James O’Brien’s praised for response to Tory Brexiteer MP who spelt ‘British’ wrong in Twitter attack

Andrea Jenkyns outside Westminster Palace. Photograph: Kirsty O'Connor/PA. PA Archive/PA Images

A Twitter spat between James O’Brien and a Brexit-supporting Tory has heated up after she accused him of being an “anti-British, anti-free speech wokeman”.

Andrea Jenkyns MP misspelt the word “British” in an attack against O’Brien online, prompting a wave of ridicule online.

Jenkyns, who is deputy chair of the pro-Brexit European Research Group (ERG), hit out at the radio presenter for a tweet in which he suggested the Tory MP’s real Twitter account was “a million times better than most so-called ‘parodies’”.

“I cannot recommend this account highly enough,” he wrote in response to Jenkyn’s post praising of Boris Johnson for having “delivered on his promises to the British people”.

“Thank God he saved Brexit, got a majority and broke the deadlock. We now have a strong negotiating team that puts Britain’s interests ahead of the EUs,” she wrote.

Infuriated by O’Brien’s tweet, Jenkyns replied: “Oh mister Wokeman. We will continue to take a stand against you and your anti-Britsh, anti-free speech agenda. Socialism is not the answer and time will demonstrate what a real idiot you are! #ProBrexit, #ProBoris, #ProTrump Flag of United Kingdom.”

“QED,” O’Brien responded, referring to the Latin phrase used to prove an original statement as true.

Picking up on faux pas, Nicholas Garrett wrote: “That’s a ‘bottle of vodka and orange before breakfast’ spelling of ‘British’ right there...”

Robert Young joked: “What is ‘Britsh’ James? I might be behind on the latest trends to be anti about...”

“I do hope she had some wipes handy,” wrote one user, “to get the spittle off the keyboard”.

“OMG - that’s a real person ... an actual MP,” Marika Lemos, a tax barrister, wrote.

Adam Bede said the “quality of the reply says all there needs to be said” while retired NHS consultant Peter Kay wrote: “Didn’t know Katie Hopkins was back on Twitter”.

Nicky Adamson added: “I pity the folks of Morley and Outwood. Is that somewhere in Hobbitland?”

One user said: “Genuinely thought she was just another looper putting MP after their name the way the others were putting QC after theirs. Jesus.”

Chris Duerden added: “That’s amazing. An MP wrote this. Proof if proof be need be that Johnson’s only selection criteria was they’d back him to the hilt however stupid it is.”

But it was Neil Taffy’s tweet stole the show. Poking fun at Jenkyns for suffering whiplash and a concussion after swinging on a chair during a meeting, Taffy wrote: “I’ve got more cushions on my office chair that would make better MPs than @andreajenkyns. And they don’t get concussion and whiplash when swung around. Made in ‘Britn’ too.”