Tory politician blames ‘obese people’ for Covid death toll while calling criticism of No 10’s response ‘despicable’

A Tory peer said it was “despicable” to blame the UK’s high coronavirus death toll on the government by suggesting it was the fault of “obese people”.

Lord Ian McColl claimed the country’s obesity levels, population density, and popularity as a travel destination were to blame for its high death count.

Speaking during a debate on new coronavirus restrictions, he said: “As a doctor, I am very, very concerned about preventative medicine.

“What was clear about the pandemic early on was that the majority of those afflicted had many medical conditions that made them much more vulnerable to Covid.

Lord McColl said “obesity and Covid” were a dangerous combination because “obesity impairs the immune system”.

“The reason for high mortality in the UK is because the majority of people are obese, and the population is the densest in Europe and moreover is the travel hub of Europe,” he told fellow peers.

“Blaming the government for the high mortality is therefore one of the most despicable allegations I’ve heard in this pandemic.”

The UK’s death toll is above 41,700. Although it does have a high population density, it does not compare to the Netherlands which has 505 people per km² and Spain, which has the highest density in Europe with 737 people per km², if areas with no people were excluded. England’s is just 426 people per km².

He also called on Sir Keir Starmer to team up with the prime minister to reduce obesity rates.

Lord McColl said that blaming the government was a “kind of propaganda [which] simply demoralises the public.”

“Keir Starmer has said he wants to help the government fight the pandemic,” he added.

“If he really wants to help the British people, Keir Starmer should join the prime minister’s campaign to reduce obesity now in order to reduce the mortality in future pandemics.”