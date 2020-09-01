Tory MP proposes bill that could discourage politicians defecting to other parties

Boris Johnson stands in front of cabinet ministers at the despatch box in the House of Commons. Photograph: PA Wire. PA Wire/PA Images

A Tory MP is proposing a new bill that could discourage politicians in the House of Commons from defecting to other parties.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Anthony Mangall, who replaced former defector Sarah Wollaston as MP, is proposing a private members bill which would amend the Recall of MPs Act 2015 to ensure any defector faces a recall petition automatically, and potentially a by-election if it is triggered.

The bill is likely to ensure any dissatisfied MPs think carefully before switching the floor, as witnessed in 2019 when a number of Tory MPs switched to Change UK and the Lib Dems under Theresa May.

17 MPs quit their original parties without facing the electorate last year, including Chuka Umunna, Luciana Berger, and Phillip Lee.

“My bill is about restoring faith in politics, encouraging transparency and making people feel that their vote matters,” Mangall told the Independent.

Have your say Send your letters for publication to The New European by emailing letters@theneweuropean.co.uk by Tuesday at 9am and pick up an edition each Thursday for more comment and analysis. Find your nearest stockist here, read the newspaper on our app, or subscribe to a print or digital edition for just £13. You can also join our readers' Facebook group to keep the discussion and debate going with thousands of fellow pro-Europeans.

You may also want to watch:

“As MPs, we are the representatives of a constituency but we should not forget that we are elected because we stood on a party manifesto, using party emblems, party support and party values.

“I’m not saying that people should be any less independent. Every MP has the right to speak freely.

“But if you have been elected on the basis that you represent one party and you now want to join another, you should give your constituents the opportunity to decide if they want to be represented by your new party.

“If you really feel you have been elected entirely on your own merits as an individual, that should pose you no problem.”

The bill has yet to receive the support of government, suggesting the proposals may fail without such backing.