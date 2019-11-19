Tory party criticised after disguising Twitter as 'Fact Check UK' during ITV debate

Fact-checking organisation Full Fact has criticised the Conservatives for changing their Twitter handle to "factcheckUK" for the ITV debate. Photo: Twitter Archant

The Tories have faced criticism after rebranding their Twitter as a fact-checking organistation during the ITV leaders' debate.

One of the UK's most respected fact-checking organisation Full Fact has criticised the Conservatives for changing their Twitter handle to "factcheckUK" for the ITV debate.

The Conservative Party's press account also rebranded itself with a new logo and header in an attempt to fool others on the social media platform.

Full Fact tweeted: "It is inappropriate and misleading for the Conservative press office to rename their twitter account 'factcheckUK' during this debate.

"Please do not mistake it for an independent fact checking service such as @FullFact, @FactCheck or @FactCheckNI."

In one tweet by the Conservative Press account, pretending to be a fact-checking service, they wrote: "Jeremy Corbyn won't be honest with the British people about his Brexit policy. If he wins we will have months of dither and delay".

The tweet, which is not even an attempt at any fact-checking of Jeremy Corbyn or his claims, was widely condemned.

One reply to it said: "This should be investigated by the Electoral Commission. Absolutely outrageous."

Another reply read: "The Conservative Party pretending to be 'factcheckUK' spotlights exactly why so few people have trust in you."

At the end of the debate the account declared that Boris Johnson was the winner.

It then reverted the account reverted back to its original name and branding.