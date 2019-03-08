Conservative MEPs are advertising an internship in EU parliament. Start date? November 1

Conservatives have posted an advert for a six-month job assisting MEPs in Brussels, starting the day after the government claims the UK will leave the EU.

The paid internship was listed as recently as September 25 by the Conservatives and Reformist Group (ECR) within the European parliament, to which the Tories' four MEPs belong.

The listing comes "within the context of the ECR's project to nurture the relationship between the group and the party now and beyond Brexit", says the job listing.

The intern, who will receive 1500 euros a month, is expected to be "a committed supporter of the Conservative party who can demonstrate active political experience, perhaps in [Conservative Campaign Headquarters]".

The listing adds: "This is a great opportunity to learn more about the work of the European parliament and the European Union."

If the Tory MEP group is advertising for a six month paid intern in the European Parliament, starting in November, I guess I can tell my lovely and brilliant staff that they won't be out of a job in five weeks time then? Excellent. #libdemMEPs #LibDems #StopBrexit https://t.co/U7lHVWOMv9 — CarolineVoaden MEP #FBPE (@CarolineVoaden) September 29, 2019

Boris Johnson and his party have been unequivocal in calling for a "clean break Brexit" but the job listing has fuelled speculation about how firm that "do or die" leaving date is.

The advert has been shared amongst some speculation on social media about the purpose of the role.

Liberal Democrat MEP Caroline Voaden said: "If the Tory MEP group is advertising for a six month paid intern in the European parliament, starting in November, I guess I can tell my lovely and brilliant staff that they won't be out of a job in five weeks time then? Excellent."

The New European has approached Conservative party headquarters for comment.