Brexit day coins sell for £60,000 at Tory black and white ball

The new 50p Brexit coin bears the inscription 'Peace, prosperity and friendship with all nations' and the date the UK leaves the EU. Picture: PA

A commemorative gold and silver Brexit 50p coin has sold for £60,000 at the Tories' latest black and white fundraising ball.

Boris Johnson joined cabinet members at this year's venue at the Battersea Evolution, which was compered by Go Compare advert star Wynne Evans, and attended by more than 650 people.

A gold and silver version of the commemorative Brexit 50p coins sold for £60,000 to an unknown Tory donor, while the party also auctioned off a signed copy of the Withdrawal Agreement, the Evening Standard reports.

The Telegraph reports that more than £60,000 was also spent on playing a game of tennis with the Tory party chairman acting as a ball boy.

There were prizes to take a trip on a Lancaster bomber with Grant Shapps at the controls, and a chance to win a lunch in a prison restaurant alongside Robert Buckland.

There is also an opportunity to stay a week in a villa in northern Italy, which is currently the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

Carphone Warehouse co-founder David Ross, who has been embroiled in questions over Johnson's holiday to Mustique, offered a trip to a country home with "shooting opportunities" according to Politico.