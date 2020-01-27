Tory MP bans French and German wine from Brexit celebration party

A Conservative MP has banned French and German wine from his constituency's Brexit celebration party on Friday, allowing only drinks from Britain and the Commonwealth.

Andrew Rosindell, a hardline Brexiteer who has spoken of his "humiliation" of having to carry a pink passport, has organised the party in his constituency of Romford, East London, to mark the UK's departure from the European Union at 11pm.

The MP told the Sunday Express he would be hosting the "huge party at Margaret Thatcher House" - the name of his constituency office - with "fireworks at 11pm".

He said: "We've got music from around the British Isles and singing and dancing from all parts of the UK and we've got a great British buffet with food from around the UK and English sparkling wine - nothing French or German but everything British and Commonwealth.

"We're going to be celebrating in style and at 11 o'clock when it's all done we're going to be singing God Save the Queen and Rule Britannia.

"I think huge numbers will come. Everyone's welcome."

Rosindell made headlines following the Brexit vote when he demanded that BBC One marked it by playing God Save The Queen before its transmissions closed down each night, despite the fact that BBC One transmissions have not closed down at night since 1997.

He added: "This is a turning point in our history, whatever people's views. We are going to have a bit of party but it's a serious decision that the country's made.

"We are evolving as a nation. We are going to be more global, we are going to be out there in the world again - Britain's back."

Downing Street has said that on Friday the front of No 10 will be turned into a Brexit countdown clock, which will start ticking down from 10pm. Union flags will line The Mall and Parliament Square with government buildings lit up in red, white and blue in a light show designed to "symbolise the strength and unity of our four nations".