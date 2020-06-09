Video

Public backlash after footage of Tory MPs laughing at slavery joke resurfaces

Tory MP Lucy Frazer joking that Scots should be sent to the 'colonies' as slaves, a comment she later apologised for; Twitter Archant

Footage of Tory MPs laughing at a joke about Scottish slaves has resurfaced and caused a major public backlash.

Twitter users were ‘appalled’ and ‘disgusted’ after a recording of Tory MP Lucy Frazer jokingly suggesting Scots be shipped to offshore ‘colonies’ as slaves in response to a question over voting rights.

In the footage from 2015, Frazer can be seen talking about Oliver Cromwell and his defeat of the Scots at the Battle of Dunbar in 1650 when she made the suggestion.

“[Cambridgeshire] is the home of Oliver Cromwell, who defeated the Scots at Dunbar, incorporated Scotland into his Protectorate and transported the Scots as slaves to the colonies,” she told MPs.

“Now there is an answer to the West Lothian question – but not one that of course I would recommend.”

The video then shows fellow Tory MPs erupting into laughter. The West Lothian question refers whether MPs from Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales sitting in the Commons should be able to vote on matters that only affect England.

Frazer has since apologised, however, it seems Twitter users were a little less forgiving.

A user by the name @HelDoc369 said labelled the joke “An utter disgrace”. “What was funny about that?” she said.

Damian wrote: “Slavery it’s all a bit of a laugh really for the Tories.”

Jim Hatch called Frazer “an appalling woman!” while @macwulfie called the move “smug” and “inhuman”.

Up to 100,000 Scots were transported to British colonies as slaves.