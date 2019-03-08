Tory revolt grows as Caroline Spelman votes against government at second reading of Brexit delay bill

Caroline Spelman. Photograph: PA. PA Archive/PA Images

Another politician risks losing their status as a Tory MP after voting at the second reading of the Brexit delay bill.

Tory MP Caroline Spelman did not vote against the government last night, but joined the rebels this evening.

It meant that the revolt against Boris Johnson had grown even bigger despite Boris Johnson sacking 21 MPs from his party following the original vote.

MPs passed the Brexit delay bill by 329 votes to 300 at its second reading - setting it up to be ready to pass its final series of votes later tonight before it heads to the House of Lords.

While the Commons vote was treated as an effective confidence motion, the proceedings on the timetable for the Bill if it reaches the Lords will not - although Tories will be "expected to support the government" in opposing it.

A Downing Street source said: "The government will strongly oppose the Opposition's business of the House motion in the Lords.

"Conservative peers are whipped to do the same and are expected to support the Government front bench."