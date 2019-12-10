Latest The New European
Video

Tory candidate says increase in food bank use is because they 'give stuff away'

PUBLISHED: 10:24 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 10:38 10 December 2019

A Conservative candidate has come under fire after suggesting the increase in food bank usage over the last nine years is because ‘they give stuff away’.

A Conservative candidate has come under fire after suggesting the increase in food bank usage over the last nine years is because 'they give stuff away'.

Archant

A Conservative candidate has come under fire after suggesting the increase in food bank usage over the last nine years is because 'they give stuff away'.

Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism

Brendan Clarke-Smith, the Tory candidate for Bassetlaw in Nottinghamshire, said: "If you are going to say to somebody that you are going to refer them on [to a food bank], or you are going to give them something, obviously you are going to have an increase in that.

"It always, always is the way."

The hopeful was booed and received shouts of "terrible" and "shame on you" as he made the comments at a hustings event in the constituency.

One audience member can be heard asking "We're all beggars are we? All out for a freebie, are we?"

Clarke-Smith had been asked to explain the rise in food bank usage when there had also been a rise in the number of people in employment and a fall in the number of people seeking employment.

A record 1.6 million food banks parcels were given to people in the past year and the number of food parcels given out across the UK has soared by 73% in five years, according to the Trussell Trust charity.

The Trussell Trust blame the failure of Universal Credit and the five week wait before people can receive their welfare which leads to just under hald of all food bank referrals.

However, for Clarke-Smith, the rise is due to people apparently wanting give aways.

"And I'm afraid what we should not be giving is the impression that, you know, this is so widespread, that we are some sort of country in crisis, and in absolute poverty. This is simply not true," he said.

According to End Child Poverty, between 28.1% and 28.9% of children in Clarke-Smith's constituency are in poverty.

Astonishingly, Clarke-Smith is not the only Tory candidate to make such comments about foodbanks.

Last week, the Tory candidate for Broxtowe Darren Henry said food bank users 'struggle to manage their budget' and should 'take a payday loan'.

READ MORE: Tory election candidate says food bank users 'struggle to manage their budget'

READ MORE: Tories accused of 'bare-faced lying' over claim adviser was punched



Ian Lavery, the Labour Party Chair, hit back at the Tory's comments. "It is a scandal that so many families are going hungry in one of the world's richest countries," he said.

"Food insecurity has soared in Britain since 2010, with many food bank users in employment. No one chooses to be unable to afford food. Yet Tory candidates do not care that their austerity has pushed so many people into poverty.

"In this election there is a clear choice: five more years of poverty and inequality under the Tories, or vote for Labour to end foodbank Britain and bring about real change."

Become a Supporter

The New European is proud of its journalism and we hope you are proud of it too. We believe our voice is important - both in representing the pro-EU perspective and also to help rebalance the right wing extremes of much of the UK national press. If you value what we are doing, you can help us by making a contribution to the cost of our journalism.

Become a supporter
Listen to The New European on Spotify
Listen to The New European on iTunes

You've seen the news, now discover the story

The New European is committed to providing in-depth analysis of the Brexit process, its implications and progress as well as celebrating European life.

Try 13 weeks for £13

Latest Articles

MANDRAKE: Jeremy Corbyn risks handing Dominic Raab an early Christmas gift

Foreign secretary Dominic Raab. Photograph: Victoria Jones/PA Wire.

'Unprecedented' campaign urges Labour and Lib Dem candidates to swap endorsements in 10 key seats

Activist Femi Oluwole (left) has called for Labour and Lib Dem candidates with a minimal vote share in key marginal seats ro endorse the candidate for the other party. Photo: Aaron Chown / PA

Why I can't vote for the Conservatives in this election

Conservative Party campaign advert which features Boris Johnson emulating a scene from the 2003 Christmas film Love Actually. Photograph: PA.

Tory candidate says increase in food bank use is because they 'give stuff away'

A Conservative candidate has come under fire after suggesting the increase in food bank usage over the last nine years is because ‘they give stuff away’.

Hugh Grant has the perfect put-down for the Tories' 'Love, Actually' spoof

Hugh Grant had some choice words about Boris Johnson's spoof scene from Love, Actually. Pictures: BBC/Conservatives

Daily Mirror publishes second devastating front page showing NHS shame for Tories

The Daily Mirror has published a second devastating photo showing the intolerable strain Tory cuts have placed upon the NHS in a follow up to yesterday’s news of a sick boy sleeping on the floor which shamed the Tories. Photo: ITV / Mirror

Tories accused of 'bare-faced lying' over claim adviser was punched

The Conservative Party has been accused of ‘bare-faced lying’ after members of the party leaked false claims to the media that an adviser to Matt Hancock was punched while on a visit to hospital. Photo: Twitter

Jeremy Corbyn reads mean tweets sent to him in hilarious campaign video

In the latest campaign video for the Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn has read out critical tweets about him in a format popularised by th US late-night chat host Jimmy Kimmel. Photo: Labour Party

Investigation uncovers fresh racist and Islamophobic slurs from Brexit Party activists

The Brexit Party North East campaign offices. Picture: Facebook

Tories sack local party chair after reports she told Muslim her hijab was 'offensive'

Fiona Bulmer canvassing for Theresa Villiers in Chipping Barnet. Picture: Chipping Barnet Conservatives

Jo Swinson denies she is putting her career ahead of stopping Brexit

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson. Picture: Aaron Chown/PA Wire/PA Images

Votey McVoteface: The boat owners taking to the waves to tactically unseat Boris Johnson

An amazing group of anti-Tory activist boat owners are set on unseating the prime minister by sailing away to new shores in order to make the most of some bizarre tactical voting rights. Photo: PA

'Don't let Boris Johnson steal your future' - Why Londoners should consider backing Lib Dems in knife-edge seats

Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson canvassing door to door with activists during a visit to Sheffield, while on the General Election campaign trail. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday December 8, 2019. See PA story POLITICS Election. Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Labour needs to accept tactical voting is needed until the system can be changed

Beer featuring the faces of Jonathan Bartley (Green Party), Boris Johnson (Conservatives), Arlene Foster (DUP), Nicola Sturgeon (SNP), Nigel Farage (Brexit Party), Mary Lou McDonald (Sinn Fein), Adam Price (Plaid Cymru), Richard Braine (UKIP), Jeremy Corbyn (Labour) and Jo Swinson (Lib Dem). Photograph: Jane Russell/Wpragency/PA Wire .

Yet another poll predicts hung parliament as Labour close in on Tory lead

An opinion poll by ICM for Reuters has placed Labour within six points of the Conservative Party, as Jeremy Corbyn’s party looks set to receive 36% of the vote. Photo: PA

Row breaks out after debate host trots out Tory lines after Boris Johnson fails to turn up

A row has erupted over whether a Channel 4 presenter was right to give the Conservative Party a voice in a debate which they didn’t attend. Photos: Channel 4

Boris Johnson caught out over Priti Patel claims of a 'violent crime wave' if Labour win

Boris Johnson couldn't back up Priti Patel's alarming 'crime wave' claims in the event of a Labour government. Picture: LBC / Aaron Chown/PA

Boris Johnson accused of 'revolting racism dog whistle' after comments on EU migrants

The prime minister is facing fresh accusations of ‘revolting, xenophobic’ and racist dog whistling over comments he made about EU citizens living in the UK. Photo: PA

Dad of five-year-old killed in Britain's deadliest shooting calls Boris Johnson 'appalling' for gun comments

The father of a five-year-old girl who was killed in Britain’s deadliest mass-shooting has called out Boris Johnson for ‘appalling’ comments he made over gun control. Photo: PA

Tories branded 'deeply dishonest' for election leaflet imitating NHS prescription

The Tories produced a leaflet stlyed as an NHS prescription which has been branded 'deeply dishonest'. Photo: Twitter

DUP leader accuses Boris Johnson of breaking his word over NI customs checks

DUP leader Arlene Foster has accused the prime minister of breaking his word on the Northern Irish border. Picture: Brian Lawless/PA Wire/PA Images

Boris Johnson empty chaired at his own constituency hustings

The prime minister was empty chaired at a hustings in his own constituency after he ‘couldn’t be bothered’ to turn up. Photo: Ali Milani / Twitter

Boris Johnson goes back on Heathrow expansion promise to lie down in front of bulldozers

Boris Johnson has gone back on his claim that he would lie down in front of bulldozers to stop the construction of a third runway at Heathrow airport, saying that would now be “technically difficult”. Photos: LBC / PA

Jonathan Pie calls for tactical voting in blistering five-minute rant against Boris Johnson

Spoof TV news reporter Jonathan Pie has urged people to vote tactically to get Boris Johnson out in a blitering new video. Picture: Jonathan Pie

Sian Berry says tactical voting means Green Party will have best election result yet

Sian Berry says tactical voting means Green Party will have best election result yet. Photo: Isabel Infantes/PA Wire

Voters are identifying more with Leave or Remain rather than political parties

Anti-Brexit signs outside the Houses of Parliament. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

WILL SELF: The multicultural man on politicians' accents

Lord Carrington and then prime minister Edward Heath take a stroll to a country pub during the February 1974 election campaign. Picture: Getty Images

The talk of the Baltic

Alexander Newski Cathedral in the old town of Tallinn, Estonia. 'linn' translates at 'town'. Picture: Getty Images

A City in Music: Saint Petersburg

Conductor Karl Eliasberg leading the Saint Petersburg Philharmonic Orchestra as they perform Seventh Symphony by Dmitri Shostakovich during the siege of Leningrad. Picture: TASS via Getty Images

Boris Johnson says there will be a 'bonking boom' after Brexit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson at St Pancras Station, London. Photograph: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire.

Culture clubs: The bohemian nightclubs and cabarets that shaped modern art

Spencer Gore's 'Study for a mural decoration for the Cave of the Golden Calf' (1912). Picture: Theatermuseum, Vienna

The New European Quiz of the Week on satire, switchboards and selfies

The selfie that Boris Johnson took. But with which phone? Picture: Boris Johnson

Nigel Farage says he wouldn't trust Boris Johnson

Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage eats fish and chips in Whitehaven. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images.

Jo Swinson vows to fight on regardless of election result

Liberal Democrat Leader Jo Swinson meets supporters on Small Business Saturday during her visit to St Albans. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA Wire.

Why anti-Semitism means it's not 'the Brexit election' for everyone

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson (left) is greeted by the party's candidate for Finchley and Golders Green Luciana Berger as she arrives for a visit to a mental health enterprise in Golders Green. Picture: PA Images

MITCH BENN: There is still time to sink this fool

Prime Minister Boris Johnson boards a security vessel at the Port of Southampton. Picture: Getty Images

STAGE REVIEW: & Juliet

Tim Walker says '& juliet', at Shaftesbury Theatre in London, is let down by its lack of heart. Picture: Johan Persson

Boris Johnson laughed at by debate audience as he stumbles over question on lying

The prime minister was laughed at during the BBC Leaders debate as he stumbled his way through an audience members question on lying. Photo: Jeff Overs / BBC

YouGov poll finds UK split 52/48 on who won BBC election debate

A YouGov poll has found the public are split by 52% to 48% on who won the BBC Leaders debate. Photo: Jeff Overs / BBC

BONNIE GREER: Trump is a long way down the rocky Rhode to ruin

Rhode Island congressman David Cicilline is part of the House Judiciary Committee listening to evidence in the Donald Trump impeachment inquiry. Picture: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Most Read

Yet another poll predicts hung parliament as Labour close in on Tory lead

An opinion poll by ICM for Reuters has placed Labour within six points of the Conservative Party, as Jeremy Corbyn’s party looks set to receive 36% of the vote. Photo: PA

Who is on the BBC Question Time panel tonight?

Emma Barnett. Photograph: BBC.

Polling expert says support for tactical voting could surge in coming days

Professor John Curtice, a polling expert. Photograph: BBC.

Tory election candidate says food bank users ‘struggle to manage their budget’

Conservative candidate Darren Henry told a Broxtowe hustings that food bank users should consider using payday loans. Picture: Darren Henry/Conservatives

Boris Johnson targeted by protesters in Andrew Neil masks at Grimsby fish market

The prime minister was visiting the market to talk about the ‘positive’ impact of his deal on the UK’s fishing industry, and a load of other carp, when protestors from the Grimsby Labour Party met him on his arrival. Photo: Grimsby Labour Party

latest issue

ANTI-BREXIT EVENTS

Events: Anti-Brexit grassroots campaign activities taking place near you

Campaigners fighting against Brexit ahead of the Halloween deadline. Photograph: Rick Findler/PA Wire.

Find your nearest anti-Brexit campaigning activities, talks, protests and events nationwide.