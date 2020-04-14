Tory MP demands end to lockdown because ‘money does not grow on trees’

Tory MP Robert Syms has called for the coronavirus lockdown to end by the end of May. Photograph: House of Commons. Archant

A Tory MP has called for an end to a nation-wide lockdown by the end of May because “money does not grow on trees.”

Tory MP Sir Robert Syms has called on the government to open up the economy by the end of May because “money does not grow on trees.”

The member for Poole vented on Twitter that the lockdown should not last longer than three months after figures showed that Britain’s GDP could shrink by 13% and unemployment rise by two million.

He was rebutted by a member of the public who said that lives were more important than the economy.

Syms replied: “A longer lockdown undermines our ability to fund NHS ? Money does not grow on trees ! And we will see virus peak soon.”

He then went on to say: “...why should we lockdown any longer than Italy or Spain ? Or France ? Let’s study stats and see if we are on top of virus ! Mass unemployment is an evil that will do great harm !”

The government has said restrictions could stay in place for another month.

The total death toll in the UK stands at 12,107. 3,475 deaths were associated to the disease in care homes and the greater community in the week ending 3 April.

This comes as the Office for Budget Responsibility published a report that predicted a 35% contraction of the economy and a skyrocketing of unemployment to about 10% of the working population.

Some European nations have begun to ease their lockdowns. Italy has allowed some small shops to re-open while those employed in construction and manufacturing in Spain have been given the all clear to return to work.