Tory Brexiteer complains that Brexit is driving people 'completely barking mad'

Lord Robathan in the House of Lords. Photograph: House of Lords. Archant

A former Tory minister has complained that people had been driven 'completely barking mad' by Brexit, and admitted he had been left 'depressed' by politics since the result.

Lord Robathan admitted at Westminster to having been "pretty depressed" about politics for a number of years.

The Conservative Brexiteer peer also believed the UK was not properly prepared for a no-deal Brexit, which he insisted he did not want.

However, he also warned the unelected House of Lords against trying to block Brexit, which had been backed by a majority of voters.

He dismissed a Labour demand for a joint inquiry by MPs and peers into the costs and implications of a no-deal Brexit as "a political ruse".

Speaking during a debate on the opposition motion, Lord Robathan said: "I am an optimist, but I am pretty depressed at the moment. I have been depressed for about two years about politics, perhaps longer, and the current situation is not good.

"Brexit has turned some people in this country completely mad - on both sides of the argument. Completely barking mad."

He added: "We are not properly prepared for a no-deal Brexit and I think it is a great pity.

"I can say absolutely categorically that I do not want no deal."

Lord Robathan said he found the motion proposed by Labour as "somewhat unedifying".

He went on: "It is frankly in my position a political ruse.

"It is designed to tie the hands of an incoming prime minister.

"This House is unelected, it is privileged, it is unaccountable. I think we should be very wary of trying to stop Brexit."

Pointing to the 17.4 million who voted to leave the EU, Lord Robathan said: "The public believed that their decision would be accepted - the electorate have spoken.

"We are in a huge privileged position which people are not in the country. I don't think we should be prepared - and that's the point of this motion - to tell the little people outside... 'Sorry guys you just got it wrong'. I think that would be very unwise.

"If we try to thwart the will of the people we would be very, very ill-advised."

