC Broadcasting House. Photograph: Wiktor Szymanowicz / Barcroft Media.

Boris Johnson claims it's 'fiction' that he's soft on Donald Trump

Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during Prime Minister's Questions in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons/PA Wire.

Brexit has 'changed forever' the debate around Irish unity, says Sinn Féin

Recently elected Sinn Féin MPs (left to right) John Finucane, Paul Maskey, Orfhlaith Begley, Mickey Brady, Michelle Gildernew, and Francie Molloy, outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire.

Boris Johnson expected to make first public appearance in 12 days for PMQs

US President Donald Trump (front) with Dominic Raab (centre left) and Boris Johnson (centre right) at a Nato summit. Photograph: PA/Stefan Rousseau.

Jeremy Corbyn given '10 out of 10' rating by Rebecca Long-Bailey

Rebecca Long Bailey speaks to ITV News about Jeremy Corbyn's leadership. Photograph: ITV News.

Warnings that ministers could make 'power grab' in devolved areas after Brexit

Protestors during the March to Remain in the EU for Peace and Climate Action in Edinburgh. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Jess Phillips would not support another Scottish independence referendum as leader

Birmingham Yardley MP Jess Phillips has stepped up with a bid to replace Jeremy Corbyn as leader of the Labour Party. Picture: Jess Phillips

STAGE REVIEW: Three Sisters at the National Theatre

The cast of Three Sisters. Photograph: Richard Davenport.

How memes have the power to change the political conversation

The This Morning presenters were criticised for having the opportunity to grill Boris Johnson, and instead going easy on the prime minister. Photo: Twitter

Liverpool organises rave in protest against Boris Johnson and the Tories

A 'fuck the Tories' rave in Liverpool. Photograph: Twitter.

Britons jailed in Iran fearful over rising tensions in Middle East

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of detained Nazanin Zaghari Ratcliffe, outside the Iranian Embassy in Knightsbridge, London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Living with a Brexiteer mother causes 'friction', admits actor Rupert Everett

Rupert Everett. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA.

Will relations between the UK and EU improve in 2020?

One of the consequences of losing an election is, as Americans say, watching the other guy eat your lunch. (Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP).

David Lammy rules himself out of Labour race because of his Remain stance

MP David Lammy at a People's Vote march. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA.

Gary Neville: The political pundit

Sky Sports pundit and Salford co-owner Gary Neville gestures before the Carabao Cup First Round match between Salford City and Leeds United. (Photo by Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Chris Grayling was robbed of a New Year's honour

Former government minister and transport secretary Chris Grayling. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Jeremy Hunt: US and Iran playing a 'game of chicken'

The US national flag waves in front of the US consulate in Frankfurt, Germany. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)

Putin's plans to destabilise politics around the world in 2020

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during his annual press conference in Moscow on December 19, 2019. (Photo by Alexander NEMENOV / AFP) (Photo by ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)

Symone Sanders: The woman who puts 'radical' at the centre

Symone D. Sanders onstage during 2018 Urban One Honors at The Anthem in Washington, DC. (Photograph: Paras Griffin/Getty Images).

Recent political events have led the UK to a dark place

Anti-semitic graffiti in the form of numbers, 9 11, and a Star of David, on a shop window in Belsize Park, North London. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA.

Why Keir Starmer is the right person to lead Labour

Sir Keir Starmer during a Labour Party press conference in central London. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

Why in 2020 I'll continue to resist Brexit

Boris Johnson walks past a Union flag-themed JCB, after driving it through a fake wall emblazoned with the word

MANDRAKE: Dacre dread at Daily Mail

Paul Dacre, former editor of The Daily Mail, arrives to give evidence to the Leveson Inquiry. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

10 New Year's resolutions for Remainers

A European flag is lit up by anti-Brexit campaigners outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Government earmarks £3 billion for farmers to help with loss of EU subsidies after Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a visit to Darnford Farm in Banchory near Aberdeen. Photograph: Andrew Milligan/PA.

Petition calling for Iain Duncan Smith not to get a knighthood hits nearly 200,000

Iain Duncan Smith. Photograph: Parliament TV.

Rebecca Long-Bailey 'considering' Labour leadership run as other Corbyn allies eye bid

Rebecca Long-Bailey on the Andrew Marr show. Photograph: BBC.

Brexiteer Iain Duncan-Smith to receive knighthood in New Years Honours

Brexit Bogeyman Iain Duncan-Smith in the House of Commons. Photograph: House of Commons.

Two thirds of my staff are EU nationals. This is what I'm worried about.

Anti-Brexit campaigners wave Union and European Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Jonathan Brady/PA.

George Osborne compares Boris Johnson to Dr Jekyll and Hyde character

George Osborne appears on LBC Radio. Photograph: LBC.

Ed Davey's Christmas message urges people to love their neighbours - 'even those who believe in unicorns'

Ed Davey delivers his Christmas message. Photograph: PA/Lib Dems.

Boris Johnson wants to 'reunite the country' - here's my plan for doing it

Boris Johnson. Photograph: Leon Neal/PA Wire.

Only democratic change will help us rejoin the EU

Campaigners fighting to stay in the EU. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images.

Most Read

Here’s who voted against protecting key child refugee rights after Brexit

Labour peer Lord Dubs accompanied by religious and community leaders and foster carers in 2017, preparing to hand in a petition calling on Theresa May to protect the rights of unaccompanied refugee children in Europe. Picture: Stefan Rousseau/PA Archive/PA Images

Mark Francois’ bid to get Big Ben ringing on Brexit day is scuppered

Mark Francois. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA.

Downing Street quizzed over Boris Johnson’s 11-day disappearance

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at St Pancras Station, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Jess Phillips moves into second place in nomination race to become next Labour leader

Clive Lewis, Rebecca Long-Bailey, Emily Thornberry, Lisa Nandy, Jess Phillips and Keir Starmer. Photograph: PA/Archant.

Ursula von der Leyen speaks the ‘bitter truth’ about associate citizenship of the EU

Ursula von der Leyen fielding questions at the London School of Economics after meeting Boris Johnson. Picture: Sky

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.