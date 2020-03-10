Health minister becomes first MP to be diagnosed with coronavirus
PUBLISHED: 22:41 10 March 2020 | UPDATED: 22:47 10 March 2020
PA Archive/PA Images
Tory Brexiteer MP Nadine Dorries has become the first prominent politician to be diagnosed with the coronavirus.
Dorries, a junior health minister, is not sure how she contracted the Covid-19 virus.
The politician had attended a reception at Downing Street on Thursday evening with Boris Johnson and fell ill hours after.
The diagnosis was only confirmed on Tuesday evening after being placed in isolation.
