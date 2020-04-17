Tory politician suspended after making hot cross bun decorated with ‘Nazi swastika’

The Snapchat image which a Tory councillor claims was photoshopped to include a swastika. Photograph: Twitter. Archant

A Tory councillor has been suspended from the party after allegedly creating a hot cross bun decorated with a ‘Nazi swastika‘.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Become a Supporter Almost four years after its creation The New European goes from strength to strength across print and online, offering a pro-European perspective on Brexit and reporting on the political response to the coronavirus outbreak, climate change and international politics. But we can only continue to grow with your support.

Lee Mason, former Lord Mayor of Portsmouth, was suspended from the Conservatives after posting a Snapchat image of a batch of buns he had produced.

The photograph came to light after a screenshot was sent to local newspaper The News.

The councillor denies that one of the bun depicts a swastika, claiming that the photograph had been photoshopped as part of a smear campaign.

You may also want to watch:

But Mason confirmed he made all of the other buns that appeared in the picture, which include an SNP logo, an expletive, and the word “sex”.

He told the newspaper: “I have not baked a bun with a Nazi symbol. You can see from the picture that is not a Nazi symbol.

“I baked some cakes, yes, but I haven’t done a Nazi symbol on any of them. And there’s no Nazi symbols there.”

He added: “I’m partly bemused, partly offended that I am being got at like this. I don’t know what someone’s motive is behind it.”

“It’s not something that I would find palatable in any way.”

A spokeswoman for the Portsmouth North Conservative Association said: “Cllr Lee Mason has been suspended pending the outcome of an investigation.”